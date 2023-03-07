New mall on the block: Sengkang Grand Mall now open, here's a sneak peak

Singaporeans' love for shopping centres is undeniable.

And those living in the North-East have struck gold with a number of new malls opening there of late.

Northshore Plaza in Punggol opened last July, and residents now have a new mall to hit in Sengkang.

Sengkang Grand Mall opened its doors to visitors on Monday (March 6) and TikTok user Deeniseglitz has shared a quick tour of the new building in a minute-long clip.

Right off the bat, it's clear that this isn't your run-of-the-mill shopping centre.

With the community plaza in full view, Deeniseglitz says this is possibly the most aesthetically pleasing neighbourhood mall in Singapore.

According to CapitaLand, the three-storey Sengkang Grand Mall is the first integrated development in Singapore's north-east region that houses retail stores, a hawker centre, a childcare centre, a community club as well as 680 residential units.

For now, it looks like the hawker centre and some retail outlets are not yet in full operation.

As for the shops that have opened, the TikTok user spotted a number of them running promo deals.

From discounts off your steak and beer at Collins to 1-for-1 bubble tea at The Alley, it appears that there's something for everyone.

There's a Fairprice Finest supermarket in Basement 1 and on the food front, Deeniseglitz spotted the likes of Sukiya, Tokyo Shokudo and McDonald's.

Also, what's a neighbourhood shopping mall without a Uniqlo outlet, right? That'll open soon on level 1.

Located right outside Buangkok MRT station and Buangkok Bus Interchange, it'll be a breeze for visitors to travel to the mall.

It is also a convenient five minutes drive to Kallang Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) and Tampines Expressway (TPE).

The mall also shares that incorporating trees and other plant life into its surroundings "not only generates a visual aesthetic, it also provides clean air."

Green spaces in urban areas such as this also brings many mental, emotional, and physical health benefits like reducing stress levels to visitors, it says.

Address: 70 Compassvale Bow, Singapore 544692

Opening hours: 10am – 10pm daily

