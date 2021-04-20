9 affordable high tea places in Singapore that are below $25

There’s no better feeling than sipping a piping hot cup of tea with your friends while nibbling on sweet treats and exquisite savouries.

Offering buttery soft scones, bite-sized locally-infused pastries, finger sandwiches and more on picturesque tiers or extravagant buffet spreads, high tea sessions are highly coveted among Singaporeans looking to unwind and enjoy an intimate heart-to-heart chat during the weekends or public holidays.

However, because this afternoon activity can be a pricey affair, it is often reserved for special occasions. Not to worry, we have compiled a list of nine affordable high tea spots (all under $25!) in Singapore where you can sinfully indulge without busting your budget:

1.The Marmalade Pantry

The Marmalade Pantry is known for its exquisite cupcakes. But the homegrown bistro also offers a hearty High Tea set if you’re looking to have something more fulfilling.

Its afternoon treat includes two pots of tea (you’re given the option of either black, green, fruity or white teas) and a selection of smoked salmon, roast beef, truffle egg mayo and cranberry chicken finger sandwiches, plain and raisin buttermilk scones, strawberry preserve and clotted cream, and two petite cupcakes.

Price: $48++ for two

Marmalade Pantry is at various locations. High tea set is available only on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays from 3pm to 6pm at its Novena and Downtown outlets. Visit its website for more information.

2. The Coastal Settlement

With its far-flung (aka ulu) location, The Coastal Settlement with its surrounding greenery and vintage-style interiors is perfect for an afternoon to escape it all – and an affordable high tea set to tuck into while you’re there.

Available from 3.30pm to 5.30pm daily, the tiered stand comes with a medley of morsels inspired by Asian and classic flavours, from assorted macarons, mango panna cotta, strawberries and nutella dip, assorted cakes, mala fish balls, salmon ceviche, mini curry puff, pain au chocolate, ham cheese and a tomato croissant. Plus, you’ll get a free-flow of coffee or tea.

Still feeling peckish? There are other items on the high tea menu like har cheong gai ($16), portobello fries ($15), and pizzas (from $23).

Price: $19++ per pax for a High Tea set (minimum of two)

The Coastal Settlement is at 200, Netheravon Road, Singapore 508529. High tea is available daily from 3.30pm to 5.30pm. Visit its website for more information.

3. Jumbo Seafood at Ion Orchard

You’d likely associate Jumbo Seafood with a hearty seafood feast, but it’s also recently introduced an afternoon set that won’t have you feeling too much of a pinch.

Priced at $48++ per set for two, it doles out new handmade dim sum such as Baked Jumbo Chilli Crab Puffs, Sweet Yam Paste with Salted Egg Yolk Puffs, Jumbo Siew Mai, Teochew-style Turnip Puffs, and an exquisite Baked Egg Tarts with Bird’s Nest.

Wash it down with a cup of tea that’s part of the set; you can select either the Wellness Eight Treasures Tea or the Oriental Beauty Tea.

Price: $48++ for two

Only available at Jumbo Seafood Ion Orchard, #04-09, ION Orchard, Singapore 238801. The Afternoon Tea set is available from 2.30pm to 5.30pm daily. Visit its website for more information.

4. L'éclair Pâtisserie

The dainty and exquisite éclairs from L’éclair Pâtisserie need no introduction. But if you’re looking for a more all-rounded French experience, try its tea set, L’expérience ($45 nett for two), which comprises classic French pastries such as mini madeleines, chouquettes, and financiers. You also get to pick three regular éclair flavours and two beverages of your choice.

For more savoury bites, go for the High Tea Degustation, with bites like Parmesan Onion Crostini, Warm Crab Gougeres, and Signature Mini Chicken and Bacon Pies. There’s also an assortment of five mini eclairs, and a beverage of your choice. Enchanté.

Price: $45 for two for the L’expérience set, $55 for two for the High Tea Degustation set.

L’éclair Pâtisserie is at #01-28, Singapore Shopping Centre, 190 Clemenceau Avenue, Singapore 239924, tel: 6635 7909. High tea set is available from 10.30am to 4.30pm daily.

5. Arteastiq

True to its name, high tea at Arteastiq is certainly an artistic affair. Housed in a photogenic two-tiered gold cage, their Signature High Tea set — which will cost you $48++ for two or $32++ for one — comes with an assortment of intriguing sweet and savoury treats, like a chocolate cone with banana custard and foie gras terrine on toast with yuzu marmalade and crushed pistachios.

Beverages — you get to pick two of their specialty teas — are equally fascinating. We recommend the Chocolate Truffle tea for the adventurous, or the Osmanthus Oolong tea for those who wish to refresh your palette. Of if you’re up for some bubbly, add on a glass of champagne ($20) or Moscato ($10).

Price: $48++ for two, $24++ per pax

Arteastiq is at #04-14/15, Mandarin Gallery, 333A Orchard Road, Singapore 238867, and #03-70/72, Plaza Singapura, 68 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238839. High tea set is available from 1:30pm to 5:30pm on weekdays and 2:30pm to 5:30pm on weekends.

6. Fosters

Fosters may be a steakhouse known for beef patties and all things meat-related, but did you know that they offer a range of yummy baked goods as well?

Priced at $11.50++, its Devonshire Cream Tea Set comes with freshly baked scones served with butter, strawberry preserve, and fresh cream, tea cakes and finger sandwiches. Wash that down with either a freshly brewed cup of coffee or a pot of tea. What a great deal!

Price: $11.50++ per person

Fosters is at 277 Holland Ave, Singapore 278994. High tea set is available from 3pm to 5pm daily. Visit its website for more information

7. Brunches Cafe

From the rustic wooden furniture and metal grills to the vintage themed ornaments and antique car display (which BTW, is converted into a seating area), Brunches Cafe is the perfect place for old souls to indulge in a teatime tete-a-tete.

Take a trip down memory lane with your buddies as you savour their High Tea set, which will cost $36++ per set (good for two).

Served in an attractive three-tiered bird cage, their set includes sliders, mini tarts, a range of assorted cakes and a pot of tea where you can choose from six of their house blends — such as their berry-infused “Beauty” tea and oolong with chamomile “Slow Down & Relax” tea.

Price: $36 per set

Brunches Cafe is at 96 Rangoon Road, Singapore 218381. High tea set is available from 11am to 10pm on weekdays, 10am to 10pm on weekends, closed on Tuesdays. Tea sets are limited to 10 sets daily. Visit its website for more information.

8. Strait Place 1819

Strait Place 1819 by d’Good Cafe offers fusion local fare with modern twists and that’s what you’ll find on its afternoon set menu.

Its decadent savouries include a kueh pie tee stuffed with Hainanese chicken rice, asparagus parfait and otah sandwich, while delightful sweets include a kaya pandan roll, a Strawberry Bursting Boba Tart, and Chocolate Choux au Craquelin.

Enjoy your bites with a free flow of its best-selling DGC Special Blend Tea, or upgrade it to a Tea Mocktail with a one-time refill. Alternatively, get a glass of red or white for an additional $7.

Price: $38++ for two

Strait Place 1819 is at #02-111 VivoCity, 1 Harbour Front Walk, Singapore 098585. Visit its website for more information. The Afternoon Tea set is available from 2.30pm to 5.30pm daily.

9. Wildseed Cafe

Nestled inside a refurbished colonial house, Wildseed Cafe’s quaint interior of bricked walls and hanging dried florals is a dream for the frequent Instagrammer.

Located at Seletar Aerospace Park, which is often described as “Dempsey in the North”, Wildseed offers an Afternoon Tea Set ($45++ for two) which includes madeleines, macarons, and mini brownies, caneles, and cheesecakes. For savouries, you get mini croissant croque monsieurs as well as truffle brie tarts.

They come served with two cups of either coffee or tea.

Price: $45 for two

Wildseed Cafe is at Level 1, 3 Park Lane, Seletar Aerospace Drive Singapore 798387, and Level 1, The Alkaff Mansion, 10 Telok Blangah Green, Singapore 109178. The Afternoon Tea set is available from 2pm to 5pm daily. Visit its website for more information.

This post was updated for accuracy on April 16, 2021

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.