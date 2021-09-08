7 exciting things to do as we transition to endemic Covid-19

The Multi-Ministry Taskforce (MTF) has announced updated measures as part of the Preparatory Stage of Transition to Endemic Covid-19, which will take effect from Aug 10, 2021. This includes the ease of dine-in restrictions and other sports and recreational activities, just a few to name.

So if you’re tired of being cooped up at home, and you’re finding new activities to do during the weekend, look no further. From an outdoor cinematic experience to the highly anticipated Museum of Ice Cream exhibition, here, we’ve rounded up some of the most exciting things that you can do with your loved ones for your next outing.

Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall

PHOTO: Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall

Happening from now till Dec 12, 2021, Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall will be holding a special exhibition that sheds light on the changes in women’s status, roles and lifestyles since the late 19th century.

The exhibition, titled ‘Modern Women of the Republic: Fashion and Change in China and Singapore’, will see up to 100 artefacts and photographs, that zooms in on how fashion is used as a barometer of societal change.

Through examining the evolution of women’s fashion throughout the years, Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall hopes to examine the various factors that shape our understanding of what constitutes a modern woman.

Venue: Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall, 12 Tai Gin Rd, Singapore 327874

Date: From now till Dec 12, 2021 (Tuesdays to Sundays; 10am to 5pm)

Website: https://www.sysnmh.org.sg/

Epigram Bookshop

PHOTO: Epigram Bookshop

Epigram Bookshop may have closed its doors last July due to challenges brought about by the pandemic, but they are not giving up just yet. The bookstore has just announced they will be teaming up with The Lo & Behold Group to launch its very own pop-up from Aug 16, 2021 to Jan 1, 2022.

Located at 267 Beach Road, the pop-up will takeover the Looksee Looksee space by The Lo & Behold Group for the next five months. On top of that, local capsule coffee machine brand, Morning, has also sponsored a Morning Machine, of which you’ll be able to enjoy complimentary coffee while you thumb through books.

Venue: 267 Beach Road

Date: Aug 16, 2021 – Jan 1, 2022

Website: https://epigrambookshop.sg/

The Karting Arena

Love the need for speed? You can now be your own F1 driver over The Karting Arena’s latest state-of-the-art track. Located at Jurong, the track promises equal measures of elation, adventure and safety for all karters.

Boasting some of the latest petroleum-powered go-karts, The Karting Arena will send your heart racing and unleash the adrenaline junkie in you.

Great for leisure karters, each track at the Jurong branch features different variations of technical corners, sweeping turns and long straights that will ignite a range of sensations and challenge karters from start to finish.

Venue: Block B, 511 Upper Jurong Road Singapore 638366

Website: https://thekartingarena.com/home-2-updated-design/

Moonlight Cinema

Nothing beats a romantic outdoor cinematic experience. This weekend, Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF) will host its fourth edition of Moonlight Cinema in partnership with Gardens by the Bay, on Aug 20 and 22. Over these two days, audiences can enjoy free film screenings that spotlight the whimsical and magical side of Singapore.

As part of its initiative to foster deeper film appreciation in Singapore, you can expect a slate of notable Singapore films by directors Royston Tan, Tan Pin Pin and Ng Xi Jie. These films include a musical drama 3688 by acclaimed director Royston Tan, Singapore GaGa by award-winning filmmaker Tan Pin Pin and Singapore Minstrel by Ng Xi Jie.

Screenings will be held at 7.30pm on Aug 20, 2021, 5pm and 7.30pm on Aug 22, 2021 at the Flower Field Hall, Gardens by the Bay. What’s more, admission is also free but is subjected to availability. To book a spot, be sure to register your interest here.

Venue: Gardens By The Bay, Flower Field Hall

Date: Aug 20 and 22, 2021

Website: http://sgiff.com/moonlightcinema/

Out of Sight by Lawrence Weiner

Simultaneously displayed at National Gallery Singapore and The Arts House from Sept 2 to Oct 14, 2021, American conceptual artist, Lawrence Weiner will have his artworks presented for free in the Civic District for everyone to enjoy.

Take, for instance, his two-dimensional sculpture that integrates bold typography and Lawrence Weiner’s poetic play on words. Presented in a witty and interactive format, with the use of open-ended phrases such as: “One Can Only Imagine The Powers That Be” and “The Destination Is Straight On”. Participants are invited to engage with these ideas in relation to themselves and each other.

The international art project has previously been installed at places such as The Perez Art Museum, Miami; The National Gallery of Victoria, Melbourne, in the city of Kortrijk, Belgium, and at Longhouse Reserve, East Hampton. Most recently, OUT OF SIGHT was installed in six parks throughout the city of Chicago.

Venue: National Gallery Singapore Padang Atrium Level B1, The Arts House front pathway

Dates: Sept 2 – Oct 14, 2021

Website: https://www.nationalgallery.sg/ | https://artshouselimited.sg/

Slurping Good! at Tekka Place

Take your love for instant noodles to new heights over at the first-ever instant noodle-themed experience playground in Singapore. Brought to you by Invade, the 6,000 sqft Slurping Good! located at Tekka Place, right above Rochor MRT, will open on Sept 24, 2021.

As part of the pop-up, you can expect 13 interactive spaces over two levels filled with, you guessed it, instant noodle-themed murals, installations and games!

Highlighting all the important ingredients that make our favourite instant noodles taste oh-so-good, the Slurping Good! pop-up space will also feature instant noodle-themed merchandise for purchase as well as a wide selection of curated retail options featuring local brands for you to browse from.

Slurping Good! is a ticketed experience with an early bird promotion of $19 per ticket available on Lazada, Invade’s partner for Slurping Good!, from July 31 to Aug 31, 2021.

Venue: Tekka Place, right above Rochor MRT

Date: From Sept 24, 2021

Website: https://www.slurpinggood.co/

Museum of Ice Cream

The wait is almost over. Museum of Ice Cream is finally opening its doors this Aug 19 and we can’t wait to have our scoop of fun. This year, the Museum of Ice Cream will be held at Dempsey with about 14 multi-sensorial installations spread over 60,000 sq ft of space, all dedicated to ice cream, which you will also get to try during your visit.

Another highlight will be a sprinkle pool billed as the museum’s largest to date. The sprinkles, which resemble the confectionery typically used to decorate desserts, are actually made from antimicrobial biodegradable material and are disinfected regularly.

On top of that, there will also be a super-sized bouncy castle and a banana split forest for you to live out your childlike wonders.

Tickets are selling fast, so we recommend that you book yours before paying a visit to the exhibition.

Venue: 100 Loewen Road, Dempsey, Singapore 248837

Time: Daily (closed Monday- Wednesday): 10am to 11pm (last entry at 9pm)

Website: https://tickets.museumoficecream.sg/

