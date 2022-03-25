7 unique dining experiences in Singapore you need to try in 2022

Singapore is probably one of the few countries where dining is considered a national pastime. After all, we love food so much we're one of the few countries which managed to get our hawker culture added to Unesco's list of intangible cultural heritage.

With the plethora of dining options available in Singapore, it is often difficult to settle on a restaurant or cafe when eating out. In fact, the most common question couples ask one another when they're dining out isn't "Do you love me?", but "Eat what?"

After all, whether it is decadent fine-dining delights or traditional local comfort food, the food scene in Singapore covers it all.

Now, if you find yourself nodding to everything we've said above, don't worry. No matter whether it's for a special occasion, or a chance to try something out of the norm, we have something for you.

Read our rundown on restaurants that offer dining with a twist in this city.

1. Nox: Dining in the dark experience

Have you ever wondered what it’s like to dine in the dark? If you're curious, you can enjoy a meal in pitch darkness at Nox. The concept of dining in the dark was to let people experience what it is like to be blind. Typically, blind and visually impaired waiters and waitresses will serve you at these restaurants.

As you cannot see what you are eating during the experience, you will rely extensively on your taste buds and olfactory senses to enjoy the food. By engaging your senses, you will re-evaluate your perception of taste. Additionally, let your creativity run wild and try to paint a mental image of the food while savouring the food. Ultimately, these will enrich your gastronomic pleasure.

At Nox, you will be taken on a journey through rich flavours and unique textures. There is a wide range of dishes for you to sample. It is definitely a once-in-a-lifetime experience that is worth the splurge.

Info Location Chinatown Point

83 Club St, Singapore 069451 Opening Hours Tuesday to Sunday

6pm to 10.30pm Contact 6298 0708

2. Absurdities: Interactive experience

Have you ever been to a restaurant where you have to crawl through different rooms and hidden doors and climb up ladders? Absurdities is a restaurant that promises an interactive and multi-sensory dining experience. You will be taken on a (literal) culinary journey during your two-hour dining experience at Absurdities. Head Chef Jason Ang curates dishes with a novel and unique spin for diners to enjoy.

At this omakase restaurant, you will be treated to a six-course dinner, paired with two alcoholic beverages. If you have dietary requirements, fret not as the culinary team will be able to accommodate your needs.

