Blackpink's Jennie headlines the Calvin Klein X Heron Preston campaign

Blackpink’s Jennie makes a case for wearing denim as loungewear in the Heron Preston for Calvin Klein campaign directed and photographed by Kim Hee-jun.

She was captured in candid moments, performing mundane tasks that highlights the lived-in experience of clothing which aligns with the American label’s raw and youthful DNA.

The Heron Preston for Calvin Klein collection comprises reimagined classics by creative consultant Heron Preston — the American artist and co-founder of streetwear label Been Trill alongside Virgil Abloh and Justin Saunders.

The result? A series of unisex clothing that champions self-expression over gender and promotes body and identity inclusivity.

Sleeveless bodysuit, $119

Organic cotton stretch corset top, $219

Garment-dyed canvas straight leg mid rise jeans, $319

Organic cotton pocket hoodie, $239

Indigo rinse denim jacket, $389

Organic cotton stretch bandeau bralette, $79

Organic cotton heavyweight t-shirt, $179

The Heron Preston for Calvin Klein collection is available for purchase on their website.

This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.