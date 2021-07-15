8 stylish home accessories to freshen up your living space

Small decorative pieces or even certain furniture can make a huge impact on a room. Whether you’re looking at sculptures, rugs or even your couch, there are many ways to revivify your home space.

These accessories can freshen or add a new look to a room especially if you can pull your room together like a pro.

Besides, now that we’re spending more time at home, there’s more reason for us to beautify our living space.

So, if you’re on the hunt for some stylish pieces from IKEA or even from brands like SHEIN, ahead, we’ve rounded some of the most chic accessories you need to get your hands on, stat.

1. HÄLLAN Storage combination with doors, $340, IKEA

90x47x167 cm.

Struggling with clutter around the house? This chest of five drawers is perfect for collating and organising knick-knacks like colour pencils, hair ties, toy cars and cables quickly before the guests arrive.

2. Julian Pouf, $129, Castlery

In function, a pouf and an ottoman are very similar. However, the two mainly differ in appearance. Ottomans are almost always firmer and less pillowy, whereas some poufs are more like oversized pillows than anything else.

If you’re looking for something chic and elegant for your home, this Julian Pouf from Castlery adds a luxurious touch to your living space.

What we love most about this particular pouf is that its chic stitching detail adds the right amount of dimensions to your space and can easily be incorporated with your other home decor.

3. Iron Grid Wall Hanging Decorative Rack, $6, SHEIN

Does your wall look empty? If you’re planning to spruce up your desk area or even your wall at the entrance of your home, you can consider getting this Iron Grid Decorative Rack.

Not only does it inject a punch of texture and design to your walls, but it’s also really practical. You can easily hang your accessories, photos, you name it!

4. Abstract Figure Design Decoration, $8, SHEIN

Revivifying your space to achieve a more luxurious look is definitely possible even without burning a hole in your wallet. In fact, the key to elevating your space lies within the small details.

Take, for instance, adding small sculptures like this particular piece from SHEIN’s Home collection. What’s great about this is that it’s versatile and can be placed on your coffee table or even on your display shelf, and it doesn’t cost a bomb!

5. LUSTIGKURRE Basket, natural water hyacinth/seagrass, $19.90, IKEA

IKEA’s shelving units and cabinets are well-loved for good reason. And if you already own one at home, then adding this basket to your shelf is a great way to spruce up your home and keep the clutter away.

Featuring an airy pattern and a warm colour scheme, this hand-woven basket adds texture to your shelf while also giving you a glimpse of what you store inside.

6. Suar Slab Tables, Rooma SG

Love rattan pieces? We might have just found something that’s right up your alley. Rooma, the homegrown furniture store, offers an extensive range of rattan decor pieces for your home and we’re obsessed.

They offer customisation for your pieces so you can have them just the way you like it, and in this case we’re drooling over their latest suar slab tables that make the perfect addition to your living room.

At the moment, they don’t have an online store where you can view the rest of their pieces, but you can definitely send them a DM on Instagram if you have any queries about their products, or visit them at their store located at 315 Outram Road Tan Boon Liat Building #13-01.

7. Plush Chevron Pattern Rug, $20.75, SHEIN

Area rugs like this piece from SHEIN can instantly transform your living space. It helps to ground furniture groupings, define rooms, and add more interest to an area, and not to mention, it goes well with most of the furniture in the room.

8. Geometric Pattern Stretchy Sofa Cover, from $16.25, SHEIN

Tired of the same old sofa? Instead of tossing it out, you might want to consider getting a sofa cover like this chic number to beautify your couch. Available in different sizes, this sofa cover instantly transforms your sofa, giving it a new look in no time.

