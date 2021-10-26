The best ice cream places in Singapore according to Li Hongyi (aka PM Lee's son)

This ice cream lover has decided to take his passion for the sweet treat to the next level.

Li Hongyi, the director of Open Government Products at GovTech Singapore, and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's eldest son, has created a map with a handy ranking of ice cream places across the island.

Taking to Facebook on Oct 23 to share his "fun side project", he explained that the interactive map includes a "far from comprehensive" list of ice cream joints and reviews of the places he has tried.

PHOTO: Screengrab/icecreammap.sg

Local gelato parlour Birds of Paradise was among those awarded the highest honours, with both of its outlets making the top Creme De La Creme tier thanks to its "super smooth and novel floral flavours".

The other ice cream places which impressed Hongyi were Celine's Gelato Cart, lauded as "probably the smoothest gelato I've found in Singapore" and Monarchs & Milkweed Gelato.

The next tier, Double Cream, includes Ice Ke Lim, Apiary, Burnt Cones, Merely Ice Cream, Madlygood, Wonder Gelato and Cottontail Creamery.

The mid tier Sweet Cream features more places such as Butterknife Folk, Inside Scoop and Dopa Dopa Creamery.

Hongyi also has a fourth category, Creme Fraiche, for places that do not primarily serve ice cream but are still "noteworthy", such as Chocolate Origin and his favourite bingsu (shaved ice) place Han Bing Cafe.

Acknowledging that he "missed quite a lot of places", Hongyi concluded his post by calling for suggestions on ice cream joints and carts that aren't on his list, as well as reviews of the places.

Fellow ice cream lovers can reach out to him at feedback@icecreammap.sg.

ALSO READ: Best ice cream shops for under $5 a scoop

chingshijie@asiaone.com