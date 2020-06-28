Hand sanitisers, plushies, umbrellas: Cop your favourite political party's merchandise for GE2020

With the Covid-19 situation going on, there won't be any physical rallies during this general election. Instead, each candidate will be given three minutes of airtime on national television and radio.

They will also be reaching out through the Internet. Already we've seen several live-streaming events done by various parties.

There may be no rallies, the place where we usually see supporters all decked out with political party-themed outfits and memorabilia, but that's not to say you can't show your support in other ways, even as we all stay at home.

Different political parties have dropped their merch online or are handing them out for free, and you can show your support by carrying them when you're out or simply displaying them at home.

National Solidary Party (NSP): Free hand sanitiser

Doing our best of our efforts in keeping our fellow Singaporeans safe. Posted by NSP: National Solidarity Party on Thursday, March 19, 2020

NSP was seen giving out 250ml bottles of hand sanitiser, labelled with the party's name to residents during their outreach sessions in Tampines before the circuit breaker.

People's Action Party (PAP): Free hand sanitiser

During the past elections, the ruling party has given out flags, wristband, whistles and small mementoes at their rallies.

While no physical rallies this year, probably means no such freebies, Victor Lye, who has been active in Aljunied GRC has seen giving out PAP-branded sanitisers during outreach sessions before the circuit breaker.

Giving a senior hand sanitizer at Hougang bus interchange canteen. Good to see the determined kampung atmosphere. The morale of our public transport workers remains high. Posted by Victor Lye Thiam Fatt 赖添发 on Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Maybe you'll be lucky enough to still get one when PAP candidates come knocking on your door during the campaigning period.

Progress Singapore Party (PSP): A plush toy but you'll have to wait for a while

PSP's otter mascot, Otica, has been spotted in a plushie form, donning a knitted mask no less, an apt nod to the current situation.

Lee Hsien Yang, PM Lee Hsien Loong's brother, who has recently joined the party, was also shown holding an Otica plushie in a PSP Facebook post.

A warm welcome to Lee Hsien Yang on joining PSP! 🥰 He is no ordinary person. His father, Mr Lee Kuan Yew was the... Posted by Progress Singapore Party on Tuesday, June 23, 2020

And while PSP's supporters poured their support at the news of Lee Hsien Yang joining the party, it seems that some of them were instead taken by Otica and instead, focused on asking where they can get their hands on the party's plushie.

PHOTO: Facebook/Progress Singapore Party screengrab

PHOTO: Facebook/Progress Singapore Party screengrab

Others have also reached out to PSP on their other social media channels asking about purchasing Otica. Good news is, the plushies will be available soon.

PHOTO: Instagram/progresssingaporeparty

Reform Party (RP): Badges & umbrellas

PHOTO: Reform Party screengrab

Reform Party has kept it simple, selling just badges and a bright yellow umbrella.

It may require a bit more effort than the rest though, if you want to get their merch. There's an online store on their website and while you can view the items on sale, you can't cart out.

You'll either have to email them or pay a visit the RP office personally to get your hands on these items,

Singapore Democratic Party (SDP): Bears & Books

PHOTO: Singapore Democratic Party Screengrab

Danny the democracy bear is SDP's mascot and his plushie is priced at $22. It comes wearing a t-shirt with 'I ❤ SDP' printed on it and there are three variations: yellow, brown and pink version.

There's also an exclusive mug featuring the SDP emblem retailing on its Facebook page.

Recently, SDP leader Chee Soon Juan took to Facebook to ask for funding for his campaign and said that supporters can help by purchasing his books, which are available on SDP's online store.

My friends, the Writ of Election has been issued. It’s crunch time. I’ll be doing battle again at Bukit Batok and I hope... Posted by Chee Soon Juan 徐顺全 on Tuesday, June 23, 2020

Singapore People’s Party (SPP): Free hand sanitiser

SPP's secretary-general Steve Chia walked the ground in Toa Payoh before the circuit breaker, sanitising hands and distributing bottles of hand sanitiser, with SPP's logo emblazoned on them of course.

Workers' Party (WP): The full works

One of the features of past election rallies we figured some of you may miss is our merchandise booth. We present the... Posted by The Workers' Party on Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Flags, umbrellas, caps and tote bags. Workers' Party has it all covered and they might be the only party that's hawking a full range of merchandise this election.

An avid supporter or simply can't decide which swag suits you best? Get the GE2020 Bundle, which comprises the full range of merch for $59.90.

Shopaholics unite! Check out WP’s latest merchandise at shop.wp.sg Posted by Sylvia Lim on Saturday, June 27, 2020

Meanwhile, supporters have also suggested other items, given the current Covid-19 situation that the party can consider bringing in, such as face masks.

PHOTO: Facebook/Workers' Party screengrab

PHOTO: Facebook/Workers' Party screengrab

Others have suggested physical hammers, which is in the WP's logo, to actually use for handiwork at home.

PHOTO: Facebook/Workers' Party screengrab

PHOTO: Facebook/Workers' Party screengrab

No word about an inflatable hammer that's similar to the likes of the ones that we've seen at past election rallies though.

Workers' Party rally at Simei Road in 2015. PHOTO: The Straits Times file

So which party has the merch that you can't wait to get your hands on?

