Best alcohol delivery services in Singapore for parties or just yourself

We’ve got you covered with these booze delivery services in Singapore that offer an array of wine, liquors, spirits and beer!

These do-it-all online shops in Singapore offer some of the fastest and irresistible alcohol delivery services on the island.

1. 1855 The Bottle Shop

This specialist wine and spirit retailer carries more than 1,000 premium labels. Check out its seasonal promotions and regular markdowns (such as the Vik La Piu Belle Rose 2019, which, at time of publication, was priced at $45 – down from $62).

In addition, for its tenth anniversary in 2020, you can also opt for the 2010 Grand Cru Classe Collection (10x 750ml Red Wine, Bordeaux France) for $1,855, which makes a perfect luxurious gift.

Delivery details

Price: Orders > $200: Free delivery / Orders < $200: $20 fee or $30 express fee

Time: Same-day delivery not available. To be delivered within two working days from 12pm to 6pm / Express delivery to be delivered within one working day

1855 The Bottle Shop

Address: Multiple Locations

Tel: 6270 1855

Opening hours: See website

2. ATLAS Bar

Known for its grandiose Art Deco bar nestled in Parkview Square, ATLAS also provides alcohol delivery service. In addition to Curated Gin Sets (from $118) and Bottled Cocktails (from $21), it offers a selection of wine, champagne and cocktail staples.

Delivery details

Price: Orders > $100: Free delivery (Mon. to Sat.) / Orders < $100: $15 standard fee / Self-collection is free

Time: Same-day delivery available for orders placed Mon. to Sat. before 2pm (Orders placed after 2 pm will be delivered the following day.)

ATLAS Bar

Address: 600 North Bridge Rd., Parkview Square, 188788

Tel: 9739 5591

Opening hours for self collection: 12 pm to 9pm (Mon. to Fri.)

3. Academy of Drinks

Featuring pre-mixed drinks for delivery like Twisted Negroni ($12.50 for 125 ml.) and Bloody Mary ($12.50 for 125 ml.), this brand is ideal for cocktail enthusiasts.

To add, it also offers a wide variety of high-quality spirits and sparkling, red, white and rose wines from around the world. A cool tip: Buy your drink mixers here while you’re at it.

Delivery details

Price: Orders > $100: Free delivery

Time: Same-day delivery available for orders placed before 3 p.m.

Academy of Drinks

Address: Online only

Tel: Online only

Opening hours: Online only

4. Alcohaul

This Alcohaul (aha!) online marketplace operates 365 days a year to bring you the widest range of beverages for whatever the occasion. It offers a variety of Japanese and Korean liquors like sake and soju, and even bar snacks, glassware and drinking games.

Delivery details

Price: Orders > $100: Free delivery / Orders < $100: $10 standard fee / $19.90 free for two-hour same day delivery available for orders placed before 7pm (Mon. to Fri.) and 3pm (Sat. to Sun.)

Time: Same-day delivery available at an additional $5 for orders placed before 2pm / Free next-day delivery for all orders placed before 12am.

Alcohaul

Address: Online only

Tel: 6240 6822

Opening hours: Online only

5. Alcohol Delivery Service

This online retailer gets your booze delivered to you in an hour – a lifesaver for last-minute get- togethers ! Tip: You can order from it on staycation, too.

Delivery details

Price : Orders > $50: Free / Orders < $50: $10 fee

Time: Same-day delivery available for free on all orders

*$25 surcharge for all deliveries to Sentosa, $5 surcharge for all deliveries scheduled on Public Holidays, $7 surcharge for all deliveries to NParks-approved BBQ pits.

Alcohol Delivery Service

Address: Online only

Tel: 9244 5533

Opening hours: Online only

6. Amazon Fresh

Formerly known as Amazon Prime, this site and app are popular for same-day delivery on food, electronics plus a wide selection of international beers, spirits (think sake), wines and cider.

For Prime members:

Same-day delivery available for $9.99 fee (for one-hour) or $5.99 (for two hours) Orders >$60: Free two-hour, same-day delivery

Orders < $60: $5.99 two-hour, same-day delivery

For non-members: Delivery rates are dependent on the weight and size of items

Amazon Fresh

Address: Online only

Tel: Online only

Opening hours: Online only

7. Cellarbration

Cellarbration offers premium beers, wines, spirits and whiskies at pocket-friendly prices, including discounted Bundles. Its 1 Litre Deals include a range of classic liquors from $38.70 and up.

Delivery details

Price: Orders > $99: Free for members (membership is free) / Orders < $99: $8 fee

Time: Same-day delivery available / Next day delivery available for orders placed before 4pm / To be delivered between 11am to 10pm.

Cellarbration

Address: Online only

Tel: 8685 5500 (WhatsApp)

Opening hours: Online only

8. Changi Recommends

This online store has everything from wine and champagne, Korean liquor and even snacks and mixers perfect for any small hangout. What’s one thing this online store offers that you might not see elsewhere? Chinese liquor a.k.a. baijiu (from $41.50) – one of the stronger ones that typically contain 35 to 60 percent alcohol content.

Delivery details

Price: Orders > $60: Free delivery / Orders < $60: $8 fee

Time: Same-day delivery available from 8am to 11pm for orders placed before 12pm / Orders placed after 1pm delivered the next day. Estimated Five – 17 business days for liquors

Changi Recommends

Address: Online only

Tel: 8732 4621

Opening hours: Online only

9. Cold Storage

A household favourite across this island, Cold Storage is your one-stop retailer. Its collection of beer, wine and spirits is sure to keep you scrolling for a good minute with its wide array of local and international booze favourites.

Cold Storage also carries unique brands like Curatif, an Australian producer of premium cocktails blended to perfection. Try its special Negroni Cocktail ($12 for one 140ml can or $40 for a pack of four) or the Espresso Martini Cocktail ($12 for one 120ml can or $40 for a pack of four) for a drink to remember.

Delivery details

Price: Orders > $59: Free deliver / Orders < $59: $7 fee

Time: Same-day delivery available for orders placed before 1am / Next day delivery available for orders placed from 1.01am to 5pm / Next working day delivery available for orders placed after 5pm.

Cold Storage

Address: Multiple locations islandwide

Tel: See website

Opening hours: See website

10. Destination Beverage

Known to collect SG’s largest collection of rums, gins, spirits, liquors and mixers, this booze seller carries some of the most unique flavours. Ever heard of hazelnut-flavoured liqueurs? What about peppermint? With Giffard’s Hazelnut Liqueur and Peppermint Pastille Liqueur ($44 each), you’ll definitely be in for a surprise. What’s even better than a surprise? Check out its free islandwide delivery for orders above $200.

Delivery details

Price: Orders > $200: Free delivery / Orders < $200: $20 fee

Time: Delivered in two working days (Mon. to Sat.)

Destination Beverage

Address: Online only

Tel: 6341 6741

Opening hours: Online only

11. FairPrice

The local go-to for all things household and groceries, scroll through FairPrice’s online stash of ready-to-deliver alcohol that includes familiar faves like Tiger Beer, Jacob’s Creek and Bombay Sapphire. If you’re a lover of Chinese baijiu, Korean soju or Japanese sake – they have those as well.

Delivery details:

Price : Orders > $79: Free delivery / Orders $59-$79: $3 fee / Orders < $59: $5 fee

Time: Surcharge applicable subject to desired delivery slot

NTUC FairPrice

Address: Multiple locations islandwide

Tel: See website

Opening hours: See website

12. Giant

Another popular go-to by locals, Giant prides itself in offering competitive prices for all its products – including its variety of beers, wine and spirits. (Think, GIANT savings.)

What’s so great about this online supermarket? It allows you to pick and reserve your desired delivery time before you place your order. (Of course, it will only be reserved for up to 30 mins.) Alternatively, same-day self-collection is available for orders placed before 6pm.

Delivery details

Price : Orders > $59: Free delivery / Orders <$59: $7 fee

Time: Same-day delivery not available / Next day delivery subject to availability / Same-day self collection available

Giant

Address: Multiple locations islandwide

Tel: See website

Opening hours: See website

13. Isetan

Peruse this Japanese department store’s eclectic range of wines, beers, spirits, Japanese and Korean liquors as well as Champagne available for purchase online.

Delivery details

Price: Orders > $100: Free delivery / Orders < $100: $15 fee / Orders to Sentosa: $2 additional surcharge

Time: Same-day delivery available for orders placed before 11am / Next day delivery available for orders placed after 11am

Isetan

Address: Multiple locations islandwide

Tel: See website

Opening hours: See website

14. iShopChangi

You no longer have to travel to enjoy duty-free products, enjoy them now from your own home with iShopChangi. Its collection of premium liquors are now tax-absorbed so you can indulge in a good luxury tipple without the price of an air ticket.

Delivery details

Price : Orders > $59: Free delivery / Orders < $59: $8 fee

Time: Five - seven business days / Same-day and next day delivery no available

iShopChangi

Address: Online only

Tel: 9462 8238 (WhatsApp)

Opening hours: 9am to 9pm (daily)

15. Liquor Bar

Liquor Bar was launched in 2015 with the goal of sourcing hard-to-find liquor brands in SG. Its Products On Promo collection offers premium tipples at discounted prices. Fancy some bubbles? Try the Delamotte Brut Champagne ($65).

Delivery details

Price: Orders > $300: Free delivery / Orders < $300: $10 fee / Premium delivery (to be delivered in one to two hours): $25 fee

Time: Same-day delivery and premium delivery available for orders placed before 6pm / To be delivered 10am to 6pm (Mon. to Sat.)

Liquor Bar

Address: 93 Geylang Rd., #01-01, 389205

Tel: 6253 2153

Opening hours: 10am to 7.30 pm (Mon. to Sat.)

16. Mabuk Monkey

Mabuk Monkey not only sells a wide selection of alcohol, it delivers fast, too, and can even gift wrap your purchases so they make perfect presents for those special occasions.

Delivery details

Price: Orders > $50: Free delivery / Orders <$50: $10 fee / Orders to Sentosa: $10 additional surcharge

Time: Same-day delivery available / To be delivered in one hour

Mabuk Monkey

Address: Online only

Tel: 6294 1714

Opening hours: Online only

17. Once Upon A Vine

This small business offers a unique range of over 200 healthy wines and liquors. Once Upon A Vine directly sources their wines from organic farms. Not to mention, the bonus of great quality for even better value!

*Six bottles per case.

One case = Five per cent off (code: 1CASE5D)

Two cases = Seven per cent off (code: 2CASE7D)

Three cases = 10 per cent off (code: 3CASE10D)

Delivery details

Price: Orders > $150: Free delivery / Orders <$150: $15 fee

Time: One - three business days / Same-day delivery not available / Delivers everyday, with two time slots

Once Upon A Vine

Address: Online only

Tel: 8322 5042

Opening hours: Online only

18. Paneco.com

Known for delivering “top-shelf alcohol to your doorstep”, Paneco.com has some of the most competitive prices around for all things liquor. Check out its promo section for a range of spirits that won’t burn a hole in your pocket – for example, the 1L Grey Goose at $79.80.

Delivery details

Price: All orders, no minimum spend (except *pure wine orders): free delivery / Two-hour lightning delivery: $19.90 fee / Same-day delivery: $8 fee

Time: Express same-day delivery available for orders placed before 2pm / Standard next day delivery for orders placed before 4pm

**For pure wine orders: Standard next-day delivery: free for purchases >$80. Otherwise, for orders <$80, an $8 fee applies / Express same-day delivery: $12 fee.

Paneco.com

Address: Online only

Tel: 3138 4353

Opening hours: Online only

19. Prime Liquor

Check out its sale items to find attractively priced bottles like the must-try Lolea Sangria Red ($32 for 750 ml.). Bulk discounts can be applied upon request.

Delivery details

Price: Orders > $120: Free delivery / Orders < $120: $8.99 fee

Time: Same-day delivery available for orders placed before 2am (Mon. to Fri.) and 3am (Sat. to Sun.) / Delivery hours start at 7pm daily

Prime Liquor

Address: Online only

Tel: 8133 3943

Opening hours: Online only

20. Qoo10

For any small party or get-together, Qoo10 is your best option for bulk buys. It boasts affordably priced alcohol options including a variety of beers, wines and hard liquors (for e.g., Jinro Soju bundle deals start from $38 for four bottles).

Delivery details

Price: Varies based on product weight and dimensions depending on the seller / Options include QPrime (free delivery above $60), QXpress and Express

Qoo10

Address: Online only

Tel: Online only

Opening hours: Online only

21. RedMart

RedMart is a one-stop grocery shopping platform, with regular deal drops and discounts over the year. Its alcohol delivery selection is no stranger to regular promotions either.

Delivery details

Price: Orders > $60: Free delivery / Orders <$60: $5.99 scheduled delivery fee or $3.99 saver delivery fee

Time: Same-day delivery available / Scheduled delivery: Delivered in a two-hour window / Saver delivery: delivered in a six-hour window

RedMart

Address: Online only

Tel: Online only

Opening hours: Online only

22. Sheng Siong

This supermarket sells just about everything. And its online store – which sells beers, wines, spirits and Chinese baijiu – allows you to find out the earliest delivery time slot based on location.

Delivery details

Price: Orders > $100: Free delivery / Orders <$100: $6 fee

Time: Same-day delivery available for orders placed before 4pm (subject to availability)

Sheng Siong

Address: Multiple locations

Tel: 6895 1878

Opening hours: See website

23. THIRSTY

Calling all beer lovers! This alcohol delivery service e-tailer is known for its cheekily themed alcohol Gift Boxes (from $49). Not a fan of beer? THIRSTY also has a non-beer selection that houses ciders, hard sodas and wines.

Delivery details

Price: Orders > $49: Free same-day delivery (orders have to placed by 4pm) / Orders < $49: $10 fee

Time: Same-day delivery available for orders placed before 9 a.m. (delivered between 11 a.m. to 3pm or 2pm to 6pm) or 4pm (delivered between 6pm to 10pm)

THIRSTY

Address: Online only

Tel: 9234 7216

Opening hours: Online only

24. Temple Cellars

Temple Cellars has everything that one is looking for – even hard seltzers that can be hard to come by. You can also shop their Alcohol Gift Boxes (from $42.80) that’s suitable for friends and family. Not enough to tickle your tipple? Have a look at its sale section for up to 60 per cent off alcohol items. The best part: there’s an irresistible catch for the different amounts purchased online!

Delivery details

Price: Orders > $199: Free one-hour, same-day delivery / Orders > $99: Free same-day delivery /Orders > $49: free next-day delivery

Time: Deliveries between 10am to 2am

Temple Cellars

Address: 81 Clemenceau Ave., UE Square #01-12, 239917

Tel: 8800 2976 / 6262 2191

Opening hours: 24/7

25. The Straits Wine Company

The Straits Wine Company is Southeast Asia’s leading wine importer, distributor and retailer that sources boutique and artisanal wineries worldwide. Shop by the country if you already have a favourite, or shop by the budget, or splurge a little with exquisite liquor (yes, they do sell alcohol outside of wine!).

Delivery details

Price: Orders > $100: Free delivery / Orders < $100: $20 standard shipping fee

Time: To be delivered in two-four business days

The Straits Wine Company

Address: Multiple locations

Tel: 1800 8888 333

Opening hours: See website

26. Trouble Brewing

This home-grown alcohol delivery brand carries artisanal Singaporean beers, internationally sourced spirits and wines, and even cocktails ! Looking for great deals? Its Bundles special (from $82) – which consists of a mix of artisanal alcohol – should do the trick.

Delivery details

Price: Orders >$60: Free delivery / Orders <$60: $10 fee

Time: Same-day delivery available for orders placed before 8pm (delivered in Three to four hours) / Next day delivery available for orders placed after 8pm / One-hour delivery available (Orders above $60 can opt for this at an additional fee of $10)

Trouble Brewing

Address: 41 Craig Rd., 089679 (Office only)

Tel: Online only

Opening hours: Online only

27. Wine Connection

Despite its name, Wine Connection’s e-store also houses a niche selection of international beers, ciders and liquors, such as Kavalan Distillery Select – Single Malt Whisky ($109) from Taiwan.

Delivery details

Price: Orders >$100: Free delivery (for standard and two-hour same-day delivery) / Orders <$100: $10 for standard delivery, $15 for same-day delivery

Time: Same-day delivery available for orders placed before 9pm / Next day delivery available for orders placed after 9pm

Wine Connection

Address: Multiple locations

Tel: 6256 1092

Opening hours: See website

28. Wines N Spirits

This online store offers quality wines and other liquors at wholesale prices. Party Bundles (from $115) of varying alcohol types – from hard liquor to wine and beer – are popular as gifts or for gatherings.

Delivery details

Price: Orders > $100: free delivery / Orders < $100: $10 fee

Time: Same-delivery not available / Next day delivery available for orders placed before 4pm

Wines N Spirits

Address: Online only

Tel: 9223 7443

Opening hours: Online only

29. Wines Wholesale

Snag some wholesale-priced booze with Wines Wholesale. With over 2000 selections of alcohol to choose from, you’ll definitely be spoilt for choice. To make things easy, check out their best sellers of the month.

This online store also offers amazing gift deals. The Catena Zapata promotion (with Chardonnay, Cabernet Sauvignon and Malbec to choose from) also lets you enjoy a free Malbec bottle (worth $50) with every six bottles purchased!

Delivery details

Price: Orders >$350: Free delivery (Two-four working days) / Orders < $350: $18 standard fee

Time: Same-day delivery not available / To deliver between 2pm to 10pm (Mon. to Fri.) and 12pm to 5pm (Sat. to Sun.)

Wines Wholesale

Address: 691B Choa Chu Kang Cres., 682691 (Office only)

Tel: 9040 7540

Opening hours: Online only

30. Bonus! Free Spirit

No alcohol? No problem! Founded by Rebecca Forwood (The Fishwives) and Emma Pike (Farmer’s Market), Free Spirit beverages are taste-tested to ensure a familiar drink experience, without ever having to worry about alcohol content.

Free Spirit is here to let you enjoy adult beverages without having to settle for juices or soda. Bonus: Its beverages are low in sugar and additives, so you really can feel even better about what you’re drinking!

The Noughty Sparkling Chardonnay ($40) an alcohol-free, organic and vegan alternative that’s amazing for champagne lovers. Opt for its collection of Australian ATLD Spirits ($72.50) that are sugar-, gluten-free and vegan-friendly.

We all know beers are great, but if you don’t wanna pay for the decadence, choose from their selection of alcohol-free beers (from $24.60). To add, the no-alcohol red wine selection is so popular, it’s often sold out! Free Spirit also holds regular giveaways – so if you’re feeling lucky, simply sign up for their newsletter and voila.

Free Spirit

Address: Online only

Tel: 9778 2800

Opening hours: Online only

This article was first published in The Finder.