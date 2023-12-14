OpenAI unveils SantaGPT to help users prepare for the holiday season with personalised gift ideas, recipes and more

The festive season is synonymous with family dinners, gatherings with friends and the joy of gifting presents.

However, on the flip side, it involves meticulous planning for these get-togethers and not forgetting the painstaking process of choosing the perfect gift, and sorting out decorations.

Well, don't fret just yet as OpenAI, which gave us ChatGPT, has launched SantaGPT.

Earlier this month, ChatGPT took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to announce its festive-themed chatbot, inviting users to "prepare for the holidays by meeting our SantaGPT".

The tweet also comes with the link which leads to the site.

On it, you'll be greeted by the man of the hour who exclaims, "I'm Santa! Spreading cheer and helping with festive gift ideas."

The chatbot, powered by GPT-4, proudly declares its origin straight from the "North Pole", truly embodying its character to a T.

Currently, this new feature is exclusively available to GPT Plus subscribers.

Curious about what SantaGPT has to offer, we engaged with it and received an extensive list of prompts and features.

SantaGPT can assist in planning holiday parties by offering tips for decorations, recipes and entertainment.

The chatbot also excels at providing gift recommendations; users simply need to convey the interests and preferences of their loved ones, and SantaGPT generates personalised gift ideas.

Additional highlights include craft and DIY ideas, holiday trivia and festive mood boosters which involve "cheerful and uplifting messages, jokes, and anecdotes to brighten your day".

AI for travel planning and... sex tips?

With the advancement of artificial intelligence (AI) in recent years, it seems there are many ways that AI can be used to improve people's lives—from planning one's travel itinerary to helping spice things up in the bedroom.

In September, an AI sex coach by Beducated made headlines.

Beducated is an online platform that provides more than 100 sex courses, ranging from fellatio and sensual massages to LGBTQ+ sex guides and even dating.

In the vein of ChatGPT, one can type out sex-related prompts to the chatbot and it will then pull relevant information from Beducated's site.

In the same month, South China Morning Post reported that an energy company in Japan is working with scientists from Osaka Kyoiku University to develop a tool that would alert teachers when students fall asleep during class.

In March, Gregory Andrle, an American expat who has lived in Singapore for seven years, took to TikTok to share how he planned a summer trip in Europe in two minutes.

In ChatGPT, he simply typed out the cities he wanted to visit, as well as the duration of each stay. And all he had to do after was sit back, relax and wait for the chatbot to do the planning for him.

The nifty programme was intuitive as well. For instance, on day one, the chatbot suggested that Andrle take a walk through Hyde Park and Buckingham Palace before visiting either the British Museum or National Gallery.

After a day full of activities, Andrle was even advised to end off the night in a traditional pub. Either that or he could enjoy some fish and chips.

ALSO READ: 'This can't be real': Singaporean woman uses AI to plan Vietnam travel itinerary, netizens in disbelief

