Drinking at home: Bars we love with bottled cocktails, craft beer, sake, and wine deliveries in Singapore

In what feels like a bad case of déjà vu, Singapore’s watering holes are now shuttered once more, thanks to heightened restrictions from the recent uptick in community cases.

And once again, our enterprising bars are hitting the road with bottled cocktails, craft beers, and spirits to keep tipplers well-hydrated. As we all stay in and stay safe, here’s our updated guide to bars doing islandwide delivery and takeaways in Singapore.

1. ATLAS

Singapore’s gin palace has all our juniper needs taken care of, with its 1,300-strong bottle collection and curation of gin-based cocktails.

Available in three formats – 100ml ($21), 250ml ($50), and 500ml ($95) – juniper junkies can choose from classics like the champagne vinegar-laced Atlas Martini or potent twists such as the Grand Palais with Greek herbal liqueur.

See the world through Rose-Coloured Glasses , an elderflower-forward sipper with Japanese gin, as you graze on their cheese boards and sweet treats.

ATLAS is located at 600 North Bridge Road, Parkview Square, Singapore 188778, p. +65 6396 4466. Delivery and pickup hours run from 12pm–10.30pm daily. Order online here.

2. Ah Sam Cold Drink Stall

Known for their locally-inspired tipples and hawker dishes, Ah Sam’s homely fare is set to perk up your stay-home life. The Milo old fashioned Tak Qiu ($58 for 250ml) is pure comfort fuel, while Ju Hu Cha ($58 for 250ml) is the health tonic we all need with ginseng and chrysanthemum dry gin.

Treat yo’ self to a Signatures Cocktail Gift Set ($150) bundling three cocktails of your choice, and throw in takeaway bar bites like their Boneless Crispy Shrimp Paste Chicken ($12) for good measure.

Ah Sam Cold Drink Stall is located at 12 Haji Lane, Singapore 189205, p. +65 6391 9942. Two-hour same-day delivery for orders placed before 3pm daily. Order online here.

3. Bar Cicheti

Not only has ever-affable sommelier Ronald Kamiyama handpicked a small selection of natural wines for delivery by the bottle (from $75), he’s also come up with quirky wine baskets ($228) to suit your mood.

There’re Bubbles for home celebrations, Funky for a party in your mouth, and Secret Hand Shake if you like being surprised. Of course, it’s not a party without their fab handmade pastas.

The Agnolotti ($31) stars ten-hour-braised beef cheek that melts in the mouth, while the Tagliatelle ($33) is fragrant with truffle paste and Argentinian prawns.

Bar Cicheti is located at 10 Jiak Chuan Road, Singapore 089264, p. +65 6789 9801. Delivery and pickup hours run from 12pm–9pm daily. Order online here.

4. Bitters & Love

Telok Ayer cocktail bar Bitters & Love has joined forces with its sister cafe Free the Robot to keep us well-watered.

If inventive tipples like the Pandan Coconut Negroni ($50) and 50 Shades of Earl Grey ($45) don’t tickle your palate, go bespoke with a Customized Cocktail ($70) by selecting your preferred spirits and flavour profiles.

They’ve also got Coffee & Cocktail ($85) packages, featuring a range of cold brews and iced teas, for you to start and end your day right. Hit a minimum spend of $60 for $10 off your first order.

Bitters & Love is located at 118 Telok Ayer Street, Singapore 068587, p. +65 6438 1836. Delivery and pickup hours run from 9.30am-8.30pm daily. Order online here.

5. Drunken Farmer

The tipsy alter-ego of Common Man Stan, Spa Esprit Group concept Drunken Farmer is a recently-launched bar and bistro dedicated to natural wines.

Handpicked by sommelier Eduardo Bayo, its online bottle shop is an ode to organic, biodynamic, and sustainable vino with fabulously wallet-friendly price tags.

Pair your grapes with the best of naturally fermented grains – we’re talking sourdough pizzas slow-leavened with a 169-year-old starter to crusty, chewy perfection.

Drunken Farmer is located at 11 Stanley St, Singapore 068730, p. +65 6877 4855. Delivery and pickup hours run from Tues-Sat 12pm-8.30pm. Order via Deliveroo or GrabFood.

6. The Elephant Room

Mod-Indian watering hole The Elephant Room is ready to spice up our home tippling with islandwide delivery of elephant-sized jugs of gin and cocktail options.

You’ll finish the easy-drinking Mango ($40 for 300ml) – think lassi, but boozy – before you know it, so follow up with the Buffalo Road ($70 for 500m), a pink guava-infused take on the G&T. If you love your juniper spirits, go big with a 1000ml jug of Pink Guava Gin ($150) that serves nine portions.

The Elephant Room is located at 20A Teck Lim Road, Singapore 088391, p. +65 9111 5131. Delivery and pickup hours run from Mon-Sat 11am–7pm. Order online here.

7. Employees Only Singapore

Craving one of Employees Only’s mean martinis? This NYC speakeasy is sending us all its popular classics in pre-batched 350ml bottles ($50 each).

You can count on solid signatures like the Old Fashioned, Negroni, EO Gimlet, and Cold Brew Martini, or spritz things up with the yuzu-forward Simply Oasis.

Bar bites and burgers are available for islandwide delivery too – there’s nothing like some Spicy Smothered Shrimp ($16) or Smash Burger ($22) with fries for guilty pleasures.

Employees Only Singapore is located at 112 Amoy Street, Singapore 69932, p. +65 6221 7357. Delivery and pickup hours run from 12pm-10pm daily. Order online here.

8. Heart of Darkness

Poured fresh from the tap to your doorstep, Heart of Darkness’ beers come in two-litre growlers at $75 each and delivered cold to your doorstep.

Drink your fill of hop bombs from the Marlow Mellow Pomelo IPA to the Black Shadow Espresso Martini Stout, and come back for round two – subsequent refills will entitle you to a lifetime 30 per cent off your bill.

Snag Heart of Darkness’ full range of brews in bottled and canned form too, along with bar snacks and meaty plates like the beer-marinated IPA Crispy Pork Belly ($24).

Heart of Darkness Singapore is located at 1 Keong Saik Rd., Singapore 089109, p. +65 6208 7940. Delivery and pickup hours run from Tues-Sun 12pm-10.30pm. Order online here.

9. Ishinomaki Grill & Sake

We won’t be running short of sakes and smoke-kissed delights, thanks to Orchard Road izakaya Ishinomaki.

Their sake collection offers a taste of more than a dozen Japanese prefectures, and includes intriguing finds like Tamagawa’s Junmai Daiginjo (Yamahai) Gyokuryu ($120) – spontaneously fermented with wild yeast – and Denshu’s spritzy, tangy ‘Micro Bubble’ Nama ($180).

Feast on izakaya staples done right like the Spicy Salmon Ikura Mentai Roll ($29.90), or opt for their hearty chirashi and wagyu dons.

Ishinomaki Grill & Sake is located at 390 Orchard Rd, Palais Renaissance #B1-02/02A/03, Singapore 238871, p. +65 6737 1065. Delivery hours run from 12pm–9pm daily. Order online here.

10. Jekyll & Hyde

Freshly revamped with new menus and a bigger space on Neil Road, Jekyll & Hyde is back with a rotating bottled cocktail curation this lockdown.

There’s no missing out on their famous Mr. Bean ($23.55, 120ml), a silky tau huey tipple made with soyabean curd, kaya, and vodka.

Sakura Spring ($23.55, 120ml) brings together gin and mixed berry yoghurt in one fruity concoction, while Grape Expectations ($23.55, 120ml) amps up the Japan vibes with Roku Gin and Kyoho grape liqueur.

Look out for their virtual cocktail classes too.

Jekyll & Hyde is located at 74 Neil Rd, Singapore 088839, p. +65 8940 2450. Order online here.

11. Jigger & Pony Group

The Jigger & Pony Group’s stable of well-loved bar concepts – Gibson, Jigger & Pony, Live Twice – have come together to keep local tipplers well-watered.

From the same delivery platform, you can take your pick of classics like the Sakura Martini ($33, 200ml) and Negroni ($32, 200ml) from PONY – the group’s bottled cocktail brand – alongside signatures from each bar.

Indulge in Jigger & Pony’s iconic Madame President ($36, 200ml) complete with Campari lollipop, Gibson’s delicious Mango PX ($33, 200ml), and Live Twice’s sherry-and-shochu Bamboo ($33) all in one order.

PONY’S delivery hours run from 12pm–11pm daily. Order online here.

12. Joo Bar

A buzzy Korean bar in the heart of Bugis, Joo Bar is Singapore’s first – and only – watering hole to brew their own craft makgeolli (sparkling rice wine).

Their bottled Original Makgeolli ($16, 500ml) is spectacular in itself with its milky, fizzy flavours, but the bar does a whole rainbow of flavoured options as well: Blackforest, Honey, Taro, and more ($22, 500ml).

Round off your night in with mod-Korean indulgence like Kimcheese Bacon Pancake ($20) and cheesy Seafood Rapokki ($22).

Joo Bar is located at 5 Tan Quee Lan St, Singapore 188094, p. +65 8138 1628. Delivery and pickup hours run from 12pm–10pm daily. Order online here.

13. Kabuke

Well-loved by the CBD crowd for its hearty rice bowls and endless pours of sake, Kabuke is bringing the best of Japan to our homes with free islandwide delivery for orders above $100.

Sakes on the delivery menu include a crisp, grapefruit-tart Shinomine Blanc Junmai Daiginjo Muroka MNG ($82, 720ml) and a Kokuryu Kuzuryu Honjozo ($58, 720ml) which wafts notes of light spice, though you can always check with the team for an extended selection.

For the izakaya exprience, get their Wagyu Skewers ($30) to pair.

Kabuke is located at 200A Telok Ayer Street, Singapore 068638. Delivery and pickup hours run 12pm–8pm daily. Order via Whatsapp at p. +65 8822 5525.

14. Kiki’s Reserve

Kiki’s Reserve is the quirky brainchild of Dhoby Ghaut craft beer bar Hopheads and Funan seafood bar The Oyster Bank. Their latest collection Kiki Air stars tipples that’ll take you a-travelling, from the sake-based Tokyo Cocktail ($22, 120ml) to the Santorini Cocktail ($22) with elderflower liqueur.

They’ve even crafted adorable gift boxes complete with ‘Fragile’ stickers and boarding passes. Fuel up for your travel adventures with their cheeseboxes and bubbly sets as well (from $45 for Petite).

Order Kiki’s Reserve online here. Orders placed by 4pm can be delivered from 11am–9pm the following day.

15. Laut

With ex-Native head bartender Leon Tan as a co-founder, it’s no surprise that Southeast Asian produce is the star of the show at Laut.

Bold bottled creations here include Grass (from $48 for 250ml) – a herbaceous burst of grass kombucha and rojak gin – and Trigona ($98, 500ml), a smooth blend of wildflower honey and calamansi husks aged in beeswax.

The grub gets playful with Southeast Asian staples too – how about some Prawn Raja ($31) atop creamy thunder tea rice?

Laut is located at 17 Stanley Street, Singapore 068736, p. +65 8878 8018. Delivery and pickup hours run from Tues-Sun 11.30am–8.30pm. Order online here.

16. Le Bon Funk

The Lo & Behold Group’s natural wine kitchen is making their cult favourites – vino included – available for a funky weekend night in.

The Charcuterie, Cheese & Wine Set ($175) is perfect for your movie date or indoor picnic, featuring your choice of red, white, or bubbles paired with a whole array of nibbles – sourdough, a cheese board, pâté grandmère, and charcuterie.

Le Bon Funk is located at 29 Club Street, Singapore 069414, p. +65 6224 1490. Delivery and pickup hours run Fri-Sun 12pm–8.30pm. Order online here.

17. Manhattan

Regent Singapore’s award-winning cocktail bar is offering a selection of bottled cocktails for takeaway, available for pickup at the hotel lobby.

Sip on elegant numbers like Birds of A Feather ($24.30, 100ml) – a bourbon concoction with beetroot-infused Fernet Hunter and Pearl of the Orient tea – or the stylishly smoky Leather Jacket ($24.30, 100ml) in the comforts of home.

They’ve also bottled a handful of intriguing liqueurs like the truffle-infused Grappa Tartufala ($20.56, 100ml).

Manhattan is located at Regent Singapore, Level 2, Cuscaden Road, Singapore 249715, p. +65 6725 3377. Delivery and pickup hours run from 12pm–8.30pm daily. Order online here.

18. MO Bar

Raise a toast with loved ones as you celebrate MO BAR’s recognition at Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2021 in the comfort of your... Posted by MO BAR at Mandarin Oriental, Singapore on Tuesday, May 11, 2021

A selection of MO Bar’s latest volume of tipples, inspired by the team’s nomadic adventures across the Asia-Pacific, is available for islandwide delivery, along with a handful of classic cocktails.

The Lion’s Den ($18 for 140ml) is a roaring tribute to Guangzhou with baijiu and a bitter medley of Chinese superfoods like ginseng and goji berries, while the rum-based Moka ($18 for 140ml) is a comforting but potent blend of chocolate and banana.

MO Bar is located at Mandarin Oriental Singapore, 5 Raffles Avenue, Marina Square, Singapore 039797, p. +65 6885 3500. Delivery and pickup hours run from 11am–9pm daily. Order online here.

19. Native

Slaking our thirst in sustainable style is Amoy Street hotspot Native, with a bottled range of its boundary-pushing cocktails and house gins.

The immensely likable Pandan ($48++, 250ml) steeps Indian single malt whisky with pandan leaves from their own rooftop garden, while Chasing The Dragon ($38++, 250ml) offers a zesty burst of Thai basil gin, dragonfruit kombucha, and champagne acid.

Their house-infused gins make refreshing sippers too, with everything from soothing Chrysanthemum Gin to the tongue-tingling Kampot Pepper Gin ($88, 500ml).

Native is located at 52A Amoy Street, Singapore 069878, p. +65 8869 6520. Delivery hours run from 1pm–9pm daily. Order online here.

20. No Sleep Club

2020 out of luck and out of labels. Label-clicker working overtime! Take @freddie.malfoy with you he makes the best companion to take into 2021 this rainy New Year’s Eve🥖🐾🥔 Posted by NO SLEEP CLUB on Thursday, December 31, 2020

Helmed by familiar faces in hospitality Juan Yi Jun and Jessica Hutch, No Sleep Club has quickly become one of Keong Saik’s hotspots for sleepless barflies.

Keep the party going with their hefty curation of highballs, martinis, and wines for delivery – highlights include the Tom Yum Melon ($50, 325ml), a weird-but-wonderful mix of Thai herbs and carbonated honeydew, and the Reverse Harvard ($128, 750ml) with kombu-steeped cognac.

Besides an impressive range of vino, they deliver Sunday roast treats like bone marrow mash every Sunday too.

No Sleep Club is located at 20 Keong Saik Road, Singapore 089127. Order via Whatsapp at p. +65 8838 0188.

21. Nutmeg & Clove

A watering hole at the crossroads of classic tipples and local Singapore flavours, Nutmeg & Clove has cooked up not only bottled cocktails but also a mod-Sin food menu for home feasting.

For something fragrant to sweeten your day, try the Hendricks gin-based Roses & Lychees ($65, 400ml) reminiscent of bandung, or cool off with an Almost Colourless Negroni ($60, 400ml) tinged with chrysanthemum.

Local grub like Sea Bass Pao Fan $16) or Roti John Chicken Sando ($12) might make for wacky pairings, but it’s all part of the fun.

Nutmeg & Clove is located at 8 Purvis Street, Singapore 188587. Delivery and pickup hours run from 11am–9pm daily. Order online here or via +65 9389 9301.

22. The Old Man

Here to keep it lit, our Moveable Feast #1964 is a smorgasbord of flavours from the freshest ocean catch to cherry tomatoes. Think, a bouillabaisse on steroids. #theoldman_sg #SGUnited Posted by The Old Man Singapore on Friday, August 21, 2020

Alongside their daring cocktails, The Old Man is delivering a slew of experimental spirits from their mad scientist’s lair of a bar to our doorsteps.

A Moveable Feast ($60, 250ml) goes briny with Rotovap seawater and an oyster leaf garnish, while the Garden of Eden ($60, 250ml) sweetens the deal with goat’s milk wild turkey bourbon and Sauternes cordial.

You can also get your hands on intriguing house-concocted bottles like Curry Leaves Gin ($120 for 1000ml) or Melon Rye ($120 for 1000ml).

The Old Man is located at 55 Keong Saik Rd., #01-04, Singapore 089158, p. +65 6909 5505. Delivery and pickup hours run from 12pm–10pm daily. Order online here.

23. Orihara Shoten

A Japanese-owned bottle shop and bar that organises Sake Festival Singapore each year, Orihara Shoten is a goldmine of boutique and seasonal sakes.

Their current stash includes limited gems like the Haneya Sparkling Junmai Daiginjo Nama ($85.60) and Kirinzan’s minty, lively Junmai Ginjou Potari Potari Koshitanrei ($65.27).

You’ll find a small selection of shochu and umeshu too, including a spicy-sweet Togarashi Umeshu ($47.08). It’s worth stocking up – they’re running deals of up to 30 per cent off takeaway purchases till June 12 2021.

Orihara Shoten is located at 11 Unity Street, #01-01/02 Robertson Walk, Singapore 237995, p. +65 6836 5710. Delivery hours run from Mon-Sat 2pm–8pm. Order online here.

24. The Secret Mermaid

“Happiness is finding 2 olives in your martini when you’re hungry!” New cocktails are up! Check them out at www.thesecretmermaid.com PS- there is an option for extra olives! You’re welcome. Posted by The Secret Mermaid on Saturday, April 25, 2020

If The Secret Mermaid is one of your favourite CBD tippling dens, good news: their signature cocktails are back for islandwide delivery.

Throwback to the Quarantini ($40++), smoke it up with the Mezcal Margarita ($28), or opt for the crowd-favourite Devil in the Details ($25), a daiquiri twist with dragonfruit-infused white rum and lavender bitters.

They also have cheeky stay-home bundles like The Curious Joy of All-Day Drinking ($90), featuring six drinks to keep you just on the right side of tipsy throughout the day.

The Secret Mermaid is located at #B1-09, Ocean Financial Centre, 10 Collyer Quay, Singapore 049315. Delivery hours run from 5pm–9pm daily. Order online here.

25. The Single Cask

As the name suggests, The Single Cask is a treasure chest of one-of-a-kind single malt and single cask whiskies. Each of their hundreds-strong hoard offers a unique whisky experience – perfect for expanding your tipple horizons from your couch.

Their Spiritual Saturdays virtual blind tastings are back in action too, with the first Cask Influence Edition ($99) offering a flight of four 20ml samples delivered to your doorstep.

Since it’s a blind tasting, the fun lies in sniffing and tasting out the make of the whisky – boozy prizes are up for grabs to the top three contestants!

The Single Cask is located at 30 Victoria Street, Caldwell House, CHIJMES, #01-25, Singapore 187996, p. +65 8877 9072. Open Mon-Sat 5pm–10.30pm. Order online here.

26. Siri House

We’re still here for you! In light of the recent restrictions, we will be halting dining until 13 June. If you have... Posted by SIRI HOUSE Dempsey on Friday, May 14, 2021

Dempsey Hill lifestyle and dining space Siri House might be better known for their food, but they’ve got some mean tipples up their sleeves too.

Scotch & Honey ($45, 250ml) – a minty, caramel-forward mix of whisky and Fernet Branca – is the kind of drink that calls for sinking into a leather armchair, while the Rhubarb & Chamomile ($50, 250ml) is tart with clarified rhubarb, chamomile gin, and grapefruit oil.

Their food delivery menu is sprawling too, with playful bites like KFC $14) – aka Korean-style fried cauliflower tossed with Spam crisps – alongside rice bowls like Unagi Risotto ($27).

Siri House is located at 8D Dempsey Rd, #01-02 Dempsey Hill, Singapore 249672, p. +65 9487 1552. Delivery hours run from Tues-Fri 12.30pm–9pm. Order online here.

27. Smith Street Taps

Smith Street Taps’s sprawling lineup is now available for delivery daily.

Aside from freshly tapped 650ml-bombers – from $16 for a Camden Town Helles Lager – quench your thirst with cult Danish brewery Mikkeller‘s experimental brews like the Trial by Fire West Coast IPA ($21.50, 475ml) and the bourbon barrel-aged Mikkeller Beer Geek Pun Kxng Shake Imperial Stout ($57, 500ml bottle).

Other craft names you’ll find in the rotation include Australian legend Moon Dog Brewery, Cloudwater Brew Co., and homegrown brand Lion City Meadery. For the true Smith Street Taps experience, get some hawker grub to pair.

Smith Street Taps is located at 335 Smith St, Chinatown Complex Food Centre #02-062, Singapore 050335, p. +65 8853 8535. Delivery hours run from 6pm–9.30pm daily, same-day delivery for orders made before 4pm. Order online here.

28. Tippling Club

Tippling Club’s current cocktail menu, the Sons of Tippling, is now available for takeaway and delivery, so you can toast with the bar’s star-studded cast of bartending alumni from home.

Gather round the Campfire ($44) with a mug of Mother’s Milk smoked up with hickory and gin, or sweeten things up with Cotton Cocktail ($44), a vodka-based number with Yamanashi strawberry, neroli, and a dash of pepper.

Light bites like soups, sandwiches, and sweets are on the menu too – the Wagyu Beef Pastrami ($30) comes stuffed in crusty sourdough.

Tippling Club is located at 38 Tanjong Pagar Road, Singapore 088461, p. +65 6475 2217. Delivery and pickup hours run from 12pm–9pm daily. Order online here.

29. 13% Wine Bistro

Who says you can’t wine and dine in style at home? 13% Wine Bistro is opening up its extensive cellar of European wines brought in directly from winemakers, alongside an array of charcuterie and small plates.

Dubbed 13% Cellar, you’ll find pocket-friendly vino here from Old World regions, though it’s peppered with gems from South Africa, Chile, and other regions too. To pair, think classic European plates like buttery Escargots ($13) and 13% Angus Beef Tartare ($34).

13% Wine Bistro is located at 123A Telok Ayer St, Singapore 068592, p. +65 6224 6885. Delivery and pickup hours run from 11am–9pm daily. Order wines online here; for food orders, Whatsapp +65 9231 2401 or email orders@13winebistro.com.

30. 28 HongKong Street

You’ll have to act fast to get your hands on Singapore bar pioneer 28 HongKong Street’s tasty tipples and nibbles – their bottled cocktails sell out like hotcakes.

The 28 Mezcal Negroni ($63, 300ml) takes the classic to smoky, bittersweet heights, while The Last Dragon ($63, 300ml) is a vibrant cross of genever with masala chai. We reckon the peachy Lazy Bear ($63, 300ml) sounds perfect for lazy afternoons too.

While you’re at it, nibble on American-style bar bites like Mac’N Cheese Balls ($15) and Cornbread ($8).

28 HongKong Street is located at 28 Hongkong Street, Singapore 059667, p. +65 8318 0328. Delivery and pickup hours run from Tues-Sat 5pm–10.30pm. Order online here.

This article was first published in City Nomads.