Best online grocery stores in Singapore (2021): Cold Storage, FairPrice Online, RedMart & more - which is the cheapest?

We’re back with a refreshed list of the best online grocery shopping platforms in Singapore — but this time, we’re providing side-by-side comparisons so you can bag the best bargains.

While it’s been a year since circuit breaker has come and gone, traces of the lockdown have managed to not just remain but get incorporated into our day-to-day lives — and online grocery shopping is one of them.

Rather than rush down to the nearest brick-and-mortar just to get disappointed that they have once again run out of Eureka Popcorn, flop back down onto your couch and get out your card. We’re making the process even easier with a comprehensive table for easy reference so the next time you’re sourcing out groceries for the week, you’ll know which is the best online grocer for you.

Best online grocers in Singapore at a glance

Minimum Order Delivery Fee Service Fee Amazon Fresh – $5.99



Free two-hour same-day delivery above $60 – Cold Storage – $7



Free shipping for orders above $59 – FairPrice Online – $5

$3 shipping for orders above $59



Free shipping for orders above $79 $3.99 Giant – $7



Free shipping for orders above $59 – Good Food $30 $12



Free shipping for orders above $70 – GrabMart Depends on the merchant. Calculated based on distance. $0.30 Little Farms – $14.98



Free same-day delivery for orders over $100 – My Market – $14



Free delivery for orders over $80 – pandamart Depends on the merchant. Calculated based on distance. – RedMart – $5.99 for scheduled delivery and $3.99 for saver delivery



Free delivery for orders over $60 – Sheng Siong (All for you) – $6



Free delivery for orders over $100 – Shopee Supermarket – $3.99



Free delivery for orders over $40 –

Amazon Fresh

PHOTO: Amazon Fresh

Do note that to shop at Amazon Fresh, you need to be an Amazon Prime member. Still, $2.99 a month might be a small price to pay in exchange for access to the largest e-commerce platform’s grocery store, efficient two-hour delivery plus streamable movies and TV shows (if you’re on the hunt for watchables, check out our updated Netflix guide in the meantime).

Minimum Order: –

Delivery Fee: $5.99, with free two-hour same-day delivery for orders above $60

Service fee: –

Use Amazon Fresh if you value world-class efficiency.

Amazon Fresh is available on desktop, or the Amazon app available on Google Play and the App Store. Order now.

Cold Storage

PHOTO: Cold Storage

Priced a little higher than the other chain supermarkets in Singapore, Cold Storage is known for its premium range of goods — certified fresh! Just in case you were looking for more savings, simply shop Cold Storage on Deliveroo to get free delivery plus $5 off with the code: FRESH&FAST5.

Minimum Order: –

Delivery Fee: $7, with free shipping for orders above $59

Service fee: –

Use Cold Storage if you value quality above all else.

Cold Storage is available on desktop, Google Play and the App Store. Order now.

FairPrice Online

PHOTO: NTUC FairPrice

Points for being the most accessible of the lot, NTUC FairPrice is good for having a wide selection at great prices. Just in case you’re not able to get a delivery slot, they offer a ‘click & collect’ option for you to pick up your order at the nearest outlet. Be a part of their FairPrice Digital Club where, for $9.99 per month, you get waived service fees on orders over $100 plus many other member benefits!

Minimum Order: –

Delivery Fee: $5, with $3 shipping for orders above $59 and free shipping for orders above $79

Service fee: $3.99

Use FairPrice if you love having all the options before making a decision.

FairPrice is available on desktop, Google Play and on the App Store. Order now.

ALSO READ: Which online grocery in Singapore delivers the biggest savings?

Giant

PHOTO: Giant

Huge in outlet size, but even bigger when it comes to promotions — Giant is your one stop shop for anything you need. That includes kitchen appliances, bicycles and more!

Minimum Order: –

Delivery Fee: $7, with free shipping for orders above $59

Service fee: –

Use Giant if you are very sure you won’t end up buying a new air fryer on your hunt for milk and cereal.

Giant is available on desktop, Google Play and on the App Store. Order now.

Good Food

PHOTO: Good Food

Craving a premium cut of meat or fancy bottle of red wine? You’re at the right place then. Good Food is all about its namesake when it comes to its offerings. Think cold cuts, frozen ravioli and everything in between that might elevate your cooking experience.

Minimum Order: $30

Delivery Fee: $12, with free shipping for orders above $70

Service fee: –

Use Good Food if you want to flex your culinary prowess at your next Zoom dinner party.

Good Food is available on desktop. Order now.

GrabMart

PHOTO: GrabMart

They took over the ride-share space, then they got into food delivery — but did you know they have a section of the app dedicated to getting groceries over to your doorstep ASAP too?

Just remember that for orders less than the specified minimum order, a small order fee will be charged to make up for it. For example, if the minimum order is $12 and you buy a $5.50 shampoo, the small order fee will be $6.50.

Minimum Order: Depends on merchant

Delivery Fee: Calculated based on distance

Service fee: $0.30

Use GrabMart if you are reward-oriented.

GrabMart is available on Google Play and on the App Store. Order now.

ALSO READ: Online groceries in Singapore - RedMart vs NTUC FairPrice Online vs Sheng Siong & more

Little Farms

PHOTO: Little Farms

Little Farms is that cute specialty grocer you’d love to be caught shopping at. That’s because not only do they bring in the best natural and organic produce and cater to various dietary restrictions, they are also big on sustainability which is a big win in the local grocery space.

Minimum Order: –

Delivery Fee: $14.98, with free same-day delivery for orders over $100

Service fee: –

Use Little Farms if you are big on living that farm-to-table lifestyle.

Little Farms is available on desktop. Order now.

My Market

PHOTO: My Market

Can’t travel to France but craving French food? Take a break from ordering in and whip something up yourself. Better yet, make use of the French produce available on My Market to further perfect your dish. Worst case scenario: add a few ready-made meals to your cart, just in case.

Minimum Order: –

Delivery Fee: $14, with free delivery for orders above $80

Service fee: –

Use My Market if you wish to add a little exotic fun to your grocery shopping.

My Market is available on desktop. Order now.

Pandamart

PHOTO: foodpanda

Say you ran out of butter midway through banana bread-making — this on-demand delivery service might be the missing link you never knew you needed.

Don’t panic! Simply look for the item you need and they will list out the nearby supermarkets that carry that product. At $7.99 a month, you can become a member and score free delivery for orders above $15.



Psst! Pay with your YouTrip card, to get $8 off your first order on foodpanda with a minimum spend of $8. Redeem your promo code here.

Minimum Order: Depends on the merchant

Delivery Fee: calculated based on distance

Service fee: –

Use pandamart if you’re not looking to stock up your pantry but need just a couple of things urgently.

pandamart is available on desktop, Google Play and on the App Store. Order now.

ALSO READ: Frustrated in getting a delivery slot? This web tool will ease your online grocery shopping needs

RedMart

PHOTO: Lazada

Don’t you just hate those moments when you realise, with much regret, after you’ve painstakingly keyed in all your details and checked out, that you’d completely forgotten to add the most important item into your cart?

Well, RedMart allows you to add items to your already-placed order so you’ll never have to live through that again! You might however, have to live without LiveUp because they will no longer be accepting new registrations — existing members, you have till July 31, 2021 to enjoy their exclusive discounts.

Minimum Order: –

Delivery Fee: $5.99 for scheduled delivery, $3.99 for saver delivery and free delivery for orders over $60

Service fee: –

Use RedMart if you’re a grocery-list type of shopper.

RedMart is available on desktop, or on the Lazada app available on Google Play and on the App Store. Order now.

Sheng Siong (All for you)

PHOTO: Sheng Siong

The vibes are: For the people, by the people. No frills and completely down-to-earth, Allforyou is Sheng Shiong’s online entity that carries their affordable heartland pricing onto the digital space. However, they’ve also got a substantial organic fruit and veggie section, just in case you’re feeling just a little boujee.

Minimum Order: –

Delivery Fee: $6, with free delivery for orders over $100

Service fee: –

Use Sheng Siong if you value affordability above all else.

Sheng Siong is available on desktop. Order now.

Shopee Supermarket

PHOTO: Shopee

The next time you’re on Shopee, check out the e-commerce site’s latest addition to their platform. Despite having just launched their grocery arm in April, Shopee has already stocked up over 36,000 product offerings that range from curry paste to beer!

Minimum Order: –

Delivery Fee: $3.99, with free delivery for orders over $40

Service fee: –

Use Shopee Supermarket since you’re already there shopping on a regular basis.

Shopee Supermarket is available on desktop, Google Play and on the App Store. Order now.

ALSO READ: Deliveroo vs PandaMart vs GrabMart vs Amazon Fresh - which grocery delivery service is best?

This article was first published in YouTrip.