Just opened Sept 2021: New restaurants, bars, and cafes in Singapore this month

The new month brings about fresh faces in the bar and restaurant scene, from the arrival of the New York slice to drool-worthy egg sandwiches hailing from LA.

Quench your thirst at the taproom with Singapore ‘s largest selection of craft beer , or at a new natural wine bar as we take a look at what our city has to offer this September.

Restaurants

Bedrock Origin

Award-winning steakhouse Bedrock Bar & Grill has expanded to Singapore’s vacation island. Nestled in Oasia Resort Sentosa, Bedrock Origin is ready to make its mark with the finest steaks, prepared using primal techniques over an applewood fire grill.

Look forward to a more diverse menu with their exclusive selection of seafood, including dry-aged fish, as well as plant-based and keto friendly options. The experience is complemented with fine wines, traditional whiskies, and a selection of rare spirits made by boutique family distillers.

Bedrock Origin is located #01-02, Oasia Resort Sentosa Hotel, 23 Beach View, Palawan Ridge, 098679, p. +656818 3333. Open daily 12pm – 3pm, 6pm – 10.30pm.

Wild Child Pizzette

From the folks behind Cicheti comes Wild Child Pizette, which serves up thick, 10-inch pizzas alongside an array of antipasti, homemade desserts to complement the meal. Highlights include the Crispy Fried Margherita ($24.50), where semi-dried San Marzano tomatoes, buratina, basil and aged parmigiana top a unique fried pizza dough base. Wash it down with their unique curation of natural wines, aged sake and funky craft beers.

Wild Child Pizzette is located at 50 Circular Rd, Singapore 049405, p. +6569706592. Open Mon-Sat 12pm – 2.30pm, 5.30pm – 10.30pm. Closed Sun.

Eggslut

Get ready for some egg-cellent, fluffy cage-free egg dishes at Eggslut . Though you might have sampled it in Tokyo or Seoul, its Singapore foray is the cult Los Angeles brand’s first expansion into Southeast Asia.

Opening Sept 9, 2021 at Scotts Square with the same menu as the US, look forward to popular items like the self-explanatory Bacon, Eggs, and Cheese and the Fairfax, featuring creamy scrambled eggs with chives, cheddar cheese, caramelised onions, and spicy Sriracha mayo.

Eggslut is located at 6 Scotts Rd, Scotts Square #01-12, Singapore 228209.

Proper Slice

By the folks behind Lucali BYGB , diners can now get a Proper Slice of New York-style heaven in Singapore’s CBD. With pies that measure 18 inches in diameter, this grab-and-go concept serves up paper-thin slices that come in a variety of flavours.

Asides from classics like Pepperoni and contemporary toppings of Spinach & Ricotta , they also dish out chunky meatballs, garlic bread, and Stromboli (a type of savoury turnover filled with cheese, cold cuts, and veggies).

Proper Slice is located at 110 Amoy Street #01-02 (enter via Gemmill Lane), Singapore 069930. Open Mon-Sat 12pm – 12am. Closed Sun.

Bars

American Taproom Geylang

Yet another expansion on our list this month, the Waterloo Centre located American Taproom has opened a second outlet in Geylang with 40 craft beers available on tap – Singapore’s largest selection yet.

Currently, you’ll find brews such as Deschutes’ Squeezy Rider West Coast IPA (from $10), Lion City Meadery’s Hibiscus Blueberry (from S$14) mead, and Hak Mo Sheung Chile Ancho Y Panca (from S$19) imperial stout by Hong Kong’s Young Master Brewery.

American Taproom Geylang is located at 71 & 73 Geylang Road, Singapore 389195, p. +65 8181 4267. Open Mon-Fri 4pm-10.30pm, Sat-Sun 12pm-10.30pm.

Club Street Wine Room

A new offering by Cure Concepts, which has brought us establishments like Butcher Boy , CATFISH , and the one-Michelin starred Cure , Club Street Wine Room is a conscious step away from the formalities of a traditional wine bar. With an ever-evolving menu of wines that are kept accessible yet exciting, you’ll find a glass that’ll appeal.

For us, the Sea Soul No. 4, a sea-aged wine (submerged underwater to aid fermentation and enhance taste) is a siren call. Pair wines with plates like the Guinea Fowl Confit, brushed with sweet black pepper caramel, for a wholesome date night .

Club Street Wine Room is located at 87 Club St, Singapore 069455, p. +6569700190. Open Tue-Wed 4pm – 10.30pm, Thu-Fri 12pm – 10.30pm, Sat 11am – 10.30pm, Sun 11am – 8.30pm. Closed Mon.

Flow Bar

Calling all cocktail enthusiasts, head down to Flow Bar for a whimsical journey guided by celebrated mixologist Ricky Paiva (who opened Manhattan Bar back in 2014).

A collaboration between Ricky and one-Michelin starred Restaurant Jag, their first menu sees Flow’s take on classics such as the Bloody Mary and the Espresso Martini, which comes with a touch of dulce du leche. There are also nature inspired cocktails that’ll change with the seasons and innovative signatures like the apple bourbon based Cinnamon Girl.

Flow Bar is located at 76A Duxton Rd, Level 2, Singapore 089535, p. +6531388477. Open Tue-Thu 5pm – 12am, Fi-Sat 3pm – 12am. Closed Sun & Mon.

Cafes

Carrotsticks & Cravings Stanley Street

Aussie-inspired Carrotsticks & Cravings opens their third outlet along Stanley Street with coastal-themed interiors by award-winning interior designer Isabelle Miaja. On top of menu favourites tried and tested at its other outlets in Dempsey and Robertson Quay, the new branch presents an exclusive Breakfast Platter for Two ($46).

Expect a generous serving of Israeli salad, puff pastries filled with cream cheese, oven-roasted eggplant served on hummus, homemade Labneh (a thick strained cheese), eggs, and a sourdough bread basket.

Carrotsticks & Cravings is located at 5 Stanley St, #01-01, Singapore 068724, p. +6580286651. Open 8am – 6pm daily.

Softhaus

Colourful and whimsical, Softhaus is a multi-sensory ice cream joint that takes pride in its high quality, locally sourced and sustainable ingredients. Highlights of the 16 ice cream flavours include the tangy Mango Banana Passionfruit, a keto friendly Chocolate Sorbet, and the Pear Thyme Honey Eucalyptus.

Amp up your experience with over 20 different toppings – think macarons, popcorn, and handmade chocolates – and a variety of ways to enjoy your ice cream, from classic waffle cones to the nostalgic rainbow bread.

Softhaus is located at 1 Kim Seng Promenade, #B1-K135, 237994. Open daily 10am – 10pm.

This article was first published in City Nomads.