Popular cafes in Singapore that offer delivery and takeaway options during the Covid-19 lockdown

Our café-hopping days are being put on hold for a while – and even when Phase 3 dine-in kicks in again, you might prefer to stay in and stay safe.

If so, we’ve got your back with a mega-guide to the best cafés with islandwide delivery in Singapore, niftily arranged by region to make sure you get your grub piping hot.

Whether it’s sourdough toast , scrambled eggs, or freshly brewed coffee , these are the cafés that do it right.

Central/South

1. Atlas Coffeehouse

This Bukit Timah haunt is perpetually packed, so not needing to wait for seats with their islandwide delivery is a serious plus. Besides a solid array of French toasts, egg dishes, and pastas, they whip up unique plates like the Smashed Avocado & Watermelon ($20.90) and the Bacon Kedgeree ($23.50) – a riff on the British comfort food with bacon curried rice and oozy eggs.

For your caffeine fix, Atlas delivers with bold, fragrant house blends brewed with Brazilian and Guatemalan beans from Two Degree North Coffee Co.

Atlas Coffeehouse is located at 6 Duke’s Road, Singapore 268886, p. +65 6314 2674. Delivery and pickup hours run from 8am–7pm daily. Order online here .

2. Carrotsticks & Cravings

Got a case of the munchies but want to stay healthy? Skip the fries and hit up Carrotsticks & Cravings’ wholesome eats instead.

This healthy grub haven delivers nourishing superfoods like Smashed Avo ($18) on herb sourdough, Baked Chia Parfait ($13), and Pancakes The Right Way ($20) – that’s to say, gluten-free, refined-sugar free, and drizzled with organic maple syrup. Perk up your day with a Keto Coffee ($8), featuring a silky blend of coconut oil and French butter.

Carrotsticks & Cravings has outlets in Dempsey and Robertson Quay. Delivery and pickup hours run from 7.30am–8.30pm daily. Order online here .

3. Common Man Coffee Roasters

Wherever you are, you can count on Common Man for an uncommonly good cuppa on your doorstep, along with tasty brunch fare to boot. Their Arabica beans are sustainably sourced and freshly roasted, with house brews for every mood like the ripe, chocolatey CMCR Espresso Blend.

Want the full works for breakfast? Opt for the Common Man Full Breakfast – a heaping plateful of two organic eggs done to your liking, bacon, pork sausage, hashbrowns, and more.

They do a fab Turkish Common Man Breakfast too with egg wrapped in filo and fluffy pita bread.

Common Man Coffee Roasters is located at 22 Martin Rd, #01-00, Singapore 239058, p. +65 6836 4695. Delivery and pickup hours run from 7.30am–6pm daily. Order via GrabFood , Foodpanda , and Deliveroo .

4. Curious Palette

With World Siphonist Champion Ryan Tan behind the brews, Curious Palette’s cuppas are stellar. Besides filter coffee, their tempting range of bottled brews are sure to wake you up – White Magic , Sea Salt Chocolate , and the nutty Oatgasm (from $6.90) among them.

Famed hotcakes aside, their brunch grub with an Asian twist is no slouch either – the Mentaiko Belacan Pasta ($21.90) proves a flavour bomb topped with sakura ebi and charcoal-grilled tiger prawns.

We love the spice kick of the Bacon and Curried Egg Sandwich ($12.90) too. Check out our review here .

Curious Palette is located at 64 Prinsep St, Singapore 188667, p. +65 6238 1068. Delivery and pickup hours run from 9am–9pm daily. Order online here .

5. The Glasshouse

Known for its artisanal brews and toasts, The Glasshouse has beefed up its delivery menu with a heartier slew of Asian sandwiches.

Tuck into well-stuffed numbers like the Beef Brisket Banh Mi ($18) and the Malayan Fried Chicken Burger ($18), the latter reminiscent of nasi lemak with its fixings of crisp anchovies, housemade sambal, and a sunny side up.

Of course, specialties like the Burrata Toast ($17) are still available for delivery, along with a range of single-origin cold brews and iced chocolate.

The Glasshouse is located at 30 Victoria St, #01-03 Chijmes, Singapore 187996, p. +65 6900 3237. Delivery and pickup hours run from 9am–6pm daily. Order online here .

6. Plain Vanilla

Plain Vanilla’s moist, prettily frosted cupcakes are anything but plain.

Sink your sweet tooth into a variety of classic flavours from Earl Grey Lavender to Milk Chocolate Banana and Cinnamon Brown Sugar (from $24 for a box of six), not to mention their crowd-favourite banana bread and oozy brioche doughnuts.

If you’re hungry for more than bakes, they deliver wholesome sandwiches and granola bowls too – the Pulled Pork Sandwich ($19) features a sinful stuffing of braised pork marinated in red wine.

Plain Vanilla has outlets in Tiong Bahru, Bukit Timah, Telok Ayer, ION Orchard, and Neil Road. Delivery hours run from 9am –6pm daily. Order online here .

7. Sarnies

Sandwich spot Sarnies’ is a refuge for CBD warriors in need of caffeine and lunch fuel, but they’ve got your weekend and dinner plans sorted with home delivery.

For those work-from-home-lunches, order in quick bites like their latest Mortadella Bagel ($12.50) or juicy Steak Wrap (S$12.50) with scrambled eggs, complete with a superfood shake to power through the day.

Come weekend, let your hair down with a lazy brunch of Truffle Scrambled Eggs ($23) or a Breakkie Burger ($19) packed with a smashed beef patty – you deserve it.

Sarnies is located at 136 Telok Ayer St, Singapore 068601, p. +65 8284 2146. Delivery hours run from Mon-Fri 7.30am –10.30pm, Sat-Sun 8.30am–4pm. Order online here .

8. Tolido’s Espresso Nook

A stalwart in Singapore’s coffee scene, Tolido’s Espresso Nook serves up artisan cups of joe alongside a well-executed all-day breakfast menu.

If you’re up for brewing your own cuppa, snag a bag of their Tolido’s Blend ($15 for 250g) made with beans from Papua New Guinea, Colombia, and Ethiopia; otherwise, get your fix with signature cold brews like the Circuit Waker ($5).

For pure brunch indulgence, you couldn’t do better than the Stout-Glazed Bacon French Toast ($18) – and it’s no use resisting the siren call of their Pandan Pancakes ($15) with vanilla ice-cream.

Tolido’s Espresso Nook is located at 462 Crawford Ln, #01-63, Singapore 190462. p. +65 6648 0178. Delivery hours run from 9am –3pm daily. Order online here .

9. Starter Lab

A sourdough sensation hailing from Bali, Starter Lab’s loaves are slow-fermented for at least 24 hours to chewy, pillowy heaven.

Their sourdough is good enough to be savoured alone – from the umami Miso Baguette ($6.60) to the Hokkaido-style Milky White bread ($12.20) – but their toast creations take things to a whole new level.

Dubbed ‘posh toast’, these fluffy slabs come heaped high with delights like avocado and fried shallots, honeyed mascarpone, and roasted eggplant (from $9). Don’t miss out on their cinnamon-swirled Morning Bun ($5) either.

Starter Lab is located at 721 Havelock Rd, Singapore 169645, p. +65 9839 0408. Delivery and pickup hours run from 9.30am–4.30pm daily. Order online here .

10. Symmetry

Symmetry checks all the boxes for the quintessential hipster café – gritty brick walls, leafy greenery spilling out its windows, pop art aplenty. Hanging out at their Kampong Glam space might have to wait, but you can take home a slice of their laidback Australian-style fare.

This includes Lobster Nachos ($14), punchy ‘ Nduja Linguine ($28), and Crab Benedict ($29) that amps up the brunch favourite with ikura and avocado. If you’re the sort with more caffeine than blood in your veins, pick up a giant 750ml bottle of their black or white Cold Brew ($29).

Symmetry is located at 9 Jln Kubor, #01-01, Singapore 199206, p. +65 6291 9901. Delivery hours run from Mon-Fri 11.30am–8.15pm and Sat-Sun 10.30am–8.15pm. Order online here .

East

1. Black&Ink

Dishes at Black&Ink are often inspired by founder Roy’s personal experiences, who injects his quirky personality into the cheekily named eats. The menu is seriously eclectic, spanning bakes to Asian-inspired brunch fare, beers to gelato, and everything in between.

Brunch staples include the Humpty’s Dump ($13.90) featuring an ‘ugly’, but very delicious, croissant; Char Bowl ($15.90), a take on char siew rice that’s a nod to his mother’s Teochew roots; and fiery Fat Otah Toast ($17.90). Wash it all down with the delicately floral Cold Lavender Latte ($7.80).

Black & Ink is located at 29 Swan Lake Ave, Singapore 455718, p. +65 8749 9929. Delivery and pickup hours run from Mon-Fri 11am –9.30pm, Sat-Sun 9am–9.30pm. Order online here .

2. The Brewing Ground

A recent addition to Joo Chiat’s already impressive clutch of cafés, The Brewing Ground brews up cuppas along with a moreish selection of pastas and toasts.

If you’re a sourdough fan, this café does it right with crusty slices par-baked in France, then turned into heaping creations like the Burrata & Tomatoes Tartine ($17).

Meanwhile, the Crab & Signature Scrambled Eggs on Toast ($25) dials the decadence up to eleven with a creamy mound of eggs, sautéed crabmeat, and ikura. Check out our review here .

The Brewing Ground is located at 406 Joo Chiat Place, #01-24 The Yards, Singapore 428084, p. +65 8313 6092. Delivery and pickup hours run from 8.30am –4.30pm daily. Order online here .

3. Homeground Coffee Roasters

This unpretentious gem in Katong is a go-to spot for coffee lovers, thanks to its stellar cups of joe and comfort grub taken up a notch.

Aficionados can geek out with their filter roasts of all flavour profiles, cold brew kits for their signature Vanta blend ($36++), and – for a convenient cuppa – white or black Cold Brew Concentrates ($33).

The small selection of food items includes elegant creations like the Avocado Caviar Toast ($18) with homemade yuzu jelly and Triple Cheese Portobello Melt ($15).

Homeground Coffee Roasters is located at 475 Joo Chiat Rd, Singapore 427682, p.+65 9027 2665. Order online here .

4. Seng Coffee Bar

Freshly launched along Changi Road, Seng Coffee Bar has been drawing buzz for their hearty brunch fare with pops of Asian flair.

The café is helmed by the founder of the next-door Gu Zao Ren Taiwanese Porridge and his daughter, and you’ll find traces of this in bites like Fried Nan Lu Chicken ($3) with housemade chili.

Fusion creations that hit the spot include the miso-laced Fried Cod Fish Burger ($20) and a melty Mentaiko Mac & Cheese ($17). Their tea blends are especially intriguing – think Manila Mango Chiffon ($8) or earl grey pu-erh with blueberries.

Seng Coffee Bar is located at 389 Changi Rd, Singapore 419838. Delivery hours run from 11am –9pm daily. Order via Whatsapp at p. +65 8921 1862.

5. Stamping Ground Coffee

Artisanal coffee and all-day brunch – we couldn’t ask for more. This Siglap spot is serious about its brews, with hand-brewed filter coffee starring a seasonal rotation of beans from different regions and a slew of espresso-based options – including the bubbly Espresso Tonic ($6), aka a double shot over tonic water.

Tea lovers aren’t left out either with hot and seasonal cold brews – the Longan Paradise , for one, is a fruity bouquet of diced apple and longan. Pair with brekkie classics like Ham & Cheese Toastie ($12) and home-baked granola bowls.

Stamping Ground Coffee is located at 87 Upper East Coast Road, Singapore 455223. Order via Grab or text p. +65 9070 7610.

West

1. Bread Yard

You might know Bread Yard for their fabulously fluffy sourdough, but this little bakery dishes up a solid array of all-day breakfast staples too. Some of their rustic crusts go into thick stacks like the Cheesesteak Sandwich ($14) and the egg-topped Avocado Fields ($12) toast.

Their Japanese-style rice bowls are moreish too, among them the Seared Maguro Tuna Bowl ($16) – a bowl brimming over with tender tuna slices, shimeji mushrooms, and garlic bread sticks.

Bread Yard is located at 1 Fusionopolis Place, Galaxis #01-23/24, Singapore 138522 p. +65 9773 5318. Delivery and pickup hours run from 8am–6pm daily. Order online here .

2. FlagWhite

FlagWhite does casual European grub right, with a carnivore-friendly menu of meats and burgers alongside a standout brew selection.

There’s no getting bored of burgers here with creations like Beef Schnitzel ($18) stuffed with bacon in fluffy brioche, or Baked Halibut Burger ($16) slathered with aged onion jam – though the Prawns & Chorizo Mac & Cheese ($15) might be enough to tempt us away.

They’ve got craft beers and excellent coffee to keep you watered, but it’s the artisanal teas like Benifuuki Wakocha from Shizuoka and Duck Shit Dancong that you can’t miss.

FlagWhite is located at 106 Jln Jurong Kechil, Singapore 598604, p. +65 9894 9882. Delivery and pickup hours run from Mon & Wed-Fri 10am–8.30pm, Sat-Sun 9am–8.30pm. Order via GrabFood , Deliveroo , and Foodpanda .

3. KARA Café & Dessert Bar

This Sogurt concept delivers your froyo fix to your doorstep in tubs and minicups, from luscious Avo-Melaka ($6.40 for 120ml) to juicy Lychee ($5.50 for 120ml). Beyond icy goodness, they also dish up a whole range of Japanese grain bowls and pastas to keep you well-fed.

The Pork Belly Miso ($17.90) features ramen crisps that contrast deliciously with slabs of tender pork belly, while the Wagyu Meatball & Creamy Truffle Pasta ($25.30) is an instant crowd-pleaser.

KARA Café & Dessert Bar is located at 617 Bukit Timah Rd, Singapore 269718, p. +65 6468 8940. Delivery and pickup hours run from 11.30am–9.30pm daily. Order online here .

4. W39 Bistro & Bakery

West Coast favourite W39 Bistro & Bakery serves up Asian comforts and Western classics with equal aplomb.

It’s not often you can brunch on Nyonya Mee Siam ($14) and a toasty Smoked Salmon Set ($16) from the same spot, but this bistro pulls it off nicely, alongside pocket-friendly sourdough toast sets, upscale mains like Confit of Duck Leg ($27), and the chef’s special Assam Fish and Fragrant Rice ($22).

We like that all their brews are locally crafted too – think bean blends from Tiong Hoe Specialty Coffee and Ette teas.

W39 Bistro & Bakery is located at 39 Jln Mas Puteh, Singapore 128637. Delivery and pickup hours run from 9am–9pm daily. Order via Whatsapp at p. +65 9646 5372.

5. Smoocht Pantry

A plant-powered pantry in the heart of Jurong, Smoocht is all about dairy-free and meat-free eats. Snag a pint or three of their well-loved vegan ice-creams for delivery, made with organic brown rice and rich with flavours like Kyoto-Uji Matcha ($17) and Vietnamese Coffee ($17).

While you’re at it, pick up their vegan-friendly takes on brunch staples – the Champion Brunch ($21.50) brings together vegan sausages and tofu egg scramble, while their fragrant Truffle Porcini Funghi pizza ($21.60) is oozy with nut cheese.

Smoocht Pantry is located at Blk 319 Jurong East Street 31, #01-58, Singapore 600319, p. +65 6266 5691. Delivery hours run from 11am –8pm daily. Order online here .

North

1. Belo Café

A collaboration between the folks behind Les Pâtisseries and PizzaFace, Belo Café is a pizza bar, bistro, and dessert spot rolled into one.

Take your pick from pizza classics like the sinful, blue cheese-laced Four Cheese ($17), or chow down on brekkie signatures such as Wake & Bacon ($15) – a creation which switches out the usual toast with a freshly made waffle, plus a heaping of avocado.

Speaking of waffles, they make deliciously fluffy ones topped with ice-cream too. The Thai Milk Tea & Earl Grey ($15), for one, features earl grey-infused waffle with a scoop of milk tea in icy form, then crowned with a macaron.

Belo Café is located at 222 Upper Thomson Rd, #01-00, Singapore 574354, p. +65 9278 1310. Order online here .

2. Columbus Coffee Co.

The brainchild of the same folks behind Atlas Coffeehouse, you can bet on Columbus Coffee Co. delivering on stellar coffee and unpretentious brunch plates.

Caffeine options include the brand’s signature espresso-based blends Mr Cuddles and Mr Brightside, bottled cold brews, and single-origin filter coffees roasted by sister brand Sinister Coffee & Goods.

On the grub end, they whip up mean artisanal toasts, burgers, and waffles – the Hotcakes & Bacon ($17.70) dolloped with fresh cream goes like, well, hotcakes.

Columbus Coffee Co . is located at 220 Upper Thomson Rd, Thomson Garden Estate, Singapore 574352, p. +65 6253 6024. Delivery and pickup hours run from 9am–9pm daily. Order online here .

3. Citrus By The Pool

Seeking to fill the gap of Halal-certified cafes in the north, founder Chris created Citrus by The Pool. This poolside spot dishes up frills-free Western and Asian fusion plates at pocket-friendly prices.

Signatures include their pastas with a Thai twist – there’s the Green Curry Seafood Pasta ($13.90) for those who like it mild and sweet, and the Tom Yum Seafood Pasta ($13.90) for fiery fans.

The burgs are all homely and hearty, but our favourite might be the aptly named Shiok Burger ($12.90) stuffed with crisp-fried chicken thigh and a sunny-side-up.

Citrus by The Pool is located at 3 Woodlands Street 13, Woodlands Swimming Complex, Singapore 738600, p. +65 6366 6581. Delivery and pickup hours run from 10am–5am daily. Order online here .

4. One Man Coffee

For espresso fans, One Man Coffee is the place to be. This tiny nook in the wall brews up smooth cuppas with beans from Melbourne-based Axil Coffee Roasters – though they do a mean Chai Latte (from $5.50) too.

The brunch bites are equally droolworthy, with the crowd-favourite being the Gashouse Eggs (S$13) hands down – these eggs are fried with bread and melted cheese to form a gooey slab of pure indulgence.

The Baked Eggs Cocotte ($17) is another standout offering, bringing together two onsen eggs and crushed wasabi peas to be soaked up with pita bread.

One Man Coffee is located at Upper Thomson Rd, 215R, Singapore 574349, p. +65 9658 1685. Delivery and pickup hours run from 9am –4pm daily. Order online here .

5. Thus Coffee

Yet another chic coffeehouse along the Upper Thomson stretch, Thus Coffee micro-roasts their own beans in-house – you can even get your double espresso with a Green Shot ($6.50) of matcha.

The cuisine is pure rustic comfort, with mains like Scramble Lyonnaise ($16) starring buttery Lyonnaise potatoes and a creamy Hearty Chicken Stew ($17) that’s best mopped up with crusty bread.

And if carbonara sounds too basic, Thus Coffee takes their Garlic Carbonara ($19) up several notches with bonito flakes, roasted garlic, and ikura.

Thus Coffee is located at 4 Jln Kuras, Singapore 577723, p. +65 8411 7565. Delivery and pickup hours run from Mon-Thurs 9am–7pm, Fri-Sun 9am–8pm. Order online here .

Outlets across Singapore

1. Craftsmen Specialty Coffee

Established in 2013, homegrown café Craftsmen Specialty Coffee has amassed a cult following thanks to its single-origin brews made with top-notch coffee beans from the likes of Brazil, Kenya and Sumatra.

With both delivery and drive-through takeaway services available, getting your coffee fix has never been easier.

Hungry? From buttery croissant sandwiches to cheesy burritos, sourdough with all the fixings to the signature Craftsmen Savoury Waffles ($24), they’ve got it all.

Craftsmen Specialty Coffee has outlets in Clarke Quay Central, Holland Village, Mohamed Sultan Road, Thomson Road, and Siglap V. Order online here .

2. Forty Hands

On lazy mornings when you can’t be bothered with making your own breakfast, order in artisanal coffee and Australian brunch classics from Forty Hands.

Their Eggs Benedict ($20++) ups the stakes with your choice of grilled bacon or juicy steak, while the Chili Scram ($19) hides a mean chili punch in runny scrambled eggs. The sandwiches are hardly run-of-the-mill either, with heaping options like the Gyro Steak Pita ($20).

Oh, don’t forget the booze – you’ll want to toast the weekend with a Grapefruit and Rosemary Mimosa ($13) in hand.

Forty Hands has outlets in Tiong Bahru and East Coast. Delivery and pickup hours run from 7.30am –8.30pm daily. Order via GrabFood for Tiong Bahru and East Coast Road .

3. Kith Café

One of the pioneers of Singapore’s café scene, the first Kith Café planted its roots in Robertson Quay all the way back in 2009.

More than a decade later, Kith now has eight outlets dotted across Singapore, serving up all manner of wholesome eats – pizzas and pastries, salads and steaks, and even a grocery selection of soups and bakes.

Their pasta of the month this June is the Spaghetti al Tonno ($19.90), tossed with luscious tuna, anchovies, and dried chili.

Kith Café has outlets in Ascott Orchard, Isetan Scotts, Kinex, Millenia Walk, Robertson Quay, Spottiswoode, Westcoast, and Marina Square. Order online here .

4. Micro Bakery

This artisanal bakery may be pocket-sized, but there’s no questioning that their small-batch bakes are big on flavour. Not only do they make their own crusty sourdough bread, their unbelievably silky, fluffy ricotta is all made in-house.

Among the loaves you can lay your hands on for delivery are Smoked Cheddar Sourdough Ciabatta ($5.50), Cranberry Cream Cheese Macadamia Baguette ($6.50), and the soft, cinnamon-swirled Kanelbullar ($10). Don’t forget to snag their homemade kombucha too.

Micro Bakery & Kitchen has outlets in Bukit Timah and East Coast Road. Order online here .

5. Tiong Bahru Bakery

TBB barely needs introduction. This ever-expanding café empire is beloved for their coffee and oven-fresh French bakes – think classic crowd-pleasers like buttery croissants and fabulously crisp Kouign-Amann, along with breakfast savouries like croque monsieur and smoked salmon squid rolls.

If you’re ordering from their Tiong Bahru Bakery Diner outlets, we highly advise getting your teeth into their sourdough waffles – these fluffy, tangy waffles just need a drizzle of honey to achieve perfection.

Tiong Bahru Bakery has outlets in Chip Bee Gardens, Funan, Minden Road, Raffles City, River Valley Road, TANGS Orchard, and Tiong Bahru. Order via GrabFood, Foodpanda, and Deliveroo.

