Love, Bonito releases limited-edition pastel mahjong set; only 150 sets available islandwide

The Lunar New Year is just a few weeks away, which means it's time to give our wardrobes a little revamp.

And while you're shopping for new clothes for the occasion, why not pick up a limited edition mahjong set from Love, Bonito?

With only 150 sets available in Singapore, it's truly a game of fastest fingers first.

The gorgeous mahjong set is decked out in Love, Bonito's brand colours — peach and pine green — and comes with 148 tiles, four dice and a wind direction dice nicely encased in a peach case.

PHOTO: Love, Bonito

Each tile has a glossy, glitter backing and Love, Bonito says that this symbolises "all things good and shiny in the year to come".

Adding a unique touch to the circles suit tiles is the brand's signature motif of a smiley emoticon that'll cheer you on for each round.

PHOTO: Love, Bonito

The animal and flower tiles are also much more aesthetically pleasing compared to what you'd get from a regular mahjong set — we especially like the cat tile!

PHOTO: Love, Bonito

Keen on getting yourself a set? It will be available from Jan 19 and can be purchased in-stores and online.

And while it is indeed a gorgeous addition to future mahjong parties with your kakis, be prepared to fork out a premium as each set retails for $328.

Additionally, we can foresee the limited edition sets being a sell-out just like the highly-coveted SIA mahjong set. So, if you don't want to end up purchasing it from a scalper, you better camp for it.

