Just opened December 2021: New restaurants, bars and cafes this month

Amidst all the buzzing, let us present you with exciting new restaurants and bars this month. From unagi restaurants to flagship bakeries and heritage restaurants, here’s the complete four-one-one for December.

Restaurants

Claudine

Nestled in a 1930s-era conservation building in Dempsey, Claudine serves quintessential French classics and personal recipes from Chef-Patron Julien Royer, the man behind three Michelin-starred Odette.

Highlights include the Mozambique Langoustine, swimming in a seafood bisque enriched with kombu purée, the hearty Claudine ‘Bouillabaisse’ Provençal stew, and their signature Vol-Au-Vent. Pair your meal with a bottles from their extensive wine list curated by Sommelier Geoffrey Leotot.

Claudine is located at 39C Harding Road, Singapore 249541, p. +65 6265 2966. Open Tue-Sun 11.45am-2pm, 6pm-9.30pm. Closed Mon.

Rempapa

Opening Dec 4, 2021, Chef Damian D’Silva’s new restaurant Rempapa is a treasure trove of multi-cultural heritage recipes. Serving up the best of Asian cuisine, you can’t go wrong with the traditional Nasi Lemak ($17), the Sri Lankan Chicken Curry ($16), or the Seafood Bee Hoon (from $48) – the latter recipe has been passed down through the generations of Chef Damian’s family. Additionally, there are traditional kuehs and local favourites like the Durian Bengkah to round off your meal on a sweet note.

Rempapa is located at #01-01/02 03 Park Place Residences at PLQ, 2 Paya Lebar Road, Singapore 409053 , p. +65 9459 1603. Open Mon-Fri 10.30am-10.30pm; Sat-Sun 9.30am-10.30pm.

Sushi Sato

Another newcomer to the Dempsey neighbourhood is Master Chef Yuji Sato ‘s first namesake restaurant. Sushi Sato is a culmination of 26 years of culinary experience.

From picking out the finest Japanese ingredients to preparing dishes minutes before they are served, expect to indulge in three set menus during lunch including the Uruoi Course ($150) and Tomi Course ($300). For a true omakase experience, head down for dinner with the Kokoro ($480).

Sushi Sato is located at 6B Dempsey Road, Singapore 247662, p. +65 6971 8265. Mon-Sat 12pm-3pm, 6.30pm-10.30pm. Closed on Sun.

Xi Man

True fans of unagi know that eels from Miyazaki, Japan are of superior quality, and that the Kansai method is the best cooking method for optimal flavour in. So if you belong to the fan club, Xi Man checks both of the above boxes.

While you’re at the restaurant enjoying Xi Man’s mainstays like the Grilled Eel and Rice ($78) and the Unseasoned Grilled Eel ($70), pair them with rich sakes from the Niigata prefecture. For those looking to truly indulge, the restaurant’s 3-course Set Menu ($95) is the perfect unagi fix.

Xi Man is located at #01 – 02, 9 Penang Road, Singapore 238459, p. +65 8828 2280. Open daily 11.30am-2.30pm, 6pm-10pm.

The Great Mischief

Having expanded into a bigger space, The Great Mischief has kept their Catalonian-inspired customer favourites on the brunch menu. Think a Bikini Party ($14) with truffle paste milk bread, Pear in a Blanket ($12) featuring poached pears tucked into crêpes, and the Cheeky Asado ($24).

On their dinner Set Menu ($59++), you’ll see a stronger Spanish influence – think Paella, Croquetas and Arròz Negro, a famous prawn and squid delicacy cooked with savoury squid ink.

The Great Mischief is located at #01-17 National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew’s Road, 178957, p. +65 8721 3150. Open daily 10am-10pm.

Gully Kitchen & Bar

Gully Kitchen & Bar takes the role of bringing you upscale street food very seriously. Extensive research – from ingredients to cooking methods – goes into carefully articulating global street flavours in each dish. Try their Homemade Labneh Roasted Tomato Balls ($16.80), the tender South African BBQ Ribs ($56.80/750g) or the Pasta Pulled Beef ($27.80).

Pair your meal with a cocktail from the restaurants cheeky selection – the Spicy Margarita ($21.80) and French Kiss ($21.80) are versatile matches to any main.

Gully Kitchen & Bar is located at 31 Hong Kong Street, #01-01 Singapore 059670 , p. +65 8485 0820. Open daily 12pm-2:30pm, 6pm-10.30pm

Bars

Binary

The latest gastro bar in town Binary – armed with an al fresco terrace to boot -dishes out sharing places across six categories like bread and chips ($14++), small plates ($18++), kebabs ($18++) and mains ($38++). Their beverage programme sports a 60-plus strong wine list alongside their cream ale Binary Craft Brew ($16++), created by local brewery Rye & Pint. Signature and classic cocktails ($24++) round up the list.

Binary is located at #01-01A Palais Renaissance, 390 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238871, p. +65 9363 0101. Open daily 11.30am-10.30pm.

50FIFTY

Nestled within Robertson Quay is the new, fun-sized, pocket bar – 50FIFTY. From the non-alcoholic mocktails (S$14) to the whimsical cocktails ($22) like the Coffee Negroni and 50Fifty Martini. The bar also boasts a variety of sweet treats, from completely indulgent items like Chocolate H2O ($22) rich with chocolate water mousse and salted caramel to several plant-based offerings and semi-sweet desserts like the Chocolate Tart ($18) to meet those in the middle.

50FIFTY is located at #02-07, InterContinental Singapore, 1 Nanson Road, Robertson Quay, Singapore 238909, p. +65 9797 3589. Open Wed-Thurs 4pm-10.30pm; Fri-Sun 4pm-12am. Closed Mon-Tue.

Cafes

Leckerbaer Keong Saik

Following its debut last year in Isetan Scotts, the Copenhagen-based patisserie has opened a flagship in Singapore’s buzzy Keong Saik neighbourhood. The cafe spins a contemporary twist upon classic Danish delights.

You will find a wide assortment of signature småkagers (Danish butter cookies) in scrumptious flavours. For larger meals, Leckerbaer also has small bakes and Nordic inspired- open-faced sandwiches like the Smoked Salmon and Onsen Egg ($21).

Leckerbaer is located at 14 Keong Saik Road, Singapore 089121, p. +65 6223 3053. Open Mon-Thurs 10am-10pm; Fri 10am-11.30pm; Sat 12pm-11.30m; Sun 12am-10pm.

The Kampong Bakery

The Kampong Bakery is determined not to let the dining-out restrictions get in the way of enjoying good food. Currently a cloud kitchen concept, the cafe has launched Bake Boxes ($23++) that come in four different assortments – each box containing four or more stuffed bombolonis.

The Italian-inspired puffs come with stuffings that celebrate Asian flavours. The stuffings range from hei ko infused caramel fillings to ginger flower cream, gula melaka, peanut brittle, pandan cream, toasted coconut… is your mouth watering yet?

The Kampong Bakery is located at #02-01A-E, 9 Tampines Street 32, Singapore 529287, p. +65 8201 0204. Open Mon-Fri 11am-5pm. Closed Sat-Sun.

The Tartlery

The Tartlery presents a decadent range of, wait for it… tarts. The cafe has successfully reinventing classic tart flavours by giving playful twists to them – the Holy Lemon and Peary Christmas being good examples. There are also tarts that pay homage to the Thai heritage of the pastry chef Sandrian.

They incorporate exotic Asian herbs and spices – like the saffron in Samsara and the mint in Stonehenge. The tarts (8cm) come in a standard box of either four ($35) or six ($50) and can be paired with Cha by Land’s handpicked selection of exquisite artisanal cold brewed tea.

The Tartlery, p. +65 9797 3589, is open for online orders here. Free delivery for orders above $75 delivery, S$5 delivery fee applies for orders above $35.

