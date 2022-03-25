7 unique dining experiences in Singapore you need to try in 2022

Singapore is probably one of the few countries where dining is considered a national pastime. After all, we love food so much we're one of the few countries which managed to get our hawker culture added to Unesco's list of intangible cultural heritage.
With the plethora of dining options available in Singapore, it is often difficult to settle on a restaurant or cafe when eating out. In fact, the most common question couples ask one another when they're dining out isn't "Do you love me?", but "Eat what?"
After all, whether it is decadent fine-dining delights or traditional local comfort food, the food scene in Singapore covers it all.
Now, if you find yourself nodding to everything we've said above, don't worry. No matter whether it's for a special occasion, or a chance to try something out of the norm, we have something for you.
Read our rundown on restaurants that offer dining with a twist in this city.
1. Nox: Dining in the dark experience
Have you ever wondered what it’s like to dine in the dark? If you're curious, you can enjoy a meal in pitch darkness at Nox. The concept of dining in the dark was to let people experience what it is like to be blind. Typically, blind and visually impaired waiters and waitresses will serve you at these restaurants.
As you cannot see what you are eating during the experience, you will rely extensively on your taste buds and olfactory senses to enjoy the food. By engaging your senses, you will re-evaluate your perception of taste. Additionally, let your creativity run wild and try to paint a mental image of the food while savouring the food. Ultimately, these will enrich your gastronomic pleasure.
At Nox, you will be taken on a journey through rich flavours and unique textures. There is a wide range of dishes for you to sample. It is definitely a once-in-a-lifetime experience that is worth the splurge.
|Info
|Location
|Chinatown Point
83 Club St, Singapore 069451
|Opening Hours
|Tuesday to Sunday
6pm to 10.30pm
|Contact
|6298 0708
2. Absurdities: Interactive experience
Have you ever been to a restaurant where you have to crawl through different rooms and hidden doors and climb up ladders? Absurdities is a restaurant that promises an interactive and multi-sensory dining experience. You will be taken on a (literal) culinary journey during your two-hour dining experience at Absurdities. Head Chef Jason Ang curates dishes with a novel and unique spin for diners to enjoy.
At this omakase restaurant, you will be treated to a six-course dinner, paired with two alcoholic beverages. If you have dietary requirements, fret not as the culinary team will be able to accommodate your needs.
|Info
|Location
|311 Jln Besar Singapore 208970
|Opening Hours
|Thursday to Saturday
6.30pm to 10.30pm
|Contact
3. Poison Ivy Bistro: Farm-to-table food
What's not to love about fresh and organic food? Poison Ivy is a farm-to-table restaurant that serves hearty and homely food. They use fresh produce(from herbs to vegetables and fruits) grown locally to prepare the dishes.
Poison Ivy gets its local produce from Bollywood Veggies, an organic farm located in the Kranji district of Singapore. A trip to Poison Ivy would allow you to escape the hustle and bustle of city life. The rustic charm of the farm will make you feel relaxed and rejuvenated. After your meal at Poison Ivy, you can explore the Bollywood Veggies Organic Farm. You can't get a fresher experience than this!
|Info
|Location
|100 Neo Tiew Road (Kranji) Singapore 719026
|Opening Hours
|Thursday to Friday
7am to 4pm
Saturday to Sunday
7am to 6pm
|Contact
|6898 5001
4. Canteen 398: Taste of old school Singapore
Want to experience what life was like in the '60s? Get first-hand experience at this kampong-style eatery, Canteen 398. It has been around since 1969 and when you're there, you'll feel like time in this eatery has stopped moving while the rest of the world carried on.
The old school tiles and run-down exterior stands testament to its age and having a meal under the outdoor umbrella table in the kampong will take you back in time.
At Canteen 398, you will find a Malay stall selling Nasi Padang and a Chinese store selling Chye Peng. There is also a drink stall for you to quench your thirst. Come have a taste of nostalgia for yourself before this canteen vanishes into Singapore's history books.
|Info
|Location
|Near Seletar Army Camp
398 Piccadily Road
|Opening Hours
|Monday to Friday
6am to 1.30pm
|Contact
|-
5. Smith Marine Floating Restaurant: Eat what you catch
To say that Smith Marine is a unique dining experience is an understatement. Where else can you dine out at sea on a kelong? Smith Marine began as a fish farm in 2006. In 2014, Smith Marine transformed their kelong into Singapore's first floating seafood restaurant out at sea. Smith Marine is located 15 minutes away from Changi Point Ferry Terminal. To get there, you can hop on a bumboat leaving the terminal.
At Smith Marine, you can catch fish from their pond which will then be cooked by the chef. You will have the freshest fish directly from the farm served to your dining table. Furthermore, there is also a pool table, carrom board and other board games to play with your loved ones while you are out at sea.
|Info
|Location
|15-minute bumboat ride from the Changi Point Ferry Terminal
|Opening Hours
|Monday to Sunday
10am to 7pm
|Contact
|9792 7609
6. The Wood Ear: For a private dining experience
In recent years, private home dining has gained traction among foodies. It is easy to understand why private home dining is all the hype. Firstly, you can have an intimate and exclusive dining experience in a homely setting. Secondly, you can taste unique dishes typically not found in commercialised restaurants.
At The Wood Ear, you will get to sample the creations of chef Jesper Chia. Known for his delicate plating, chef Jesper Chia serves exquisite fusion food presented thoughtfully. Dishes he has served before include think crab cocktails, fish with soubise and salted egg yolk desserts. We guarantee that every bite you take during your meal will be flavourful.
Make your bookings soon as the wait is usually a few months out — that is how popular this private home dining experience is.
|Info
|Location
|487B Choa Chu Kang Ave 5, Singapore 681476
|Opening Hours
|-
|Contact
|thewoodear@gmail.com
7. Cable Car Sky Dining: Dining in the air experience
What's better place to have your meal at then doing it while you're high up in the air. While taking in a birds-eye view of Singapore, you can also enjoy a delectable dinner in your private cable car capsule. During this experience, you will ride the cable car line three times, giving you plenty of time to enjoy your food and company. If you are lucky, you will be able to catch the sunset during your experience. Do not forget to take photos for the memories.
|Info
|Location
|Mount Faber Lodge
Level 2 Faber Peak Singapore, 109 Mount Faber Rd, 099203
|Opening Hours
|Monday to Sunday
5.30pm to 8.30pm
|Contact
|6361 0088
This article was first published in ValueChampion.