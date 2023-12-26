New kid in town: Cotti Coffee from China is coming to Singapore, has over 6,000 outlets worldwide

It seems like Singapore is becoming a hotspot for international coffee chains because yet another one is setting up shop on our sunny island.

This time around, it's Cotti Coffee.

As announced on their Instagram page on Dec 20, the coffee chain, which hails from China, will be opening their first Singapore outpost at One Raffles Link.

Their official opening date has yet to be shared.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C1Em4RQuLo0/[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C1Em4RQuLo0/[/embed]

Customers who refer friends to register on Cotti Coffee's app will also get free drink coupons.

"The more you refer, the more you get!" the coffee chain wrote.

While no official menu has been released yet, Cotti Coffee states on their Instagram that all drinks will be going for $3.90, while a cup of Americano will cost just $1.90.

AsiaOne has reached out to Cotti Coffee for more details.

Founded by the people behind Luckin Coffee

Cotti Coffee is actually the brainchild of the folks behind famous Chinese coffee chain Luckin Coffee, Charles Lu and Jenny Qian, reported KrAsia Connection on Aug 23.

After admitting to financial fraud in April 2020, Charles and Jenny were fired from Luckin Coffee’s management, reported CNN in May 2020.

The former subsequently founded a pre-packaged food brand and a noodle chain with 6,000 outlets, before going back to the coffee industry and starting Cotti Coffee with Jenny.

The brand's first flagship store opened in Fuzhou, China, in October 2022, reported World Coffee Portal on Dec 18.

According to Media OutReach in an article on Sept 1, earlier in August this year, Cotti Coffee announced its global expansion strategy and opened several international outlets in South Korea, Indonesia, Japan, and Canada.

They've recently also opened their first outlets in Thailand and Malaysia in December.

And now, they're coming to our little red dot.

Currently, Cotti Coffee is the fifth largest coffee brand worldwide and has grown to have over 6,000 outlets worldwide.

It isn't surprising that because of Cotti Coffee's affiliation with Luckin Coffee, there is some rivalry between the brands.

According to an article by KrAsia in Aug 23, Cotti Coffee adopts business tactics that are similar to Luckin Coffee's, such as aggressive marketing, massive discounts and low prices.

They also have coincidentally (or not) opened stores in the same locations.

For instance, in Chinese first-tier cities, around 60 per cent of Cotti Coffee's stores are located in office areas, and 64 per cent of Luckin’s stores are situated in similar districts, reported Value Planet.

In shopping areas, Cotti Coffee accounted for 20 per cent of stores, while on the other hand, Luckin Coffee was 17 per cent.

And in residential areas, Luckin Coffee's market share was 13 per cent, while Cotti Coffee's was 17 per cent.

Cotti Coffee isn't the only international coffee chain that has recently expanded to the Singapore market.

Earlier in October, South Korean specialist Compose Coffee opened their first outlet at Suntec City Tower 3.

And just a few weeks back, one of Taiwan's biggest coffee chains, Louisa Coffee, opened their second international outpost in Singapore at Guoco Midtown.

ALSO READ: Flash Coffee closes all 11 outlets as it makes Singapore exit

melissateo@asiaone.com