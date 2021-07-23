The new Audi RS 3: A 5-cylinder pocket rocket for everyday use

The new Audi RS 3 is a pocket rocket powered by a five-cylinder, high-performance engine offering sensational driving performance. Just like the A3, it will be available in the form of Sedan and Sportback versions.

"With the third generation of the Audi RS 3 Sportback and the second generation of the Audi RS 3 Sedan, we now offer premium sports cars that are both practical and thrilling to drive on public roads and racetracks," says Sebastian Grams, Managing Director of Audi Sport GmbH.

The Audi RS 3 is visually stunning, with its widened body, RS sports exhaust system, and cockpit displays like those found in race cars. The RS 3 is equipped with Audi's new Torque Splitter system and driving modes for even more agility and handling.

Engine

The New Audi RS 3 is powered by a five-cylinder, high performance 2.5 TFSI engine that has won the "International Engine of The Year" 9 times in a row. Power is sent through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission offering short shifting times and a sportier gear ratio.

The engine now belts out 500 Nm of torque, which is available between 2,250 and 5,600 rpm. With 20 Nm more than its predecessor, the new car accelerates even faster from low rev ranges.

The engine's maximum power of 395 bhp is available earlier than ever before at 5,600 rpm and extends across a broad plateau to 7,000 rpm. A new engine control unit also speeds up the rate at which all of the drive components communicate harmoniously.

The new RS 3 can sprint from zero to 100km/h in a respectable 3.8 seconds with a top speed limited at 250 km/h. Two optional upgrades are available for a higher top speed. One reaches 280km/h, while another with the RS Dynamic package and ceramic brakes allow the RS 3 to reach 290km/h.

Torque splitter and drive modes

The new Audi RS 3 is the first model to come standard with a torque splitter. It replaces the rear axle differential and the previous multiple disc clutch package on the rear axel.

The torque splitter ensures that the appropriate amount of torque is distributed optimally along with the rear wheels. In layman terms, it gets more torque on the outer rear wheels in a left-handed corner, significantly reducing the tendency to understeer.

Audi claims that the new technology can send up to 1,750 Nm of torque to an individual rear wheel, allowing drivers to drift on command. Audi Sport even created a special "RS Torque Rear" mode for this purpose.

There is also the RS Performance, created specifically for the racetrack. It offers a dynamic and sporty ride along the longitudinal axis with as little understeer and oversteer as possible. Audi says it also produces an emotional exhaust note.

The different driving set-ups are configurable via the Audi drive select driving dynamics system, which offers the following profiles: Efficiency, Comfort, Auto, Dynamic and RS Individual.

Exterior

The new Audi RS 3's design is even more dynamic and powerful than its predecessor. The wide RS bumper, the redesigned Singleframe with its distinctive honeycomb grille, and the large air intakes on the front give the compact sports car an expressive appearance.

Flat, wedge-shaped LED headlights and LED taillights with dynamic turn signal lights are standard on the RS 3. Matrix LED headlights with darkened bezels and digital daytime running lights around their outer downturned angles are available as an option.

Other parts of the RS 3 are finished with details that exemplify true racing design through motorsports-inspired finished touches. It gets the redesigned RS-specific rear bumper with integrated diffuser and the RS exhaust system with two large oval tailpipes.

The new Audi RS 3 models are available in two limited-edition colours: Kyalami green and Kemora grey. Individual exterior features, such as the honeycomb grille in the Singleframe, are available either in a matte or high-gloss finish.

At the same time, the rocker panel inlays are also available in carbon-fibre-reinforced polymer for an even sportier look.

Interior

The interior of the Audi RS 3 has many elements that accentuate its sportiness. A 12.3-inch Audi virtual cockpit, which comes standard, displays the RPMs in the form of a bar graph and shows power and torque as percentages.

Optionally, the RPM display is available in the new "RS Runway" design. It displays your G-forces, lap times and acceleration from 0-100 km/h, 0-200 km/h, quarter-mile, and eighth of a mile.

Just like the Audi A3, it gets a 10.1-inch touch display with an additional "RS Monitor" feature, which displays the coolant, engine, and transmission oil temperatures as well as tire pressures.

Available for the first time for the Audi RS 3 is a head-up display that projects relevant information onto the windshield in the driver's direct line of sight.

The genuine racing feeling is further enhanced by the carbon-fibre instrument panel and RS sport seats with RS embossing and anthracite contrast stitching.

The seat upholstery is optionally available in fine Nappa leather with RS honeycomb stitching and glossy black, red, or, for the first time, green contrast stitching.

RS Design packages in red and green are available to match. They include special floor mats with contrast stitching and RS embroidery, as well as seatbelts with coloured edges.

The RS 3 comes equipped with a three-spoke RS Sport multifunctional leather steering wheel with a flattened bottom as standard. It features built-in shift paddles made of high-quality die-cast zinc.

Those who opt for the Design package gets a 12 o'clock stripe on top of the RS badge. It is designed for faster indication of steering wheel position during dynamic driving.

Alternatively, a round RS steering wheel is available with hands-on detection, i.e. capacitive grip recognition, for assisted steering functions. Both have the new RS Mode button on the right-hand steering-wheel spoke in common.

When the RS Performance or RS Individual modes are selected, the display of the instruments and the head‑up display has an even sportier look with a blinking shift indicator.

Pricing

The Audi RS 3 Sportback and RS 3 Sedan will be available to order in Europe starting in mid‑July 2021. We be will be expecting them to hit our shores by year-end.

