9 underrated fashion brands doing great basics

We’ve all had one of those “I’ve nothing to wear” days . After looking into a wardrobe filled with possibilities, we pull out fail-safe pieces —the comfy white tee and jeans combo or the easy slip dress, paired with a trusty tailored blazer that pulls it all together.

At the core of any well-edited wardrobe is quality staples that are versatile and easy-to-match. If you’re looking for alternatives to the likes of Uniqlo and Everlane, here are nine options that aren’t so basic.

1. Theory

New York-originated retailer Theory was one of the first proponents of minimalist fashion long before it became cool. Known for its modern edit of elevated wardrobe staples, we love Theory’s well-tailored silhouettes and exceptional fabrics.

Its newest, eco-friendly Good Linen range boasts sophisticated pieces with excellent stretch and recovery for any occasion — think: tailored blazers and pants, relaxed dresses and airy tops — responsibly woven using organically grown linen, viscose made from cotton linters (a by-product of cotton production), and elastane made from ROICA™ that contains 50 per cent pre-industrial waste.

2. Henne

Launched by model Nadia Bartel, Australian label Henne boasts quality everyday basics including ribbed separates, matching short suits, and loungewear. Each capsule drop presents versatile options that can be easily incorporated into your daily edits.

3. Mijeong Park

Based in sunny Los Angeles, Mijeong Park‘s namesake label offers timeless, laid-back pieces that pair modern silhouettes with neutral tones.

Besides designing with comfort and quality in mind, Park also gives back to LA by donating a portion of sales to art education in the elementary schools of impoverished neighbourhoods.

4. Worn

Known for making products that are “environmentally aware and sustainably made,” WORN stocks ceramics to furniture and ready-to-wear. Head over for beautifully-crafted (and not so average) staples you’ve been missing.

5. AYR

AYR‘s (pronounced ‘air’) selection of boyfriend shirts and denim make it the perfect place to stock up on basics. The label prides itself in seasonless essentials that you’ll reach for again and again, all year round.

6. Vetta

Suffering from wardrobe fatigue? Vetta‘s got you covered. Committed to help customers build a more thoughtful wardrobe, the brand sells five-piece, basics-based “capsule collections” that can be mixed and matched to create 30 different outfits—a definite wardrobe investment.

7. ADAY

For basics that you’ll wear on repeat, head on over to ADAY. With a mission to “do more with less,” the brand seeks to create a new standard for clothing. You’ll find seasonless, sustainable essentials that will go with everything and last you for a long time.

8. Cuyana

Founded on the motto of “Fewer, better,” Cuyana creates timeless collections for the modern woman through carefully selected fabrics, precise silhouettes and attention to detail—resulting in classic pieces that won’t break the bank. The brand uses organic materials, have factories in close proximity to material sources, and produce on-demand to eliminate excess waste.

9. Lunya

A go-to for luxuriously soft pullovers, easy slip dresses and matching lounge sets, Lunya — technically a sleepwear brand—will easily boost your everyday wardrobe owing to its focus on quality, innovation (think: self-developed fabrics made from natural fibres), and thoughtful design.

This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.