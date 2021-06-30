Ferragamo unveils dance-themed shoe collection along with new TikTok challenge

Even as the world economies start opening up, there is still a sense of chaos and uncertainty that looms over our heads. And what better way to inject joy and enthusiasm back into our lives than dance.

Ferragamo wants you to experience that desire once again with the launch of Let’s Dance, a capsule collection of shoes that perfectly combines lightness and comfort in a variety of styles that include ballet flats with a metal buckle and logo; an ultra-soft, lightweight lace-up crafted from nappa leather; a Gancini moccasin; a sandal with refracted high heel, inspired by a model from the archives; a pump with chunky heel and lasered upper; as well as a soft boot in nappa with refracted block heel.

To mark this launch, Ferragamo has engaged Danielle Lessovitz, one of the most celebrated film directors at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, to direct a short film. Three contemporary dancers — Anita Lorusso, Naomi Weijand and Tania Dimbelolo — gracefully present a series of ensemble and solo performances in Ferragamo’s Let’s Dance collection of shoes.

That’s not all. You can also take part in a Ferragamo Dance Challenge for a chance to be featured on the brand’s TikTok channel. Simply follow the tutorials by the three dancers and post your best performance. The most outstanding videos will be published on Ferragamo’s TikTok and Instagram accounts.

The Let’s Dance capsule is available now in Ferragamo boutiques and its website. Keep scrolling to check out the shoes.

Ferragamo Let’s Dance Capsule Collection

