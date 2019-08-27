6 shopping centres in JB worth braving the Causeway jam for that's not City Square, KSL or Komtar JBCC

Read also

If you've never heard of the place, here are some highlights to look out for:

Yes, we know iconic Japanese convenience store Family Mart has a store at City Square. But the one at The Mall, Mid Valley Southkey is said to be bigger and better - there's even a little sitting area just like the ones in Japan and Korea to enjoy all the snacks on the spot.

PHOTO: Google Maps

And if you're a hardcore fan of Din Tai Fung's signature xiao long baos (XLBs) and egg fried rice, you might want to give spinoff brand Din by Din Tai Fung a try. This is the first pork-free Din Tai Fung outlet in JB and they've added variants to the menu like lamb XLB and sambal chicken XLB.

ALSO READ: Din Tai Fung chef shows us the proper way to eat a xiao long bao

After filling your bellies, walk down memory lane and visit SOGO, a departmental store popular in the 80s and 90s that many Singaporeans are still nostalgic about.

PHOTO: Google Maps

For all the younger readers, SOGO is a Japanese department store (think Isetan or Takashimaya) which opened in Raffles City in 1986 but sadly left our sunny stores in 2000 due to financial woes.

Now, instead of having to take a four-hour drive up to the SOGO store in KL (which used to be the nearest alternative), the journey to The Mall, Mid Valley Southkey takes less than an hour from Woodlands checkpoint.

Address: No. 1, Persiaran Southkey 1, 80150 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia

PARADIGM MALL

Dethroned by The Mall, Mid Valley Southkey, Paradigm Mall was the largest in JB when its doors were opened to the public back in 2017.