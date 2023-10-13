Calling all aspiring hawkers: Owner of Michelin Bib Gourmand To-Ricos Kway Chap is looking for a buyer

The life of a hawker is not easy but if you're passionate about becoming one, here's a good opportunity.

Phua Gek Sia, the owner of famous Michelin Bib Gourmand brand To-Ricos Kway Chap, is trying to sell his recipes.

The 70-year-old hawker told 8days in an interview that he is doing so because he wants to retire.

While his kids do help out at the stall once in a while, he does not want them to take over the reins.

"They run their own businesses and their careers are going well, so I told them to focus on their work and not be a hawker," he explained to 8days.

"I work such long hours, and we don't get days off on weekends. Young people now want their weekends work-free."

This leaves him with no successor for To-Ricos Kway Chap.

"There's nobody to take over, but it's a pity to close my stall when I have a good customer base," he told 8days, adding that he is tired after working for 40 years and wants someone to invest in his business.

As of now, the hawker is not giving an asking price upfront for his recipes as he "[doesn't] even know much [it's] worth.

This is unlike China Street Fritters, another hawker that went viral in 2021 for trying to sell their 80-year-old brand and recipe for a staggering $1 million.

However, in the event there is no buyer, Gek Sia will continue to work but with reduced hours.

Previously, he would work 16 to 18 hours a day and now, it's 14 to 15 hours a day.

Gek Sia has run the business for over four decades and first started out at the defunct Blanco Court building.

Later on, he moved the stall to Old Airport Road Food Centre.

Apart from the kway chap stall, the hawker also has a dessert stall, 51 Soya Bean, at Golden Mile Food Centre.

If he successfully manages to sell To-Ricos Kway Chap's recipe, he plans on spending his semi-retired life working at the tau huey stall.

AsiaOne has reached out to Gek Sia for more details.

More hawkers selling their business

Of late, several hawkers have announced that they want to sell their business.

Earlier in May, the owner of Uggli Muffins shared that he is single, getting old and has no successor in sight.

But after months of looking for a successor, the owner has called it quits and will be shuttering both his stalls at Toa Payoh and Jalan Besar.

Popular Western food stall Wow Wow West shared on Oct 1 that they are looking to sell off their business and are seeking potential buyers.

The new owners will also get fully-equipped kitchen facilities, recipes, and training support during the transition period.

Speaking to AsiaOne, Elizabeth Huang, the daughter of the Wow Wow West owners, confirmed that they are selling the hawker business off due to her parents retiring.

Though she did not disclose the ballpark figure they're looking at for the sale, they are looking for someone with the "right finances".

