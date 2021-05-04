Mother's Day gift guide: 10 fab ideas for pampering mum

Any day is a good day to show your appreciation to Mum but with Mother’s Day (May 9) (Sunday) just round the bend, we’ve sussed out great ideas and places to spoil her silly.

From spas, to staycations and glorious brunches, these are the places to take her for a well-deserved getaway — plus gift ideas that are made for pampering.

Brunch: One-Ninety at Four Seasons Hotel

PHOTO: Four Seasons Hotel

If it’s fresh seafood momma craves, One-Ninety at Four Seasons Hotel where to make your reservation.

Its semi-buffet brunch offers a deluge of premium ocean catches, from Maine lobster and king crab to Avruga caviar, diamond clams and tiger prawns on ice.

Other starters include Poached Asparagus with Truffle Vinaigrette and Deep-Sea Crab with Roasted Fennel, while ‘live’ stations dole out hearty dishes like Salt-baked Deep Sea Whole Garoupa with Tomato Salsa and Yuzu Soy, Slow Roasted Angus Rib Eye with Herbs and Garlic, Apple Wood Smoked Peking Duck, and more.

Cheese lovers will appreciate the selection of over 20 cheeses, or you can round off your meal with decadent desserts.

When: May 9, 2021, from 12pm to 3pm

Price: From $158++ (adult) with unlimited chilled juices, and $228++ (adult) with unlimited Taittinger Brut Réserve NV, red and white wine. $78++ per child (five to seven years old)

One-Ninety is at Four Seasons Hotel Singapore, 190 Orchard Boulevard, Singapore 248646.

Brunch: Xperience Restaurant at SO/ Singapore

PHOTO: SO/ Singapore

A lavish feast awaits, starting with a three-tier tower, from which you can easily conjure a full meal, from appetisers to poached prawns, mud crab, grilled squid and roasted veggies. At the topmost tier, a bevvy of sweets like eclairs, cakes and berry crumble pie will satisfy any sweet tooth.

But pace yourself cos there are still live carving stations to hit up, with free-flow servings of roasted chicken to Australian striploin and seabass with tomato and olive salsa. Or nibble on cheeses from a roving cheese trolley.

Wait, there’s more. Just for mom, each table will be presented with a small complimentary cake that you can decorate yourself with various toppings and a bouquet – you can create this yourself or enlist the help of the onsite florist.

When: May 9, 2021, 12pm

Price: $98++ ($88++ if you book and pay before April 15) and $49++ (children between six to 12). Beverage packages start from additional $48++ for two hours of free-flow prosecco, wine and beer.

Xperience is at Level 1, SO/ Singapore, 35 Robinson Road, Singapore, 068876. Visit its website for more information.

Brunch: Oasis at Grand Hyatt Singapore

PHOTO: Grand Hyatt Singapore

Kick back, relax and take in the poolside view while dining on smokey barbequed meats and seafood at the al fresco Oasis restaurant – think a sharing platter of Australian beef steak, lamb, Mexican marinated chicken, chorizo sausages, and fish.

There’ll also be starters of chargrilled ciabatta, sustainably sourced poached Spencer Gulf king prawns on ice, and salads to whet your appetite. Enjoy a free-flow of beverages like chilled fruit juices and soft drinks; free-flow alcoholic options like wine, prosecco, and the Oasis Frozen Margarita come with a top-up of $20.

When: May 9, 2021

Price: $68++ (adult, non-alcohol), and $88++ (with alcohol), and $38++ (child, four to 12)

Oasis Restaurant is at Grand Hyatt Singapore, 10 Scotts Road, Singapore 228211. Visit its website for more information and reservations.

Brunch: Yardbird Southern Table & Bar

Apart from a lovely waterfront view, Yardbird Southern Table & Bar has plenty of fab brunch options to choose from, like an All-American Breakfast ($20++), Crab Cake Benedict ($22++), Funfetti Pancakes ($22++). Or splash out and dig into the signature Chicken ‘N’ Watermelon ‘N’ Waffles ($40++).

Even better, it’s serving up a free-flow rosé at $68++ per person, just for brunch and dinner on Mother’s Day.

When: Brunch is available daily. Free-flow rose is available on May 9, 2021

Price: Dishes are a la carte. $68++ for free-flow rose

Yardbird Southern Table & Bar is at #B1-07, The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore 018972. Visit Marina Bay Sands’ website for more information.

Brunch: W Singapore

W Singapore’s cheekily named ‘Mother of A Brunch’ has all the trappings of a lavish feast, including a mouthwatering seafood platter loaded with the likes of tiger prawns, green lip mussels, half-shell scallops, littleneck clams, Alaskan snow crab, whelks, lobster, and more.

Or dig your fork into hearty cuts of Sanshoku Wagyu Rump, Australian Lamb Rack, or crustaceans like Salt Baked Barramundi and Lobster Au Naturel.

And if she’s big on Asian flavours? There’s Laksa Yong Tau Foo, Singapore Chili Mud Crab, and Truffle Tonkotsu Ramen to tickle her fancy.

When: May 9, 2021 (seatings at 12.30pm and 1.30pm)

Price: $138++ (for food only) and $178++ (food and bottomless bubbly); $69++ (children seven to 12); kids below six years old dine free

At W Singapore – Sentosa Cove, 21 Ocean Way, Singapore 098374. E-mail thekitchentable.singapore@whotels.com or call 6808 7268 for more information or for reservations.

Spa: Clé de Peau Beauté Mother Daughter Pamper Session

PHOTO: BHG

A bonding session with Mother calls for BHG’s facial treatment package – you’ll both get to indulge in a Clé de Peau Beauté Mother‘s Day Facial Treatment for two (30 minutes), which uses the brand’s iconic The Serum to help nail a healthy radiance and boost hydration.

Plus, you’ll receive a $80 Clé de Peau Beauté Voucher redeemable on products, and get to redeem a high tea session for two at Intercontinental Singapore.

Price: $200 for two, exclusively for DBS or POSB debit or credit cardholders

Available at BHG Bugis Level 1 Beauty Hall. Reserve your slot at its website.

Spa: The Ritz-Carlton Spa

PHOTO: The Ritz-Carlton, Millennia Singapore

For the ultimate three-hour spa indulgence, the luxurious Ritz-Carlton Spa is where to bring the matriarch of the family.

The Spa-rty for Mom kicks off with a 60-minute Signature Massage, followed by a 90-minute ESPA Custom Facial and a 30-minute Body Reviver. To top it off, she can wind down with a glass of champagne at the poolside cabana after the treatment.

She’ll also get a complimentary ESPA Positivity Pulse Point Oil rollerball that offers an on-the-go pick-me-up with a blend of essential oils.

When: Valid from May 1 to June 30, 2021 (subject to availability)

Price: From $464 for one person, or from $812 for two persons

Not valid for gift certificate purchase, and is not cumulative with other promotions. Ritz-Carlton Spa is at The Ritz-Carlton, Millennia Singapore, Marina Bay 7, Raffles Ave, Singapore 039799. Call 6434 5203 or email rc.sinrz.spa@ritzcarlton.com for more information or reservations.

Staycation: Hotel Fort Canning

PHOTO: Hotel Fort Canning

Hotel Fort Canning’s got a staycay that aims to have mums feeling like royalty – its “A Queen’s Holiday” staycation package.

Sigi Skin’s check-in kits will be specially prepared for those checking in over the Mother’s Day weekend.

If you’re a mum-to-be or planning this staycation for one, there’s also an afternoon sharing session on May 8, Saturday (2pm to 4pm), where you’ll get to learn about pregnancy-safe skincare from Sigi Skin, and hear about Envy Her’s shapewear and lingerie — seats are limited and there’ll be snacks as well as a goodie bag worth $81.

You’ll also enjoy daily breakfast for two, a 15 per cent discount off the Mother’s Day Set Meal at The Salon on May 9, 2021, as well as up to 30 per cent savings on selected spa treatments.

When:Valid for check-ins on May 8 and 9, 2021

Price: From $285++

Hotel Fort Canning is at 11 Canning Walk, Singapore 178881. Visit its website, call 6559 6769 or email reservations@hfcsingapore.com for reservations or more information.

Gifting: Moët & Chandon Personalised Gift Box

PHOTO: Moët & Chandon

Toast to the special woman in your life with a bottle of bubbly, and make it twice as nice with one from Moët & Chandon.

The French fine winery has launched the ‘Specially Yours’ limited-edition personalisation service that allows you to customise a gift box of the brand’s signature Moët Impérial or Rosé Impérial with Mom’s name, or add a meaningful message.

Price: From $67.29 for Moet & Chandon Brut Imperial Personalisable Metal Giftbox 750ml

Exclusively at Asher BWS. Visit its website to order.

Gifting: Rawbought Sleepwear

PHOTO: Rawbought

f you’re still scratching your head over a Mother’s Day gift, a silky soft set of PJs could be just the thing – especially for a Mum who loves to lounge.

Local sleepwear brand Rawbought is one to consider; its signature PJ set in a soft modal fabric now comes edged in lace to give a more luxurious and elegant touch. The pretty seafoam green hue exudes both a soothing and sophisticated vibe, too.

Price: $89 per set

This article was first published in The SIngapore Women's Weekly.