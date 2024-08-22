'Customers really love economic rice': Chew Chor Meng shares what he has learnt since opening Tam Chiak Kopitiam

Since the launch of Tam Chiak Kopitiam in Hougang in 2023, co-founder and actor Chew Chor Meng has learned a lot about managing a coffeeshop.

And the most surprising lesson so far? It is that coffeeshops need an economic rice stall.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, the actor shared that many passers-by at his second soon-to-be-opened outlet in Bidadari would often pop in to ask if the coffeeshop will have an economic rice stall.

"Customers really love economic rice. It's something we had never considered," said Chor Meng, adding that the variety of food offered at their second branch will be different.

Tam Chiak Kopitiam is co-owned by Chor Meng and three others, including local food blogger Maureen Ow, otherwise known as Miss Tam Chiak.

The first outlet in Hougang opened in July last year to much fanfare, with celebrity faces in attendance.

In the interview with Shin Min, Maureen stated that the coffeeshop will have a total of 13 stalls and, just like their predecessor, will be open round-the-clock.

"It's a 24-hour coffeeshop, so we have to ensure that at least one stall must be in operation at any one time," said Maureen.

With the expectation that residents in Bidadari will likely be of a younger demographic, Maureen said that the coffeeshop will have more of a cafe vibe and there will be a stall selling waffles with ice cream, along with other sweet treats.

Maureen revealed that the stall will be operated by Chong Pei Zhin, a participant from Season 2 of the MediaCorp baking competition show Creme de la Creme.

Maureen shared that she'd contacted the latter when scouting for potential stallholders after learning of her expertise in creating desserts.

Another stallholder is Dee Chan, former head chef at restaurant Mott 32 at Marina Bay Sands, who will be selling Teochew-style porridge at the new Kopitiam. He, too, is no stranger to TV, having appeared on cooking variety show King of Culinary.

Maureen told Shin Min that if all goes well, the coffeeshop, located at Blk 212 Bidadari Park Drive, will be slated to open for a soft launch this weekend, before its official opening in early September.

And it seems like there might already be a third outlet in the works, according to Chor Meng. He divulged that a suitable location is still being determined but that their focus for now will be on managing the second outlet well.

When asked about their partnership, Chor Meng told Shin Min that all four of them work together well.

"None of us have very strong personalities, so we will discuss any suggestions together. There's also a lot of trust involved. Just like if xiao mei ('younger sister' in Chinese, referring to Maureen) is scouting for stallholders, I won't interfere too much. The others also won't question me when I give media interviews."

