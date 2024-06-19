'This decision was never easy but it was necessary': Habitat Coffee to shutter after 14 years, last day on June 30

Habitat Coffee is closing its doors after 14 years of operation, with their last day being June 30.

The popular, all-day brunch cafe announced their closure in an Instagram post on May 31, sticking to their minimalist industrial theme with "Till next time" written against the backdrop of a grey wall.

Another photo of a sole coffee cup on a windowsill shows the establishment's closing date.

In their caption, Habitat Coffee thanked their patrons "turned regulars" throughout the years, from their previous location at Upper Thomson to their current place at King George's Avenue, which they moved to in 2021.

"This decision was never easy but it was necessary as we, being a family run cafe, have decided to take a break and count our blessings," they added.

The post garnered farewell comments from patrons, other businesses and even a like from singer JJ Lin, who owns Miracle Coffee at the ArtScience Museum.

Nevertheless, Habitat Coffee shared that the closure did not mark a "full goodbye".

"You never know what the future brings and we may probably stick our heads out somewhere again to greet you," they added.

AsiaOne has contacted Habitat Coffee for more information.

On the menu

Habitat Coffee offers all-day brunch, with savoury brunch dishes including their Big Ben ($23), pulled pork benedict ($21) and sunny prawn avo ($22).

For those with a sweet tooth, their stuffed berries hotcake starts from $20.

Also on the menu are rice bowls and pasta dishes such as beef yakiniku ($21) and chilli crab linguine ($21), their Jacob's Wrap sandwich ($17) and sides including poutine ($11) and honey soy winglets ($14).

They serve both hot coffees — including cappuccino and flat white from $5 — and cold — with lattes from $6, cold matcha coffee at $7.50 and cold white coffee at $7. Their black coffee cold brew is available for preorder for $6.50 on their website.

Their cafe also has a selection of artisanal cakes and desserts.

Address: 803 King George's Avenue, #01-242/24, Singapore 200803

Opening hours: 9am to 6pm on Sundays to Thursdays, 9am to 9pm on Fridays and Saturdays

