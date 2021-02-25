9 Japanese dessert places in Singapore to tempt your tastebuds

Matcha-based treats, souffle pancakes, luscious cakes, and decadent cream buns — Singaporeans’ love affair with Japanese cuisine extends to its desserts too.

Pair that with quality ingredients and (often) consistently high quality that Japanese patisseries are known for, as well as aesthetically-pleasing creations, and they’ve got a winning combination that has us going back for more.

For the days you’re looking to tame that sweet tooth, we’ve rounded up a list of Japanese dessert places to get your fix.

1. Hvala

Matcha fans would likely be acquainted with Japanese cafe Hvala. Apart from its flagship at Chijmes as well as another branch at 111 Somerset, it most recently opened a three-story teahouse at Keong Saik last October.

There’s the vast array of teas and tea lattes to sip on, but don’t miss the desserts, including waffles as well as sliced cakes, which includes flavours like goma (black sesame), hojicha, sweet potato, and chocolate truffle.

There’s also an outlet-exclusive vegan menu available at Keong Saik, which has beverages and desserts that are dairy-free, and don’t contain eggs or other animal-derived products.

Hvala is 34 Keong Saik Road, Singapore 089141; #01-10 111 Somerset, Singapore 238164 and #01-04 to #01-05 Chjimes, 30 Victoria Street, Singapore 187996.

2. Matchaya

From a kiosk at Icon Village, this homegrown brand has expanded to comprise two outlets; a concept store at The Cathay and a tea kiosk at Paragon, with two more to be opened soon.

As you can tell from its name, it’s got all things matcha here, and what it calls ‘tea+sserts” made with quality matcha. Dig into matcha soft serve, choux puffs, roll cakes, and matcha-stuffed cookies here. And if that’s not enough tea-based sweets for you, go for the Matcha and Houjicha Cold Whisked Milk Tea.

Apart from matcha, its sesame (goma) confections are pretty good too, as well as its crowd-favourite Koicha Azuki Roll Cake.

Matchaya is at #01-08/09, The Cathay, 2 Handy Road, Singapore 229233, and #B1-K4, Paragon, 290 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238859.

3. 108 Matcha Saro Singapore

The last matcha dessert place on our list is 108 Matcha Saro, which first started in Asahikawa, Hokkaido, Japan in 2014. From matcha and hojicha soft serve to handmade warabi mochi and obanyaki (Japanese pancakes), it’s got an impressive array of desserts to indulge your sweet tooth.

Can’t decide? We’d go for the Matcha Soft Serve Parfait Deluxe, which has matcha soft serve piled with a variety of toppings including Kazuki (red bean), warabi mochi, matcha jelly and shiratama dango (glutinous rice flour mochi).

108 Matcha Saro is at multiple locations. Visit its Facebook page for a list of locations.

4. Flipper's

For pillowy kiseki (or ‘miracle’) otherwise known as souffle pancakes, Flipper’s is arguably one of the best known names here after opening in November last year.

Sink your teeth into ultra fluffy made-to-order pancakes, from which you can choose six flavours in total and must-tries would be the original Kiseki Pancake Plain as well as the (only) savoury option: the Eggs Benedict Souffle Pancake.

The cafe drops seasonal options that include Awayuki strawberry as well as yubari melons and shine muscat grapes.

Flipper’s is at #B1-56 Takashimaya S.C., Ngee Ann City.

5. Kyushu Pancake

If your tastes lean towards regular pancakes, head to Kyushu Pancake, established in 2012. It;s best known for its multi-grain pancakes, which are made with seven different types of grains grown in Kyushu (arguably Japan’s agricultural gem).

These include wheat from Oita Prefecture, Aigoma farmed sprouted brown rice in Aya, Miyazaki, millet from Unzen, Nagasaki and pressed barley from Saga Prefecture.

Its pancakes are free of artificial flavourings, additives, and emulsifiers, and highlights include the Kyushu buttermilk classic pancake, matcha montblanc, eggs benedict pancake, salted caramel French toast and matcha azuki waffle.

You can also purchase the Kyushu Pancake Mix to whip up your own at home.

Kyushu Pancake is at 25 Lorong Liput, Singapore 277735.

6. Flor Patisserie

You’ll be met with exquisite Japanese-inspired French pastries and cakes here, all created without artificial stabilisers, agents or preservatives. Founder Heidi trained at France’s Le Cordon Bleu, and opened Flor Patisserie a year after returning back to Singapore.

It now boasts two outlets at Duxton and Siglap, as well as two kiosks at Takashimaya Shopping Centre and Funan Digitalife Mall.

Perennial favourites to try are the Strawberry Shortcake, Signature Roll and Yuzu Strawberry Tart. It also serves up seasonal cakes such as the signature Tofu Chiffon.

Visit its website for a list of locations.

7. Kki Sweets

This popular dessert studio is helmed by husband and wife duo Kenneth and Delphine, Kki. It’s not strictly Japanese desserts you would find here, but rather, experimental desserts made with French culinary techniques.

Some bear the elements of Japanese sweets, like its signature J, which has yuzu cream and sesame mousse, and Fromage, which has kinako (roasted soybean flour) streusel.

The space is a lesson in stark simplicity, with nothing more than a communal table with wooden chairs and foliage, and a striking ceiling installation.

Kki Sweets is at 3 Seah Street, Singapore 188379. Visit its website for more information or to reserve a spot.

8. Dulcet & Studio

Previously at Liang Court, this modern Japanese cafe is now nestled at Takashimaya shopping centre.

Its chiffon cakes layered with light creams, and with flavors ranging from matcha to strawberry shortcake, sweet potato, and the seasonal Kyoho grape, are must-tries. Or get its decadent cream puffs that are generously filled with custard and cream.

You can also sign up for its baking classes held at an in-house studio.

Dulcet & Studio is at #B2-33 Takashimaya Shopping Centre, 391B Orchard Road, Singapore 238872

9. Chateraise Singapore

You’re definitely likely to have bought or come across this Japanese bakery chain, which has over 30 outlets across the island.

A largely successful patisserie in Japan since 1954, its arsenal of sweets and ice-creams are crafted with fresh ingredients directly sourced from pastures and farms, including pure natural water from Hakushu, and milk and eggs from contracted farms in Japan, with little or no preservatives.

Visit its website for a list of locations.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.