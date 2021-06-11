9 Father's Day menus for a sumptuous celebration at home

Whether you're looking to surprise dear Dad or hubs with a Father's Day restaurant delivery, here are the places doling out celebratory meals that'll win his approval.

1. LeVeL33

If Dad’s into comfort food and beer, then LeVeL33’s three-course menu ($66+ per person) is one to order.

The meal starts with a vibrant tangy Tomato Carpaccio, after which you can dig into a Roast Pork Collar Ciabatta Sandwich that’s generously stuffed with pulled pork, spicy jalapeno salsa, and cool creamy cabbage slaw. For dessert, a Classic Tiramisu.

Round that up with one of LeVeL33’s signature beers like the Blond Lager, India Pale Ale, Stout and Wheat Beer at $6.50+ per can, or the unique Brut Beer at $48+ (750ml).

Available for delivery or takeaway from June 18 to 20, 2021. Delivery fees apply. Order here . LeVeL33 is at #33-01, 8 Marina Blvd, Singapore 018981.

2. The Gyu Bar

PHOTO: The Gyu Bar

It doesn’t get more luxurious than whisky-infused wagyu, and The Gyu Bar is serving up just that – an exclusive Hibiki Whisky-Marinated Wagyu Yakiniku ($75 for 120g) – this Father’s Day.

Sourced from Kumamoto, the kainomi cut is a balance of lean meat with intense marbling, and is steeped in Hibiki Harmony whisky for 24 hours to elevate the tender cut with the smooth, sweet notes of the Japanese blended whisky. You’ll also get a salad to go with your meat.

There’s the option of having the meat cooked yakiniku-style, or you can have it delivered or self-collect it raw to grill it yourself at home.

Available for delivery or takeaway from June 18 to 20 at $66+ per person. Order here or call 9150 3164 at least 24 hours in advance. 30 Stevens Road, #01-08, Singapore 257840.

3. Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant

Pamper Dad with a menu of exquisite Cantonese dishes from the acclaimed Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant. For the special occasion, its My 1st Hero Father’s Day Set Menus is set to delight.

Choose from a six- or seven-course menu, from which you can fill your bellies with the likes of a unique Baked Oyster with Black Truffle Cheese and Crispy Prawn Toast with Sea Urchin, a flavourful Poached White Eel Superior Soup with Premium Chinese Wine, comforting Stewed Beef Cheeks with Coffee Sauce or the luxurious Steamed Lobster with Crab Meat, Chinese Sausage & Glutinous Rice.

Available for delivery, takeaway, or drive-through collection from June 18 to 20, 2021, at $98 per person (six-course) or $118 per person (seven-course). Order here or call 6831 4605. Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant is at Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel, 320 Orchard Road, Singapore 238865.

ALSO READ: Father's Day food delivery: Restos with feasts for the occasion

4. Blue Jasmine

Bring Blue Jasmine’s Thai flavours into your home with its sumptuous six-course Father’s Day set menu that’s good for a family of four ($98 nett) or six ($148 nett).

Whet your appetite with the tangy Tam Mua Seafood Salad, with rice noodles, green papaya, seafood and greens drizzled with a Thai-style dressing. Other sides include a deep-fried Thai fish cake, Tom Kar Gai (a spicy and sour coconut-based soup).

Best devoured with fragrant jasmine rice are the hearty mains; Sun-dried Chicken with Green Chilli Dip, Gaeng Som (a curry with deep-fried seabass) and Nai Bai with Abalone. A platter of Thai and Nyonya-style desserts round off your meal.

Available for delivery or takeaway, from June 12 to 20, 2021. Order here, call 6824 8851 or e-mail hello@bluejasmine.com.sg. Blue Jasmine is at Park Hotel Farrer Park, L5, 10 Farrer Park Station Road, Singapore 217564.

5. Ginger

A meat feast is to be had with buffet restaurant Ginger’s Father’s Day Set Menu (from $73++ for two persons), lined-up with a bevy of meat-centric dishes from various cuisines.

Think Hainan Oxtail Stew, Roast Angus Beef with Truffle Puree, Beef Cheek Ragout Lasagne, Morrocan Roast Lamb Leg, and an assortment of sausages.

Available for takeaway or delivery, for orders placed from June 1 to 30, 2021. Order here. Ginger is at Parkroyal on Beach Road, 7500 Beach Road, Singapore 199591, tel: 3138 1995.

6. Bedrock Bar & Grill

An excellent steak is great for any occasion, and for that, you’ll want to ring up Bedrock Bar & Grill.

Impress Dad with the Tomahawk Surf & Turf Set ($328+, good for four to six or $348+ with an additional bottle of wine), which spotlights the establishment’s Signature Tomahawk Steak grilled over applewood fire, Grilled Whole Snapper, a choice of two side dishes, and four house-made sauces.

Available for takeaway and delivery from June 12 to 20, 2021. Order here. Bedrock Bar & Grill is at 01-05, Pan Pacific Serviced Suites, 96 Somerset Rd, Singapore 238163, tel: 6238 0054.

ALSO READ: Father's Day: Meal orders for every kind of dad

7. Mitzo Restaurant and Bar

This year, contemporary Chinese dining establishment Mitzo has a luxurious five-course Father’s Day Celebrations Set for 2 ($188+) to celebrate the special occasion at home.

Tempting highlights include Osmanthus Mayonnaise Prawn, Singapore Chilli Lobster, and a XO Fried Crystal Vermicelli with Octopus that’s an umami treat. And from now until June 30, you’ll get to enjoy complimentary Truffle Shrimp Crackers with a minimum spend of $50.

Plus, Dads get a gift, too – a freshly shaken Old Fashioned cocktail pouch (200ml, good for 2 glasses) from Mitzo’s Bar.

Available for takeaway and delivery from now till June 20, 2021. Order here, at least two hours in advance. Mitzo is at L4 Grand Park Orchard, 270 Orchard Road, Singapore 238857, tel: 6603 8855.

8. Yan

From Yan, you’ll get a six-course Father’s Day At Home line-up of nourishing and sophisticated dishes that showcase classic Cantonese techniques.

On the menu: glistening Roast Duck, House Special Baked Pork Ribs with Black Olives, a delicate Steamed Black Cod Fillet with Preserved Lemon Sauce with tangy sauce and crunchy minced garlic, and an indulgent Braised 6 Head Whole Abalone with Sea Cucumber and Vegetables.

For dessert, a timeless duo of chilled Hashima with Osmanthus and Steamed Salted Egg Yolk Custard Bun.

Or dig into the lavish Yàn Harvest Pen Cai (from $300 for five persons), generously filled with seafood, roast pot, roast duck, and more.

Available for takeaway or delivery. Order here, call 6384 5585 or WhatsApp 9769 4283. Yan is at #05-02 National Gallery Singapore, 1 St. Andrew’s Road, Singapore 178957.

9. Zafferano Italian Restaurant & Lounge

Enjoy refined Italian flavours in your dining room with Zafferano’s ten-course Father’s Day Menu ($198+, good for two). The selection features starters and pastas such as pan-seared foie gras, Alaskan king crab linguine, and house-made Kurobuta pork ravioli.

That’s followed by your choice of mains: salt-crusted Australian seabass, New Zealand lamb rack, or Black Angus Florentina (supplement $30+), and each is accompanied by side dishes of truffled mash potatoes and grilled green asparagus.

End your celebration on a sweet note with a classic tiramisu and a Valrhona chocolate tart, or an array of tipples offered at special prices for the occasion.

Available for takeaway and delivery on June 19 and 20, 2021. Order here. Zafferano is at 10 Collyer Quay, Level 43 Ocean Financial Centre, Singapore 049315.

ALSO READ: Celebrate Father's Day with set meals starting from $50

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.