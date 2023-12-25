Postpartum nutrition guide: What mums should eat after giving birth

Why is maternal nutrition important during postpartum? What should a postpartum mother eat? What are nourishing postpartum foods and what should be avoided after giving birth?

Becoming a new mum is a joyous and transformative experience, but it also comes with its own set of challenges.

As a new mum, your body has just gone through the incredible feat of childbirth, and now it needs proper nourishment to recover and support the demands of breastfeeding.

In this postpartum nutrition guide, we'll explore what mums should eat after giving birth, the best diet for postpartum, recommended foods and when it's appropriate to consider a weight loss diet postpartum.

Why is maternal nutrition important during postpartum?

Maternal nutrition during the postpartum period is crucial for several reasons:

Recovery: The body undergoes significant changes during pregnancy and childbirth. Proper nutrition supports the healing process and helps replenish nutrient stores. Breastfeeding support: If you're breastfeeding, your body requires additional nutrients to produce quality breast milk. A well-balanced diet ensures that both you and your baby receive the necessary nutrients. Energy levels: The demands of caring for a newborn can be exhausting. A nutritious diet provides the energy needed to navigate the challenges of motherhood. Mood and mental health: Nutrient-rich foods play a role in regulating mood and supporting mental health. The postpartum period can be emotionally challenging, and proper nutrition can contribute to a more stable mood.

What should a postpartum mother eat

The postpartum period is a crucial time for recovery and healing. It's essential for new mums to focus on nutrient-dense foods that provide the necessary vitamins and minerals. Here are some key components of a postpartum diet:

Protein-rich foods

Incorporate lean proteins like poultry, fish, beans, and tofu into your meals. Protein is vital for tissue repair and supports the growth and development of your newborn.

"A diet that is of high protein with adequate vegetables will help to promote wound healing from C-section," said Eunice Tan, a Singapore Accredited Dietitian (ADS). "Eggs are a great source of protein which is needed in promoting wound healing."

Fruits and vegetables

Aim for a colourful array of fruits and vegetables to ensure you get a variety of vitamins and antioxidants. These foods also provide fibre, which aids in digestion and helps prevent constipation - a common concern postpartum.

"Fruits are an amazing source of Vitamin C, Vitamin A, folate, potassium, fibre and hydration," said Eunice.

Whole grains

Opt for whole grains like brown rice, quinoa, and oats. These grains are rich in fibre, which helps with digestion and provides a steady release of energy.

Healthy fats

Include sources of healthy fats in your diet, such as avocados, nuts, and olive oil. These fats support brain health and hormone production.

Dairy or dairy alternatives

Calcium is crucial for postpartum mums, especially if breastfeeding. Include dairy products or fortified alternatives to meet your calcium needs.

Hydration

Staying well hydrated is essential, especially if you're breastfeeding. Aim for at least eight glasses of water a day, and more if you're nursing.

What is the best diet for postpartum mums?

There is no one-size-fits-all answer to the best postpartum diet, as individual needs may vary. However, focusing on a balanced diet that includes a variety of nutrient-dense foods is key.

Some experts recommend following a diet rich in whole foods, emphasising the importance of:

Balanced meals: Ensure that your meals include a combination of carbohydrates, proteins, and healthy fats to provide a well-rounded source of nutrients. Regular snacking: Eating smaller, more frequent meals and snacks throughout the day can help maintain energy levels and stabilise blood sugar. Avoiding highly processed foods: Minimise the intake of processed foods high in added sugars and unhealthy fats. These can contribute to energy crashes and may not provide the necessary nutrients for recovery. Listening to your body: Pay attention to hunger and fullness cues. Eat when you're hungry, and stop when you're satisfied.

What food for postpartum delivery?

The postpartum period places specific nutritional demands on a mother's body. Foods that can aid in recovery and support overall health during this time include:

Iron-rich foods: Loss of blood during delivery can lead to a decrease in iron levels. Include iron-rich foods like lean meats, beans, and leafy green vegetables to help replenish these stores. Omega-3 fatty acids: Incorporate fatty fish like salmon or chia seeds, which contain omega-3 fatty acids important for brain health, both for you and your newborn if you're breastfeeding. Fibre-rich foods: Constipation can be a common issue postpartum. Foods high in fibre, such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, can help alleviate this discomfort. Hydrating foods: In addition to drinking water, consume hydrating foods like watermelon and cucumber to support your body's fluid balance.

Postpartum nutrition to support breastfeeding

How many calories does a breastfeeding mum need?

The caloric needs of a breastfeeding mum are higher than usual to support both her own energy requirements and the production of breast milk.

While individual needs vary, it's generally recommended that breastfeeding mothers consume an additional 500 calories per day. This increase helps ensure an adequate nutrient supply for both the mother and the baby.

What foods should postpartum and breastfeeding mums avoid?

While the focus is on nutrient-dense foods, there are certain items that postpartum and breastfeeding moms should consider limiting or avoiding:

Caffeine: While moderate caffeine intake is generally considered safe, excessive caffeine can lead to dehydration. It's advisable to moderate coffee and tea consumption. "Excessive caffeine intake may leak into breast milk and affect a baby's sleep patterns, sleep quality and feeling of restlessness," said Eunice. Alcohol: If you choose to consume alcohol while breastfeeding, do so in moderation. It's recommended to wait at least two hours after drinking before nursing. High-mercury fish: Limit the intake of high-mercury fish like shark, swordfish, and king mackerel, as excessive mercury can be harmful, especially during breastfeeding. Allergenic foods: Some infants may be sensitive to certain foods in their mother's diet. Pay attention to your baby's reactions, and if you suspect a food allergy, consult with a healthcare professional.

Can vitamin supplements replace food intake for the required nutrients?

According to Eunice, supplements should not be used as a substitute for a healthy diet and lifestyle.

"Supplements are there to supplement your diet when specific nutrients cannot be met via food due to certain medical conditions or needs.

While supplements may help to provide additional nutrients, it is unable to cover all the different essential nutrients and bioactive compounds that are found in whole foods to support overall health and well-being."

Therefore, a balanced diet is still recommended for postpartum and breastfeeding mums.

"It is important to prioritise on recovery. The better you recover, the better able you will be to continue breastfeeding and gradually increase in physical activity to support healthy weight loss," said the dietitian.

Would a low-carb diet for diabetic mummies be safe during pregnancy and breastfeeding?

Most mums try to swear off rice after pregnancy with the belief that it would help them lose the baby weight. However, is this safe, especially if you're breastfeeding?

"Carbohydrates are the main source of energy during the pre- and postnatal periods. When carbohydrate is too low, mothers may have an excessive build up of ketones which can be fatal.

However, a low carbohydrate diet planned by a dietitian for diabetic mothers can be safe," said Eunice.

When can I go back to my weight loss diet after giving birth?

The timing for returning to a weight loss diet postpartum varies for each woman. It's crucial to prioritise your health and well-being over rapid weight loss. Consider the following:

Consult with your healthcare provider: Before starting any weight loss plan, consult with a medical professional. They can provide personalised guidance based on your individual health status. Focus on nutrient density: If weight loss is your goal, prioritise nutrient-dense foods over restrictive diets. Ensure that you're still meeting your body's nutritional needs, especially if you're breastfeeding. Gradual progress: Rapid weight loss can negatively impact milk supply and overall energy levels. Aim for gradual, sustainable progress. Incorporate physical activity: Physical activity, when cleared by your healthcare provider, can support weight loss and overall well-being. Start with gentle exercises and gradually increase intensity.

In conclusion, the postpartum period is a unique and demanding time for mothers. Prioritising nutrition is essential for recovery, breastfeeding success, and overall well-being.

Remember that every woman's journey is different, so it's crucial to listen to your body and seek guidance from healthcare professionals for personalised advice.

