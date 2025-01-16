Popular 126 Dim Sum eatery reopens at Sims Avenue, months after return of Serangoon Road outlet

Fans of 126 Dim Sum Wen Dao Shi have been brought on quite an emotional roller coaster ride.

In June last year, a customer shared that the popular supper spot would be shuttering its two outlets at 126 Sims Avenue and 1086 Serangoon Road.

However, just less than a month after they closed, one store resurfaced at its original Serangoon location in July.

And now, both units are back in business, just like the good ol' days.

Speaking to AsiaOne, operational manager Benjamin from 126 Dim Sum Wen Dao Shi, who declined to share his full name, said the second store reopened at 126 Sims Avenue on Dec 15 last year at the same address.

The team decided to stick with the same location instead of reopening elsewhere because the business had done well there for more than four decades.

"Seeing the familiar faces in the neighbourhood and the old customers that have supported us over the past years really warms our hearts," added the 21-year-old.

But it did take them some time for them to be 100 per cent sure about their decision.

"It took us a few months to decide whether we should reopen the 126 Sims Avenue branch as it would take a lot of money and effort to reopen the outlet," he shared.

"However, our old customers as well as the previous owner advised us to reopen the outlet."

The 126 Sims Avenue branch opened back in 1985 and is "filled with history and stories", he shared. However, it needed to be refurnished due to its old age.

So, prior to its reopening, they renovated the store.

Those who have patronised 126 Dim Sum Wen Dao Shi over the past few years will be glad to know that the menu is exactly the same, so they can enjoy their favourite dishes just like they used to.

Owner had wanted to retire

Previously, AsiaOne learnt from restaurant manager Louis that the business had initially closed because the founder wanted to retire because of old age.

While the founder had received several enticing offers from interested buyers — including a $1.2m one for the recipes and brand name — the owner rejected them.

Instead, he handed the reins over to three former employees, including Louis, at below market price.

"When [the team] expressed strong interest to continue with the business, the boss decided to let us continue running 126 Dim Sum Wen Dao Shi," Louis shared.

Louis shared at the time that sales were "decent" despite many loyal customers thinking that the two outlets had closed for good.

"Our business has not gone back to the previous levels, but it's better than expected," he had added.

