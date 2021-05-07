Not just bread: 6 places for sourdough pizza, chicken karaage, bomboloni & more

A sourdough boom emerged during the lockdown (alongside plants and Zoom workouts), and it’s now gone beyond garden-variety loaves.

Restaurants, bakeries, and home-based businesses have taken it a step further with everything from sourdough pizza to cookies, and even chicken karaage.

Adore the tangy fermented (and gut-friendly) goodness of sourdough? Scroll down for a round-up of places that’ll whet your appetite.

1. Drunken Farmer

Fans of Drunker Farmer, which has recently relocated to Stanley Street, don’t just go for its range of natural wines, but also its sourdough-focused menu.

For one, there’s the sourdough pizza, made with dough that’s undergone a 30-hour fermentation process using a 159-year-old starter. Choose from a classic Margherita ($18++) to an Anchovy & Pesto pizza ($23++).

And if that isn’t enough, there’s also Sourdough Karaage chicken ($20++) with a batter made from starter discard to waffles (from $12++) that dish up some of that gut-pleasing benefit.

Drunken Farmer is at 11 Stanley Street, Tuesdays to Saturdays from 6pm to 10.30pm

2. Witty Wheat

Home-based business Witty Wheat considers itself a sourdough specialist, churning out delicious bakes like a savoury Cheese Garlic Sourdough ($12.80), Classic Country ($6.80) and Just Chocolate ($12.80) loaves that use no added flavours, yeast, sugar, additives, oil, colouring, and preservatives.

But here, you’ll also find fresh bake-to-order sourdough cookies, baked in the chunky, crunchy and chewy NYC style.

It’s available in seven flavours, including Classic Chocolate Chip, Dark Chocolate Chip, Cranberry White Chocolate, Cookies & Cream and Oatmeal Raisin at $13.80 for a box of three.

Visit Witty Wheat’s website to order.

3. Plank Sourdough Pizza

As Plank Sourdough Pizza owner Dean Brettschneider says, “At the end of the day, pizza is just really good bread with yummy stuff on top.”

And great pizza is what you’ll get here, which boasts freshly made pies with hand-stretched, sourdough pizza bases that are born from a 33-year-old sourdough starter.

Your selection of pizzas (they go by numbers) includes Pizza 4 ($25, with pulled BBQ chicken, camembert and cranberry compote), Pizza 3 ($26, with smoked salmon and shrimp), and a vegetarian Pizza 1 ($23).

Plank Sourdough Pizza is at various locations including Loewen Road, Swan Lake Avenue, Namly Estate, Eng Kong Terrace, and Serangoon Gardens.

4. Sourbombe Bakery

Stuffed with luscious fillings, bomboloni — Italian filled doughnuts — make for rather irresistible snacks that are quite (sorry) the bomb.

And you can find them at homegrown bakery Sourbombe, a tie-up between Masterchef Singapore runner-up Genevieve Lee and food photographer and stylist C.R. Tan, and which considers itself the first to offer artisanal sourdough bomboloni.

Made with proofed and handrolled sourdough (that’s been fermented for 18 to 24 hours) that impart a slight umami tang, each boasts inventive flavour combinations like Basque Burnt Cheesecake, Passionfruit and Caramslied Banana, and Peanut Butter and Jam.

At the time of writing, the bakery’s all sold out, which is just proof of how much of a hit its bomboloni are.

Visit Sourbombe’s website to order.

5. The Fat Kid Bakery

Another bakery doling out sourdough bomboloni is Fat Kid Bakery, owned by self-taught baker Ariel Tang, 24.

Her sourdough bomboloni are piped with luscious fillings – think flavours like Earl Grey, Vanilla, Roasted Oolong, Apple Cinnamon and Chocolate, available in boxes of four ($14) to 12 ($42).

Visit The Fat Kid Bakery’s website to order.

6. Tiong Bahru Bakery

Tiong Bahru Bakery has opened its latest outlet at The Foothills Fort Canning Park, and along with its, outlet-exclusive items that include sourdough additions.

There’s a Sourdough Croissant ($4.80), made with a 159-year-old starter, and Sourdough Kvass ($5), a refreshing Eastern European beverage that’s brewed with sourdough yeast.

And if you head to its Raffles City outlet, you can order a sourdough waffle that can be topped with Thai mango, lemongrass chantilly and caramelised almonds.

Tiong Bahru Bakery Foothills is at 70 River Valley Road, #01-05, Singapore 179037.

