7 cocktail bars to get your boozy fix without leaving the house

With no dining-in permitted until mid-June, many eateries were forced to pivot to takeaway and deliveries overnight. And this includes bars as well. Now that we’re spending our Friday nights at home, catching up with our loved ones over Zoom, we can still enjoy our favourite tipples from the comforts of our own home.

From award-winning bars like Jigger & Pony to other crowd favourites like Jekyll & Hyde, we’ve rounded up some of the bars that you can order from to get your cocktail fix.

1. Jigger & Pony

Coming in second position on Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2021, Jigger & Pony just levelled up their A-game with their very own premium bottled cocktail brand — PONY.

As part of its new offerings, fans of the bar can now enjoy their favourite cocktails at home like the Manhattan, Old Fashioned, and Negroni, just a few to name. But it doesn’t end there. In fact, the bar has also prepared some thoughtful sharing and gift sets that you can get your hands on to surprise your loved ones from home, as well as other scrumptious bites like its sandos, desserts and other light bites.

Delivery:

Monday to Sunday, 12pm to 11pm

Check out the website here for the full menu.

2. Employees Only

Based in New York City, Employees Only first opened its outpost in Singapore a few years ago and it didn’t take long for it to gain traction from the crowds here on our little red dot. What many love about them is of course its flawlessly executed cocktails, as well as its mouthwatering spread of food options.

Though we can’t enjoy its beautiful space over at Amoy Street, we can still enjoy our favourite cocktails from them in the comfort of our own homes.

And part of its takeaway menu, the bar is now offering bottled cocktails and drink packages for your home celebrations. Some of these include classics such as Manhattan, Martini or you can even customise your cocktails too.

On their food menu, you’ll also find some of their signature dishes like their Smash burgers and bar bites like the Sweet Chilli Chicken Lollipops, that make the perfect pairing for you and your loved ones at home.

Delivery/takeaway:

Monday to Sunday, from 12pm to 10pm

Check out the website here for the full menu.

3. Atlas Bar

Located in the iconic Parkview Square in Bugis, the Atlas Bar has to be, hands down, one of the most popular bars in Singapore for various reasons. With a luxurious 1920s-inspired venue, the Atlas bar Boasts Great Gatsby style opulence that’s simply breathtaking.

Prior to Phase 2 (Heightened Measures), the bar was usually fully booked on most days, and reservations were ought to be made a few days or even weeks in advance.

Now that no dine-ins are allowed, the bar is still offering all of its signature drinks daily although the only difference is that you can’t bask in the warmth of the beautifully styled bar.

Available for delivery and takeaway for a limited period, Atlas Bar is offering curated sets of cocktails and light bites for you to indulge at home with your loved ones. In fact, there’s also an Afternoon Tea set and a Father’s Day gift set that you can surprise Dad with this upcoming Father’s Day too! It will definitely be a treat that he will appreciate so you should definitely consider getting one especially if your Dad loves some G&T.

Delivery/takeaway:

Monday to Sunday

Check out the website here for the full menu.

4. No Sleep Club

No Sleep Club is more than just a cocktail bar. Combining the best cocktails, coffee and cuisine, you’ll definitely find what you need here if you’re looking for a good pick-me-up.

Located at Keong Saik Road, No Sleep Club has just expanded its takeaway menu with options like its signature highballs, freshly made cold brews and a decadent array of savoury dishes that are perfect for your Sunday roast.

Delivery/takeaway:

Delivery: Tuesday to Saturday – 12.15pm to 8pm, Sunday – 12pm to 5.30pm

Takeaway: Tuesday to Sunday – 12.15pm to 7.30pm

Check out the website here for the full menu.

5. The Old Man Singapore

This intimate speakeasy is now bringing your favourite drinks to your doorstep with its latest range of bottled cocktails. Adding to the drinking scene in Keong Saik Road, The Old Man Singapore has proven to be a hot spot for many for its delicious evening tipples.

Now, as part of its takeaway menu, The Old Man Singapore has created its own range of cocktails for its loyal fans to navigate their way through these crazy times.

Here, you can also expect its exciting collaboration with HIMKOK, alongside other signature tipples that they are well-known for. On top of that, you can also order them as a bundle, that comes with Ramly burgers that are guaranteed to shake up your Friday nights at home.

Delivery/takeaway:

Monday to Sunday, 11.30am to 9.30pm

Check out the website here for the full menu.

6. Jekyll & Hyde

Cocktail lovers, this one’s for you. The award-winning bar, Jekyll & Hyde are bringing its signature classics and other refreshing numbers for you to indulge at home.

From their world-famous, Mr Bean cocktail, to Jekyll & Hyde’s very own Chocolate Espresso Martini, rest assured that you’ll have your home celebrations sorted with these delicious tipples.

In fact, you can also order them in a bundle of six where you’ll find some of their favourites including Sakura Spring, Mr Bean, Lychee Martini, Chocolate Espresso Martini, Tiki Taka and Grape Expectations.

Delivery/takeaway:

Delivery: Monday to Sunday, 12pm to 10pm

Takeaway: Monday to Sunday, 11.30am to 9pm

Check out the website here for the full menu.

7. Smoke & Mirrors

What’s not to love about Smoke & Mirrors? Besides offering some breathtaking panoramic views overlooking Padang, the bar is also well-known for serving up some of the most unique cocktails you’ll find in town.

This time ’round, as part of its takeaway menu, the bar will be offering a range of its very own cocktails for you to sip on with your loved ones over the weekend. What’s more, you can also send your very own crafted cocktail and customised label to your loved ones thanks to its ‘Message on a Bottle’ service!

Delivery/takeaway:

Monday to Sunday, 11am to 8pm

Check out the website here for the full menu.

