Hello again, Bedok: Michelin-approved Shi Wei Da Satay Bee Hoon reopens at same location

Michelin-approved hawker stall Shi Wei Da Satay Bee Hoon announced its closure last April, after 30 years in the business.

The new stall opened on Jan 5 and is located right where they left off — Bedok 85 Market.

This announcement was made only a week ago (Dec 30) on Shi Wei Da Satay Bee Hoon's Facebook page.

The post read: "We're thrilled to share this news with everyone. We're back!"

In the comments section, excited netizens congratulated Shi Wei Da Satay Bee Hoon on its reopening.

"Thank u for the very good news and looking forward to savouring the very nice satay bee hoon again!" one Facebook user commented.

Another labelled it the "best news of 2025 so far" while numerous others congratulated the stall on its reopening, ensuring them that they would head down for a plate of satay bee hoon.

Reopening was never off the cards

Shi Wei Da Satay Bee Hoon had never ruled out the possibility of reopening.

In fact, even in its Facebook post announcing its closure, the stall urged customers to continue following them on the platform as there might be "good news" in the future.

During an interview with AsiaOne back then, the stall reiterated that it has not closed the door on reopening and should there be any good news, updates will be provided on its Facebook page.

Now that the stall has reopened, customers can enjoy its signature plate of satay bee hoon, which starts from $4.

Address: 85 Bedok North Street 4, #01-69, Singapore 460085

Opening hours: 2pm till stocks last, daily

[[nid:681714]]

amierul@asiaone.com