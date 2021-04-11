Best chiropractors in Singapore for sore necks and backs

Feeling stiff and sore (no) thanks to long days in front of your computer screen and/or a sedentary lifestyle? A visit to one of these chiropractors might be just the ticket to fix what ails you.

Chiropractors focus on spinal manipulation and treatment of surrounding structures, with the belief that a proper alignment of the body's musculoskeletal structure, particularly the spine, will enable the body to heal itself without surgery or medication.

But keep in mind that because the industry is not formally regulated - chiropractic treatment is considered a form of alternative medicine - it's important to suss out reputable practitioners, for example, through recommendations from your GP, friends or family.

You could also choose from chiropractors who are registered with The Chiropractic Association (Singapore), which "self-regulates" its members with a code of ethics and practice.

Red flags, on the other hand, include hard-sell tactics for "packages" and little to no improvement of condition despite several treatments.

Here are our picks - these chiropractors get consistently glowing reviews online and have been recommended through word-of-mouth for their professionalism and expertise - to get some much-needed relief:

1. Singapore Pain Solutions

The website of this establishment features a comprehensive resource guide on chiropractic care so that you can inform yourself before making the decision to be treated.

An initial chiropractic appointment is just $165.

An initial consultation session with a chiropractor will be required before proceeding with a treatment package.

Besides being an accredited member of The Chiropractic Association (Singapore), this practice - which is popular with athletes and bodybuilders - also works with physiotherapists, orthopedic surgeons, personal trainers, and naturopaths to ensure a holistic solution to what ails you.

Singapore Pain Solutions is at 116 Lavender Street, Pek Chuan Building #01-02, Singapore 338730.

Call 6384-7385 to make an appointment or book online here.

2. Kissun Chiropractic

With locations at Raffles Place and Siglap, this well-known company consists of a team of Australian-trained and registered chiros and deals with a diverse range of conditions such as back pain, whiplash, and scoliosis.

Founder Robert Kissun, who specialises in the treatment of acute and chronic neuromusculoskeletal injuries, has been practicing in Singapore since 2009.

And if it's your feet that are bothering you, pay a visit to associate chiropractic Goh Jing Kai Alvin who specialises in the common but often overlooked problems of flat feet and bunions.

Prices for treatment vary but according to their website, they have treatments appropriate for everyone from children to the elderly and pregnant women.

Kissun Chiropractic has clinics at 24 Raffles Place, #25-04, Clifford Centre, Singapore 048621 and 55 Siglap Road, #02-09, Siglap Centre, Singapore 455871.

Find out more here.

3. Light Chiropractic

This Raffles Place clinic is the only one in Singapore to offer upper cervical chiropractic care, which focuses on adjusting the upper neck region of the spine.

According to its website, the practice is dedicated to "improving your health with non-invasive alternative methods beyond surgery and medication" - which makes them a good option for nervous first-timers.

Light's founder, Theo Kieu, earned his Doctorate of Chiropractic in California but has been practising in Singapore for over a decade, having performed over 700,000 adjustments.

Light also provides free corporate talks and services for businesses covering a plethora of health topics from chiropractic to mental health.

Light Chiropractic is at 24 Raffles Place, #07-02A, Clifford Centre, Singapore 048621.

Make an appointment here.

4. Pinnacle Chiropractic Health Group

Run by US-trained husband-and-wife pair Derek MacBay and Janelle Dong MacBay, Pinnacle boasts glowing reviews on social media from their clients, who have reportedly seen vast improvements in ailments such as neck pain and trouble sleeping to lower back and pelvic pain during pregnancy.

Their family wellness practice also offers nutritional counselling, spinal and postural screenings, among other services.

The site clinic currently has a promotion on first consultations for $75.

Pinnacle Chiropractic Health Group is located at 2 Kovan Road, #01-04, Simon Plaza, Singapore 548008, and 119 Holland Road, Singapore 278563.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, head here.

5. Healing Hands

Convenience is the name of the game at Healing Hands, another husband-and-wife-run practice that has amassed four outlets islandwide since its establishment in 2010.

Perfect for when you need to squeeze in a quick sesh during lunchtime or know exactly what you hope to get from your adjustment.

Price per chiropractic treatment ranges from $80 to $110.

Visit Healing Hands at 24 Raffles Place, #12-06A, Clifford Centre, Singapore 048621; The Adelphi, 1 Coleman Street, #03-24, Singapore 179803; Far East Shopping Centre, 545 Orchard Road, #08-07, Singapore 238882; or Blk 433 Clementi Ave 3, #01-250, Singapore 120433.

Appointments can also be made here.

6. Chiropractic Concepts

Word about town is that this practice, which uses the Gonstead method of chiropractic - an advanced and specific technique that often involves adjusting the lower back or pelvis as the patient lies on his side - is very popular among those in strenuous professions, such as athletes, stuntmen and the like.

The practice also offers Functional Neuro-Orthopaedic Rehabilitation - or FNOR, a pioneering physical rehabilitation programme - for those looking for a more efficient solution to long-term injuries.

Chiropractic Concepts is at City Square Mall, Integrated Health Centre, 180 Kitchener Road, #03-03/08, Singapore 208539.

For more, click here.

7. Elder Chiropractic Clinic

Don't be fooled by the clinic's appearance - nestled on the second floor of the rather worn The Bencoolen, its cosy but hardly modern interior might make you question why you're there.

But this clinic has been around for a long time and prides itself on its focus on holistic health and relief from pain - nothing gimmicky.

In fact, established in 1978 by Carol S. Elder-Birnbaum, it is the oldest chiropractic practice in Singapore and South-east Asia, so you can be assured you are in safe hands.

The clinic is helmed by senior chiropractor Janet Ruth Sosna, who is considered one of the pioneers of the chiropractic profession in the South-east Asian region.

She is also one of the founding professional members and a past-president of The Chiropractic Association (Singapore).

Sosna and her two other colleagues, Valerie Teo and Nancy Anne Schrauth, treat anything from back pain, neck pain and shoulder pain to numbness and tingling in the back or extremities to even slipped discs and ankle and wrist problems.

Valerie in particular has a bubbly, jovial demeanour that will put you at ease. You'd love this clinic's goal too, that is, to get every patient well as quickly as possible.

Elder Chiropractic Clinic is at #02-19, The Bencoolen, 180 Bencoolen Street, Singapore 189646.

Find out more here.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.