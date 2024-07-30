How's the sauce? I try Subway's Singapore-exclusive Chilli Crab Sub

As we edge towards National Day, it can only mean one thing.

Food establishments releasing exclusive menu items that pay homage to Singapore flavours.

We've seen it over the years (to varying levels of success) with the Nasi Lemak Burger, Laksa Burger and Satay Burger.

This time around, Subway takes centre stage with the Chilli Crab Sub.

I'm no expert when it comes to Singapore's national dish. But what I do know is how integral it is to get the sauce right.

Its complex combination of sweet, savoury and spicy means that everyone has their favourite go-to restaurant or hawker.

And because of that, I was interested to find how, or if, Subway could recreate that same flavour explosion in a sub.

Real crab meat

Subway is keen to drive home the point that the sub is made using "premium ingredients".

We're talking real crab meat.

Right off the bat, I thought this was a rather bold move.

To have 100-per-cent real crab meat in a menu item can be tricky for a brand like Subway, often associated with convenience and affordability.

Starting from $13.90, these exclusive subs are considerably pricier than other sandwiches on the menu.

For context, an Everyday Value Fresh Meal costs $6.80, and this comes with a drink and cookie.

So going in, I had my reservations about how much I could enjoy Subway's latest creation.

Sugar? Spice? Everything's nice

When placing my order, I learnt that there is no personalisation for the Chilli Crab Sub.

Red onions, cucumbers and lettuce are nestled in a toasted shallot bread, accompanying the crab meat marinated in a sweet and spicy sauce.

I won't deny that this slightly takes away the fun of ordering at Subway, but I got over feeling bummed out the moment I caught a whiff of the sauce.

It felt so familiar and might I add, authentic, even.

A few bites in and I was sold, the Chilli Crab Sub actually tastes good.

Even I was shocked at how much I was enjoying the meal.

While the real crab meat might be the standout ingredient for some, I was more enamoured with the sauce.

I had anticipated it to be one-dimensional and potentially sweet but I was way off the mark.

It packs a punch and I bet this level of spiciness would make it all the more addictive for many Singaporeans.

If your spice tolerance level isn't great, this sub isn't going to blow your head off. But just be warned, there's a chance that it will tingle those tastebuds.

Worth $13.90?

Whether a food item is 'worth' its price tag is always subjective.

The fact that this sub is twice the price of other items on the menu can be somewhat of a hindrance.

I went in with doubts about whether Subway could pull this off. I mean chilli crab in a sub sounds like it could be a hit or miss.

But I think it was a decent effort. They managed to pay homage to our national dish without losing the essence of what makes the chilli crab so special.

If you prefer a slightly different experience, Subway offers their Chilli Crab sauce as a dip.

Chilli Crab Sauce with Toasties ($5.60 ala carte) comes with Italian bread, for you to dunk every drop of the mouthwatering sauce — akin to the traditional mantou.

Of course, this Italian bread won't come close to fluffy mantous at your favourite chilli crab location but it was a fun experience nonetheless.

Both specials are available exclusively from Wednesday (July 31).

Subway advises reheating these specials if you intend to consume them more than an hour after ordering.

