KFC Singapore has new limited-edition breakfast-themed blankets; available at 10 stores

Singaporeans love fast food merchandise and some would queue hours just to get their hands on it.

If you're one of them, here's something new to add to your collection.

KFC Singapore is releasing a limited edition KFC Porridge Blanket that's decorated with motifs of the fast food chain's breakfast items like burgers, waffles and porridge.

This KFC Porridge Blanket is available at $9.95 with the purchase of the Original Recipe Porridge and Twister Buddy Meal ($12.90), or ala carte at $19.90.

This promotion will run from Aug 14 to Sept 10. The blanket will only be available at 10 selected KFC Singapore stores with 90 pieces per store.

The stores are Kallang, Jurong Point, Causeway Point, Compass One, Plaza Singapura, Northpoint, Choa Chu Kang, VivoCity, NEX and White Sands.

Do note that the redemption is limited to one blanket per transaction, so fastest fingers first.

Not keen on the blanket? KFC has other breakfast promotions to consider such as the Original Recipe Porridge Meal, where you can get one Original Recipe Porridge and a regular Milo for $5.50.

