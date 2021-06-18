The most worth-it buys from Guardian's locked-price initiative in 2021

Who doesn’t enjoy a good bargain? In times like these, deals and discounts are even more appreciated, especially when it comes to essential health and beauty products.

We all heaved a collective sigh of gratitude when Guardian announced its nationwide price reduction initiative on June 3, in their bid to make health and beauty essentials accessible to all.

Called “Low Prices Locked to Stay Low”, this price reduction, offering discounts of an average of 25 per cent, applies to over 500 essential products including hair and bath care, oral care, personal care and health supplements for the rest of the year. Yes, you read that right.

These discounted products are available at all Guardian stores including Shop-in-Shop in Giant stores and online at www.guardian.com.sg. According to Guardian, the selection of products follows their research on customers’ buying behaviour and preferences, such as the most frequently purchased items in Guardian stores.

Keep scrolling to check out our top picks of worth-it products to get from Guardian.

1. Listerine Cool Mint Mouthwash 1L, $7.20 (U.P. $9.90)

PHOTO: Guardian

Savings: 27 per cent

Don’t underestimate the power of mouthwash in helping you maintain a healthy and fresh-smelling mouth, especially after taking bad breath-causing foods. The Listerine Cool Mint Mouthwash vows to kill germs that cause bad breath, plaque and gum problems. We’ll take it.

2. Guardian Antibacterial Wipes Fragrance Free ten sheets, two for $2

PHOTO: Guardian

Useful for quick cleaning of surfaces, these trusty fragrance-free wipes are a must-have in any errand bag.

3. Laurier Super Slimguard Day 25cm (16s), $3.20 (U.P: $6.45)

PHOTO: Guardian

Savings: 50 per cent

At just 0.1cm thin, the Laurier Super Slimguard Day 25cm sanitary pads are amazingly absorbent yet comfortable. Great for helping us feel secure and confident on heavy-flow days.

4. Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water For Sensitive Skin 400ml, $12.50 (U.P. $17.90)

PHOTO: Guardian

Savings: 30 per cent

The non-sticky, non-oily and perfume-free formula lets you remove light makeup (including sunscreen) in a few easy strokes. Suitable for sensitive skin types.

5. Guardian Cherry Blossom Moisturising Cream Hand Wash 500ml, $2

PHOTO: Guardian

Enriched with cherry blossom extract and glycerin, this soap-free hand wash is just what we need for gentle cleansing that leaves skin soft and hydrated.

6. Pantene Pro-V Total Damage Care Shampoo/Conditioner 680ml, $6.50 (U.P. $11.50)

PHOTO: Guardian

Savings: 43 per cent

This Pantene Total Damage Care range has Japanese rice oil essence blended with its Pro-Vitamin formula, to strengthen hair and leave it feeling smoother.

7. Dove Beauty Nourishing Body Wash 1L Twin Pack + 200ml, $10.90 (U.P. $23)

PHOTO: Guardian

Savings: 52 per cent

With more shower time at home, buying body wash in bulk is a good idea. Plus, the rest of your family can benefit from it.

The Dove Beauty Nourishing Body Wash has NutrimMoisture, a unique blend of moisturisers enriched with skin-natural lipids that work to nourish and moisturise your skin for a soft, smooth touch.

8. Guardian Rice Milk Shower Cream 1L, $2

PHOTO: Guardian

This dermatologically-tested brightening shower cream is formulated with rice milk and glycerin to hydrate and pamper your skin.

9. Guardian Ultra Nourishing Shower Cream Shea Butter & Freesia Body Wash 1L, $4.50

PHOTO: Guardian

Made with nourishing shea butter and hyaluronic acid, this pH-balanced shower cream helps to strengthen skin’s moisture barrier and deeply hydrate it. Free from parabens, soap and mineral oils.

10. Nivea Intensive Moisture Body Milk Body Lotion 400ml, $5.90 (U.P. $9.90)

PHOTO: Guardian

Savings: 40 per cent

Enriched with vitamin E, grapeseed oil and avocado oil, the Nivea Intensive Moisture Body Milk Body Lotion boasts a new, non-sticky formula that aims to turn dry and rough skin to soft and smooth.

11. Guardian Vitamin C 1000mg + Zinc 10mg, 15 tablets, $4.90

PHOTO: Guardian

You know you should load up on vitamin C, but putting it into practice isn’t that easy.Drop this sugar-free effervescent tablet – which packs in 1,000mg of vitamin C and 10mg of zinc – into your cup of water and consider the deed done. You’ll get a zesty orange-flavoured drink too.

12. Greenlife Health Smart Fish Oil, 300 softgels for $39 (U.P. S$60)

PHOTO: Guardian

Savings: 35 per cent

Good for heart, brain and eye health as well as overall immunity, omega-3 fatty acids are essential nutrients (found in nuts, seeds and fatty fish such as salmon) that we often don’t get enough of from our daily meals.

These softgels – originating from New Zealand – are considerably small and easy to swallow.

This article was first published in Her World Online.