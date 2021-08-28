A dining guide to Upper Bukit Timah: Best restaurants, cafes, and Singaporean delights

Fitness enthusiasts would probably know upper Bukit Timah for its vast nature reserves and hiking trails. However, this western district is much more than just trees and hills.

Also known as District 21, upper Bukit Timah has great eats along every street. Want to know what’s the best in the area? Here’s our guide to the gastronomic haven.

Micasa Kitchen & Bar

Serving up tasty Spanish and Italian grub is the homely Micasa Kitchen & Bar. Tucked away in Jalan Jurong Kechil, this homegrown restaurant has steadily gained a following of regulars over the last five years that swear by their great grillsmanship.

Heavy on the surf and turf, its menu is filled with quality seafood like the Micasa Famous Crab Bongo ($28), a slew of seafood like crab claws, live clams, fresh prawns in a rich seafood broth.

The pièce de resistance has to be the Barley Fed Angus Beef Tomahawk ($15/100g) – a well-marbled slab of beef smoked over sugarcane bagasse.

Micasa Kitchen & Bar is located at 102C Jalan Jurong Kechil, #01-01, Singapore 598602, p. +65 6463 0263. Open Mon-Sun 12pm – 2pm and 6pm – 9pm. Closed Tue.

iO Italian Osteria

You can never go wrong with a plate of handmade pasta. Eat your fill of the finest at the cozy iO Italian Osteria.

From the rustic like Baked Lasagna “Grandma” Style ($18) and Tender Meatballs ($9) in a hearty tomato sauce, to the refined Handmade Tagliolini ($22) served with prawns, asparagus, a zesty touch of lemon, their selection of made-from-scratch meals boasts the freshest, most flavoursome ingredients.

Wash down your meal with a glass of house pour wine served to you from draft barrels.

iO Italian Osteria is located at 4 Hillview Rise #02-01 HillV2 Shopping Mall, Singapore 667979, p. +65 6710 7150. Open Mon-Fri 11.30am – 10pm, Sat and Sun 10am – 10pm.

Ajiya Okonomiyaki

Have a hands-on experience making your own okonomiyaki at Ajiya Okonomiyaki. A popular street food from Osaka, the okonomiyaki is a Japanese savoury pancake that includes a variety of toppings.

At Ajiya, expect four different flavours – Veggie Delight ($14), Meat Lovers ($15), Seafood Deluxe ($16), and Ajiya’s Combo ($16).

Mentai lovers will enjoy the juicy Scallop Mentai ($14) topped with ikura. Or if you want a bit of meat protein, go for the mouthwatering slices of Kurobuta Pork ($24).

Ajiya Okonomiyaki is located at 104 Jalan Jurong Kechil, Singapore 598603, p. +65 6463 3461. Open Tue-Sun 12pm – 2.15pm and 5.30pm – 9.15pm. Closed Mon.

Bukit Timah Food Centre

With over 80 hawker stalls, Bukit Timah Food Centre is a popular place to hit at the end of a fulfilling hike. Zhou Pin is your best bet for a Pork Congee ($3) that is simple and nostalgic.

Missing that rich coconut kick from Laksa? Terry Katong Laksa ($3.50) serves up a healthy Laksa that is light on your gut and your wallet.

If you’re the sort that believes calories simply don’t exist when it tastes good, grab a plate of Xie Kee Hokkien Mee ($3) for some indulgent wok hei goodness.

Bukit Timah Food Centre is located at 51 Upper Bukit Timah Rd, #02-180, Singapore 588172.

Sixteen Ounces

Craft beer and comfort food? Heck yes. Nestled in The Rail Mall is craft beer bar and bistro Sixteen Ounces. With eight regularly rotated craft beers taps, you’ll have a varied selection to sip on throughout your meal of local fusion delights from Taco Mantra.

Their Birria Tacos ($16) is made with slow-stewed beef brisket and cheese in the tortilla with a side of consommé to dip them in. For sharing, the Mantra Platter ($60) is the way to go – a platter overflowing with wings, bratwurst, steak & samosas served with cauliflower pickle.

Sixteen Ounces is located at 398 Upper Bukit Timah Road, The Rail Mall, Singapore 678049. Open Mon-Fri 3.30pm – 10.30pm, Sat and Sun 11.30am – 10.30pm.

Coexist Coffee Co.

The aesthetically appealing red and white tiled café everyone has been talking about, Coexist Coffee Co. is a minimalist café that serves all-day breakfast alongside caffeinated drinks.

There is the immensely popular Hojicha ($5.50) served in clear glass onsite or in bottled cold brew form for takeaway. Their Coexist Breakfast ($22) is one for champions with eggs, streaky bacon, sausage, herbed mushroom, handcut potato, and sourdough toast.

For the table to share, look to their Edamame Hummus ($8) or Chili Crab Shakshuka ($16).

Coexist Coffee Co. is located at 48 Hillview Ter #08-00, Singapore 669269. Open daily 9am – 6pm.

Lomba the Gurkha Bistro

Suggested Set of Jimbu-Butter-Chicken, Egg-Curry-Thukpa, and Chicken-Momo with Sesame Sauce. Total price $ $27:00... Posted by Lomba The Gurkha Bistro on Friday, May 15, 2020

When you hear the word Gurkha, what comes to mind is usually the brave Gurkhas Contingent of the Singapore Police Force. Curious about the culture of the Nepali? Head down to Lomba the Gurkha Bistro, serving up authentic Nepali goodies to expand your culinary horizons.

Their Chyau (Mushroom) Set ($18) is chock full of stir-fried fresh mushrooms, edamame beans and lots of other healthy greens. There are also Nepalese dumpling, known as Momo ($6+), in three variations – Vegetarian, Chicken, and Chili Veg.

Add on the spicy Egg Curry Thukpa ($6.50), a noodle soup, to get the best out of your Nepalese feast.

Lomba the Gurha Bistro is located at 170 Upper Bukit Timah, #04-12 Bukit Timah Shopping Centre, p. +65 8878 9506. Open Tue-Sat 12pm – 8pm, Sun 12pm – 5pm. Closed Mon.

O.BBa

Take your party to Korea as you dine at O.BBa. Famous for their Jajangmyeon ($12), O.BBa serves up a delectable rendition of the iconic black soybean sauce noodles that has their regulars coming back for more.

Deserving of every slurp, the Jjampong ($15) is great spicy variant of their noodle dishes paired with fresh seafood.

Carnivores would really get a kick out of their Jokbal + Bossam ($70) set – a giant plate packed to the edges with sliced pigs’ trotters and steam pork with fresh kimchi and lettuce on the side.

O.BBa Bukit Timah is located at 19 Cheong Chin Nam Road, Singapore 599743, p. +65 6463 9262. Open Mon-Sun 11.30am – 3pm and 5pm – 11pm. Closed Tue.

Revelry

This quaint little café at Lorong Kilat serves up absolute units of grub. Revelry’s pride and joy are their savoury and sweet Belgian waffles. Their signature Burffle ($19) is the best of both worlds, where waffles sandwich a thick patty alongside cheese and greens.

Another regular favorite is their popular Laksa Prawn Pasta ($18) – topped with crispy battered enoki mushrooms, this plate looks more like an abstract work of art than a savory dish.

Feeling a big breakfast? Tackle the Full Band ($19) complete with scrambled eggs, bratwurst, and grilled tomatoes for your weekend brunch.

Revelry is located at 21 Lorong Kilat #01-02, Singapore 598123. Open daily 11am – 10pm.

Karu’s Indian Banana Leaf Restaurant

Located at the end of upper Bukit Timah, Karu’s Indian Banana Leaf Restaurant has been drawing in crowds for their traditional Indian cuisine since 1993.

Known as the Fish Head King, their signature dish the Fish Head Curry ($26+) is cooked with quality Indian spices which enriches the deep spicy flavors of the dish.

Another one of the best sellers is the Mutton Mysore ($8.50) – a meat-heavy South Indian royal dish named after the city of Mysore in Karnataka. Or opt for a classic with their smokey Chicken Tikka ($12).

Karu’s Indian Banana Leaf Restaurant is located at 808 Upper Bukit Timah Road, Singapore 678144, p. +65 6762 7284. Open Tue-Sun 11.15am – 9.30pm. Closed Mon.

This article was first published in City Nomads.