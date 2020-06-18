From airplanes to hospitals: How Singaporeans have adapted in the Covid-19 era

On April 7, when Singapore's circuit breaker first started, the end seemed far away.

Now, 73 days later and hours away from phase 2 of reopening, we can finally heave a sigh of relief.

We have changed our routines, learnt new skills and, most importantly, emerged stronger from this crisis.

How have we adapted the past few months? Let's take a look.

1. Flight attendants

With air travel put on hold as countries battled the novel coronavirus, cabin crew from Singapore Airlines (SIA) have taken on alternative roles to help in Singapore's fight against the pandemic.

In April, some 300 flight attendants were redeployed as care ambassadors to various local hospitals.

Assigned to low-risk wards, care ambassadors support hospital care teams by providing basic care-giving and nutritional care.

Beside serving in hospitals, some have also been deployed as transport ambassadors at public transport hubs. Their job includes ensuring the adherence of safe-distancing measures and helping with crowd control.

Although airplanes and hospitals are worlds apart, the intense cabin crew training at SIA has equipped these flight attendants with the dos and don'ts of caring for someone — no doubt helping them assimilate more easily into their new roles.

2. Fresh graduates

Fresh out of school, employment is a concern for many. With the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) projecting a 1 to 4 per cent contraction in Singapore's economic growth this year, it is no surprise that job searches have been even trickier.

Thrown into a new norm, new graduates have scrambled to chart their own career paths.

Resources from the Government provide aid, such as the SGUnited Jobs and Skills Packages, with close to 100,000 jobs, traineeships and training opportunities offered.

With virtual convocations, Zoom job interviews, and telecommuting, these graduates can find their footing in the working world.

3. Private-hire drivers

Shops are closed, people are indoors and streets are quiet. It's no wonder that private-hire drivers saw a plunge in their ridership.

Many drivers have turned to another source of income with a soaring demand — food delivery. For first-timers, it might have taken a while to acclimatise to the new job, while for veterans, the pressure mounted with piling orders.

Despite the struggles, some Singaporeans have observably shown more kindness to the previously underappreciated job.

4. Restaurant owners

Staying at home has made food delivery a more convenient option than picking up food from a restaurant.

Consequently, restaurants without delivery services have seen fewer customers and more leftovers.

When push came to shove, they have embraced digitalisation, setting up delivery services. Some partner with food delivery apps, such as Foodpanda and Grab, while others use social media.

Inspired by true stories, these short films show how Singaporeans rise above the challenges of this crisis.

The pandemic forced most of us to stop and reroute our lifestyles. If anything, we have proven our resilience in the face of change.

yukiling@asiaone.com