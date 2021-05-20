Blackpink's Jennie headlines the Calvin Klein X Heron Preston campaign

Blackpink’s Jennie makes a case for wearing denim as loungewear in the Heron Preston for Calvin Klein campaign directed and photographed by Kim Hee-jun.
She was captured in candid moments, performing mundane tasks that highlights the lived-in experience of clothing which aligns with the American label’s raw and youthful DNA.
The Heron Preston for Calvin Klein collection comprises reimagined classics by creative consultant Heron Preston — the American artist and co-founder of streetwear label Been Trill alongside Virgil Abloh and Justin Saunders.
The result? A series of unisex clothing that champions self-expression over gender and promotes body and identity inclusivity.
Sleeveless bodysuit, $119
Organic cotton stretch corset top, $219
Garment-dyed canvas straight leg mid rise jeans, $319
Organic cotton pocket hoodie, $239
Indigo rinse denim jacket, $389
Organic cotton stretch bandeau bralette, $79
Organic cotton heavyweight t-shirt, $179
The Heron Preston for Calvin Klein collection is available for purchase on their website.
This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.