Best Japanese restaurants with islandwide delivery in Singapore: Where to order in sashimi, wagyu and unagi

Now that we’re well into our third dine-in ban, we’re no longer content to ride out the Japanese food cravings with instant ramen . With restaurants dishing up everything from unagi dons to omakase extravaganzas in delivery boxes, it’s never been easier to order in Japanese fare for all occasions.

Get the feast started with our shortlist of Japanese restaurants in Singapore offering islandwide delivery – think sashimi , shabu shabu sets, sake , and everything in between.

Sen-ryo

Freshly launched earlier this year, sen-ryo has us hooked with sashimi that’s luxe in taste yet light on the wallet. This Tochigi import delivers a sprawling array of sashimi platters, from your staple six-piece Salmon Trio Set ($12.60) to premium party sets.

The signature sen-ryo Platter ($29) has assorted fixings for all cravings, from unagi to chutoro to aburi salmon. For a full-on tuna feast, splurge on the Signature Maguro Platter ($92.80) with its 24 melt-in-the-mouth pieces of otoro, chutoro, negitoro, and more. Check out our review here .

Sen-ryo is located at 2 Orchard Turn, ION Orchard #03-14, Singapore 238801, p. +65 6974 6782. Delivery and pickup hours run daily 11.30am–8.30pm. Order online here.

Unagiya Ichinoji

When a restaurant is an outpost of Tokyo’s famed 128-year-old unagi specialist (Miyagawa Honten in Chuo), you know your eel will be done right.

Tucked away in Robertson Quay, Unagiya Ichinoji is splashing to our doorsteps with its smoke-kissed specialties – namely Unagi Hitsumaboshi (from $36.80), featuring steamed rice blanketed with tender chunks of Kanto-style eel. Meanwhile, the Unagi Salmon Ikura Bento ($31.20) is a triple threat of ocean treasures – charcoal-grilled unagi, salmon flakes, and ikura.

Unagiya Ichinoji is located at 30 Robertson Quay, Village Residence Robertson Quay #01-05, Singapore 238251, p. +65 6732 1970. Delivery and pickup hours run daily 11.30am–2.30pm and 5pm–9pm. Order online here.

Tempura Tendon Tenya

Thanks to Tenya’s patented automatic air fryer, this tendon chain from Japan sizzles up crisp tempura at high speed and low prices. Crunch into satisfying rice bowls like the Seafood Tendon ($12.90) – an assortment of tempura prawns, anago, scallops, and red fish – or the Tori Tendon ($9.90), which packs the crackle with tempura chicken and egg alongside chicken karaage.

For something more refreshing, opt for their tempura-topped cold soba instead. We recommend snagging a side of their juicy new creation, the Hiroshima Oyster Tempura ($7.80), too.

Tempura Tendon Tenya has outlets in Orchard Central and ION Orchard. Delivery and pickup hours run daily 11am–9pm. Order online here.

Fat Cow

Good news: we can now fatten up on Fat Cow’s well-marbled wagyu from home, with their beefy delivery lineup of signatures and meal prep sets. The 21 Days Dry Aged Nagasaki Wagyu A5 Premium Donburi ($148) is fit for a king, with fork-tender dry-aged wagyu and foie gras atop truffle oil-laced rice.

Then there’s The Fat Cow Wagyu Sandwich ($88), which puts the sumptuous in sando with A4 wagyu tenderloin. If you’re keen to hone your cooking chops, opt for their ready-to-cook sets for Sukiyaki (S$168) and Yakiniku ($228); while you’re at it, pick up a bottle of The Fat Cow Daiginjo ($140) to pair.

Fat Cow is located at 1 Orchard Blvd, #01-01/02 Camden Medical Centre, Singapore 248649, p. +65 6735 0308. Delivery and pickup hours run daily 11.30am–8.30pm. Order online here.

Omoté

Upper Thomson gem Omoté is known for getting funky with chirashi – their Spicy Lobster Triple Chirashi ($31), for one, dials up the heat with fiery lobster chunks. Jazzing things up with Italian accents is the Truffle Roasted Garlic Chirashi ($31), while the Grilled-Unagi Chirashi ($33.60) is an unlikely marriage of smoky and fresh seafood.

If you love your mentaiko, here’s the place to indulge too: they whip up a mean Hotate Cheese Mentaiyaki ($29.70) and Salmon Mentaiyaki Don ($22.90) with baked cheese.

Omoté is located at 301 Upper Thomson Rd, Thomson Plaza #03-24A, Singapore 574408, p. +65 9450 1020. Delivery hours run from Mon 12.15pm-2.15pm, Wed-Sun 12.15pm–2.15pm & 6.15pm–8.15pm. Order online here .

Koji Sushi Bar

A CBD crowd-favourite dedicated to sushi and sashimi, Koji Sushi Bar is bringing its fresh catch to our homes with a slew of luxe rice boxes. The Koji Rice Box ($108) packs their greatest hits into one decadent flavour explosion, heaped with uni, toro, shiraebi, and other premium fixings.

For both land and sea indulgence, the Wagyu Chirashi Bento ($78) marries wagyu and uni with generous sprinklings of ikura and tobiko. Of course, if you’re just after a fuss-free fix, they have rice bowls topped with Wagyu ($32) and Salmon and Roe ($20) for delivery too.

Koji Sushi Bar has outlets in Raffles City Shopping Centre and Pickering Street. Delivery and pickup hours run daily 11am–8pm. Order online here or via GrabFood.

Shukuu Izakaya

Sending us a slice of the izakaya experience from afar is Tanjong Pagar hotspot Shukuu Izakaya. You’ll find nearly their full range of dishes on the delivery menu, from yakimono to kushiyaki, sushi sets to sakes.

Pick a bottle or three from their stash of ginjos and daiginjos, then line your stomach with sinful bites like Kani Gratin ($8), Tako Wasabi ($6), and charcoal-grilled meat skewers ($18 for five pieces). If you’re party planning with the fam, they’ve put together some convenient entertainment sets too.

Shukuu Izakaya is located at 8 Stanley St, Singapore 068727, p. +65 6327 9240. Delivery and pickup hours run daily 5.30pm –10.30pm. Order via Whatsapp at p. +65 9012 4084.

Ippudo

On days when instant ramen just doesn’t cut it, get your noodle fix from beloved chain Ippudo. With multiple outlets across Singapore, you can count on their bouncy noods arriving still warm at your door – be it their original tonkotsu ramen or the Szechuan pepper-packed Karaka-men Ramen ($18.35).

But if you’re after a piping hot bowl, whip up your own with their ramen kits. These handy kits come packed with everything you need to recreate their signatures – noods, silky tonkotsu broth, pork belly chashu, and black fungus.

Ippudo has outlets in Guoco Tower, Mandarin Gallery, Marina Bay Sands, Shaw Centre, UE Square, and Westgate. Order online here.

En Sushi

For quality catch at pocket-friendly prices, En Sushi is a go-to. This Bugis sushi joint is running a one-for-one delivery deal on its donburis, so you can treat your fam to hearty bowls like the Aburi Chirashi Don ($38.80), Salmon Mekajiki Don ($28.80), and Buta Kakuni Don ($29.70) at a steal.

Amp up the feast with your pick of à la carte sashimi and maki stuffed silly with indulgent fixings – with a name like the Unagi Cheese Salmon Aburi Uramaki ($23.30), you can count on a flavour bomb.

En Sushi is located at 112 Middle Rd, #01-00B Midland House, Singapore 188970, p. +65 6259 8548. Delivery hours run daily 11.30am –9.30pm. Order online here.

Tanoke

Recently launched in the Bugis ‘hood, Tanoke isn’t letting lockdown stop them from delivering the ‘joy of food and sake’. Their sizeable bottle stash includes deals like the Food Pairing Duo ($158), a pair of fruity Kameizumi Junmai Ginjo and full-bodied Kokuryu Jungin Junmai that match nicely with seafood and meat respectively.

There’s plenty to savour from the grub lineup: Rice bowls heaped with wagyu and foie gras, binchotan-grilled gems like Japanese Flying Squid ($24), and bouncy Black Truffle Cold Udon ($20).

Tanoke is located at 7 Purvis Street, Level 2, Singapore 188586, p. +65 9106 3378. Delivery hours run daily 11.30am–8pm. Order online here.

RAPPU

Fun and wallet-friendly is how RAPPU rolls. From the folks behind The Feather Blade, this fresh-faced Japanese bar specialises in the humble handroll, each laid on a bed of warm sushi rice and encased in crisp seaweed.

While you won’t get the experience of seeing your rolls assembled before you, that’s your cue to get hands-on with The Rappu 6 Roll Kit ($49.50) – a roll-it-yourself set of six fixings from kampachi to engawa, plus a 50ml pairing of RAPPU sake. Or treat yo’ self with the luxe The High Roller ($94.50) featuring Hokkaido uni, F1 wagyu, and caviar.

RAPPU is located at 52 Duxton Rd, Singapore 089516. Delivery hours run from Tues-Sun 12.30pm–2pm and 6pm–9pm. Order online here.

Una Una

Una Una ranks among the most wallet-friendly unagi specialists around – where else could you get hearty hitsumabushi on your doorstep from $12.80++? Their unagi doesn’t skimp on flavour either, with each eel double-basted in special sauce and seared to crisp sweetness.

Spice lovers can get their kick with the Spicy Hitsumabushi ($13.80); if you’d like to beef things up, the Suntec City branch dishes up Unagi Wagyu Ju (S$55) and Unagi Gyu Shabu Ju ($29.30) layered with shabu-shabu beef.

Una Una has outlets in Bugis+ and Suntec City. Delivery and pickup hours run daily 11.30am–8.30pm (Bugis+ branch) and 11am–8pm (Suntec City branch). Order online here.

Nozomi by Yoshi

The laidback little sister of fine-dining restaurant YOSHI, Nozomi serves up an artful array of bento boxes and sashimi flown in from Tokyo’s famed Toyosu market. Give yourself up to a dose of culinary pampering with their Omakase Bento ($55), a chef’s curation of seasonal yakimono, agemono, grilled meats, and sushi.

Plunge into tuna indulgence with the Yoshi Maguro Special ($78), a melt-in-the-mouth medley of otoro, chutoro, and akami, or try their belly-warming range of donabe rice like the Sakura Ebi Claypot Rice ($30) too, each steamed in fragrant dashi. Check out our review here.

Nozomi has outlets at Forum the Shopping Mall and The Star Vista. Delivery and pickup hours run daily 11.30am–9.30pm. Order online here.

Tamoya Udon & Tempura

Udon fans will know and love Tamoya for their smooth, springy handmade noods. Slurp up their signatures from home with delivery options like the Sanuki Beef Onsen Egg Udon ($12.10) – an umami affair of beef slices simmered in bonito soup stock – and Black Garlic Tonkotsu Udon ($11.70) topped with chashu.

If you’re having a cheat day, snag a side of their crisp tempura too. From Japanese Fish Cake ($2.40) to Pumpkin ($1.40), each golden-brown morsel is fried to order for maximum freshness.

Tamoya Udon & Tempura is located at Plaza Singapura #06-11/12, 68 Orchard Road, Singapore 238839, p. +65 6261 6182. Delivery hours run daily 11.30am–8.15pm. Order online here.

Kabuke

This Telok Ayer gastrobar is fulfilling our carnivore cravings with its famed wagyu bowls, available for delivery alongside a small sake curation. The beef-fuelled indulgence begins from the humble Kabuke Wagyu Bowl ($28) packed with Australian wagyu, and climaxes in the Guilty Pleasure Bowl ($88) – a bowl brimming over with Kagoshima A4 wagyu, uni, and foie gras.

They’ve got nibbles for easy sharing too – highlights include the Japanese Butcher Selection ($58++) and the sinfully gooey Camembert Potato Mochi ($7).

Kabuke is located at 200A Telok Ayer St, Singapore 068638, p. +65 8822 5525. Delivery hours run daily 12pm–8pm. Order via Whatsapp at p. +65 8822 5525.

