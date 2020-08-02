7 messages a man should never send after being married

Married life is different from one's life as a single person; responsibilities shift, roles are reestablished.

Once you get married, there are things you once did before are no longer all right to do.

That's why as a husband it's important to keep your messaging habits in check.

You may think that what you're sending to other people is considered innocent and harmless, but they could possibly ruin your marriage.

These are seven messages a married man should never send.

1. CHECKING UP ON YOUR EX-LOVER

It doesn't matter if you've gotten over them for a long time, or if they were the one who messaged you first.

This is a person you once loved, and such feelings can come back and complicate things with your wife. The past should stay in the past.

2. COMPLAINING ABOUT YOUR WIFE

Marital issues are a private matter, and should remain so.

You may think it's okay to whine about your wife to her sister or brother, for example, but it's not.

Worse still is if you're venting your frustrations to your friends, who have no business knowing such things. If you're frustrated with your wife, the best course of action is to talk about it with her in a healthy manner.