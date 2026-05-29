Decade in the making: Mandai Wildlife Reserve celebrates grand opening

With the completion of Rainforest Wild Adventure East, the Mandai Wildlife Reserve is celebrating its grand opening on Friday (May 29).

This is the final milestone in the decade-long transformation of the 126-hectare precinct into Singapore's wildlife and nature destination, Mandai Wildlife Group said in a media release.

Mandai Wildlife Reserve, now complete, encompasses five wildlife parks (Singapore Zoo, River Wonders, Night Safari, Bird Paradise and Rainforest Wild Adventure), two nature-themed attractions (Curiosity Cove and Exploria) and public green spaces such as Mandai Boardwalk. It also has accommodations such as a resort and two glamping sites.

Together, they form a destination that embodies Singapore's identity as a city in nature, said Grace Fu, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment and Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations.

Addressing close to 300 guests at the grand opening on Friday, she said: "Back in 2007, we saw the potential of transforming what was then Wildlife Reserves Singapore into a world-class nature and wildlife destination — one where both local and international visitors could connect with nature and wildlife in ways they never had before.

"With the opening of Rainforest Wild Adventure East, that vision is fully realised. What began as an ambition has grown into one of the world's most distinctive wildlife and nature destinations, and a cornerstone of Singapore's tourism landscape."

The completion of Mandai Wildlife Reserve "reflects years of work by many partners, teams and supporters who helped shape this destination into what it is today," said Bennett Neo, group CEO of Mandai Wildlife Group.

"We hope locals and international visitors will see it as a place they can continue to return to across generations."

Rainforest Wild Adventure fully open

Rainforest Wild Adventure, Asia's first adventure-based wildlife park, spans two zones (West and East) and allows visitors to explore 20 hectares of naturalistic habitats inspired by the rainforests of Asia and Africa.

There, visitors can look forward to wildlife encounters as well as a range of adventure activities.

At the newly open Rainforest Wild Adventure East, they can catch a glimpse of the elusive okapi, an endangered species from Congo in Central Africa. The park will be home to four okapis recommended for breeding under an animal conservation initiative.

Visitors can also go on a scenic ride and glide through the treetops on the Canopy Glider, or navigate a 125-metre walkway of suspension bridges, narrow planks and rope nets above the forest via Treetop Traverse.

Those seeking thrills can hop on the Ravine Swing and soar eight metres above ground, scale a 11-metre-tall strangler fig on Primate Climb for a view of Diana monkeys in their habitats, or edge across narrow boulders at Split Rock Summit.

These five activities at the east zone bring the total of Adventure+ activities in the entire park to nine.

Over at Rainforest Wild Adventure West, visitors can check out the new Cavern Crawl and Rock Wall Climb, where they can venture into a 60-metre cave tunnel or conquer one of Singapore's tallest outdoor climbing wall that's up to 16 metres high.

Two Black Adventures in the west zone also offer guided, harnessed exploration of the area — Wild Apex Adventure and Wild Cavern Adventure — which involve ascending a karst rock face that reaches heights of up to 20 metres, and going on a simulated cave expedition respectively.

Rainforest Wild Adventure East also houses the Mandai Wildlife Centre, which will be fully operational in July.

As Mandai Wildlife Reserve's third hospital, the centre is dedicated to the treatment and rehabilitation of rescued wildlife in Singapore, including Sunda pangolins, Sunda colugos, pythons and bats.

At the centre's viewing gallery, visitors can learn more about wildlife care and rehabilitation efforts, as well as catch a glimpse of how rescued wildlife receive veterinary care.

Visitors who wish to extend their time at the park can check into the newly opened Crocodile Lodge, a glamping experience that overlooks the crocodile habitat at Rainforest Wild Adventure East. Each of the 20 tents there can accommodate up to four guests.

Stays include Adventure+ experiences across both East and West zones, meals and exclusive after-dark programmes such as survival knot-tying and film screenings under the stars.

Address: 80 Mandai Lake Road, Singapore 729826

Opening hours: 9am-6pm daily, last admission at 5pm

[[nid:714539]]

lamminlee@asiaone.com