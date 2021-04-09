Instagram-worthy public artworks adorn coast-to-coast trail till June 6, 2021

The 36-kilometre Coast-to-Coast trail is lined with greenery, heartland cityscapes, and nature parks. But from now until June 6, you can also enjoy 14 newly commissioned text-based public artworks commemorating our post-Covid reality.

These artworks, which were created around the theme Rewritten: The World Ahead of Us, are situated in eight park spaces between Punggol and Jurong.

Commissioned by the Public Art Trust (PAT) under the National Arts Council (NAC), the artistes are all homegrown and were selected through an open call process.

To see the full list of artworks and to learn the stories behind each one, you can check PAT's website and Instagram.

But in the meantime, here are some highlights to look out for ahead of your next trek down the trail:

1. Bond by Jerome Ng & Zed Haan

PHOTO: National Arts Council

Located in Ang Mo Kio Linear Park.

2. [ ] with Dual Possibilities by Vertical Submarine

PHOTO: National Arts Council

Located in Bishan-AMK Park (lit from 7pm - 7am daily).

3. This Time by Perception3

PHOTO: National Arts Council

Located in Bishan-AMK Park.

4. Hello Stranger by Dawn Ng

PHOTO: National Arts Council

Located in Bishan-AMK Park.

5. Every Seed Carries Within It The Dream & Blueprint of the Whole by Hunny and Lummy

PHOTO: National Arts Council

Located in Sengkang Riverside Park.

6. Distance will bring me closer to you by Hanson Ho

PHOTO: National Arts Council

Located in Punggol Waterway Park.

7. Still Travelling by Laniakea Culture Collective

PHOTO: National Arts Council

Located in Punggol Waterway Park.

8. 間 by Cheryl Chiw

PHOTO: National Arts Council

Located in Punggol Waterway Park.

9. Temporary Escapism By Sam Lo

1 of 10 signages and a mural. PHOTO: National Arts Council

Located in Punggol Waterway Park.

10. YELLOW by James Tan and Petrina Dawn Tan

PHOTO: National Arts Council

Located on Lorong Halus Bridge.

11. When A Tree Becomes a Forest by Ang Song Nian

PHOTO: National Arts Council

Located in Jurong Lake Gardens.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.