Local celebs Ivy Lee, Jacelyn Tay, Cherie Lim and more have 'wonderful gathering' at kopitiam co-owned by Chew Chor Meng and Dennis Chew

Wrapping up July, we have another gathering of familiar faces in the local showbiz scene to bring back nostalgic memories.

Former Mediacorp actress Ivy Lee returned to Singapore with her twin sons earlier this month for their national service, and has been meeting up with old friends in the industry.

Last night (July 26), the 50-year-old posted a series of photos to Instagram taken with "old friends and colleagues", calling it a "wonderful gathering with loads of yummy food".

They met up at Tam Chiak Kopitiam, which is co-owned by actor Chew Chor Meng, DJ-host Dennis Chew and local food blogger Miss Tam Chiak.

With Ivy were actors Jin Yinji, Aileen Tan, Pan Lingling, Patricia Mok, Chor Meng, Dennis and Benjamin Tan.

Retired actresses Jacelyn Tay, who was Ivy's co-star in the 2001 TV series The Hotel, and Cherie Lim, who starred in the 1994 telemovie The Strike Back with Ivy, were also there, along with former actor and Lingling's husband Huang Shinan.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CvKjjTuJBtg/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Dennis also took to Instagram to post a photo with Ivy, which he called a dream come true.

Calling her a wonder woman, Dennis thanked Ivy for giving viewers so many happy memories and praised her for having the courage to leave showbiz when she said she would.

"When I met you yesterday, I finally realised it didn't just require courage, it also needed perseverance and responsibility, which are the hardest to control… I look forward to the next time we meet," wrote Dennis.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CvLtXjQPwRj/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Netizens were overcome with nostalgia, with a few saying it was "nice to see familiar faces".

Another called them "legends".

