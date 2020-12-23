The real cost of fitness in Singapore

For many millennials, going to the gym or attending an exercise class is more than just a ‘thing’ one does after work. The entire process is a dedicated break from everything else — almost like an escape of sorts.

Think of it as a sacred 1.5 hour window when you declutter your thoughts, wear comfortable clothes, get whipped into shape and wait for endorphins to work its sweaty magic. But, when you’re living in one of the world’s most expensive cities, working out doesn’t come cheap.

So, if you’ve ever wondered just how much your exercise habits cost, or for those who are considering a change in lifestyle, just how much you’d need to set aside a month, you’ve come to the right article.

To cut through a myriad exercise options, we will be calculating the cost (apparel, equipment and classes) of participating in the four most accessible and hyped-up exercises of today — running, yoga, CrossFit and High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT).

For the purpose of the calculations involved, they will be based on Alex who is in her mid-20s and exercises 4 times a week. The calculations below are estimates, and prices of apparel, equipment, classes and marathons mentioned may vary depending on actual quantity needed, credit card discounts, among others.

Note: The numbers below will most certainly send your heart thumping, and if you aren’t extremely strict with your workout regimen, reading this article should count as a cardio session (yay!).

Basic exercise apparel

Before we dive into the cost of exercises, let’s first calculate the expenses involved in some basic exercise apparel that you will need to work out in. Considering Alex exercises 4 times a week, and given Singapore’s erratic weather (affects the time needed for laundry to dry), she will need 4 sets of exercise gear.

Item Brand Unit price Quantity needed a year Total price Shorts with tights Nike $49 2 $98 Shorts Under Armour $49 2 $98 T-shirts Nike $45 4 $180

That brings us to $376 for a year’s worth of basic exercise apparel, which works out to $31.33 a month. To keep things consistent and calculations clear, the above calculations are for the bare basics; any additional costs that are sport-specific (shoes, mat, gloves, etc.) will be calculated in their respective sections below.

Running

Running may be one of the cheapest ways to keep fit and shed some kilos, since all you need is a park or running path, some exercise gear, and a pair of sports shoes to hit the ground running.

However, that is only if you take running as a fun or leisure activity. For avid runners, running is not just about clocking 5km once a week, but 21km and above multiple times a week.

This means, going through shoes and apparel faster than your average runner — due to friction, and repeated use over long durations. Not to mention, with all that running, you can’t just get any running shoe or apparel off Shopee or TaoBao, as they will most likely wear out within a couple of wears. We’re looking at proper running shoes and equipment that provide good support and quality.

The calculations below are based on Alex running 21km 4 times a week and participating in 3 marathons a year (in a regular year because 2020 doesn’t count).

Cost of running apparel and equipment

Item Brand Unit price Quantity needed a year Total price Shoes On Cloud $209 1 $209 Shoes Asics $179 1 $179 Compression tights (short) 2XU $89 1 $89 Compression socks Compressport $27.90 3 $83.70

Running-specific necessities cost $560.70, and including the $376 for basic exercise apparel, it totals $936.70. That’s right. Pretty sure this cost may have never occured to you.

Apart from running gear, there are also marathons that are all the rage with avid runners. Not just an opportunity to show off your fancy gear or meet up with other avid runners, but also a time to push your body to its very limit. Below are their costs based on their 2019 or 2018 published prices.

Cost of classes and marathons

Marathon category Duration Price (based on 2019 or 2018) Average price Full marathon 42km Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon: $90 to $130OSIM Sundown Marathon: $70 to $100ASICS Relay Singapore: $55 to $65 ($220 to $260 for a team of 4) $85 Half marathon 21km Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon: $75 to $1102XU Compression Run Singapore: $62 to $82SAFRA Singapore Bay Run & Army Half Marathon: $50 to $65 $74 Fun run 10km or less Decathlon Singapore 7km Race: $25 Yellow Ribbon Prison Run: $28 to $50Run For Hope: $47 to $57 $38.67

Supposing that Alex participates in 3 marathons a year, 1 from each category, her annual marathon spend will be at 197.67. Together with $936.70 for apparel and equipment, being a non-competitive avid runner will set her back approximately $1,134.37 a year, and that’s $94.53 a month — pretty affordable if you ask us.

Are marathons still conducted in 2020?

There aren’t any actual large-scale marathons conducted this year due to Covid-19 restrictions, but some marathons have pressed on and gone virtual.

This means, running a set distance during a predetermined date, tracking that run and submitting your time to the organiser. You’ll still have to pay a registration fee to participate, and will receive the standard fun pack and medal that’s expected of such events. More information on online marathons here.

Yoga

Chair, cobra, mountain, happy baby and downward dog — if these terms sound familiar to you, it can only mean that you’ve either been to a yoga class or have friends raving to you about one. Many have the misconception that because its moves are relatively graceful, they don’t give you a good workout, but that is far from the truth.

During hour-long classes, you’ll be instructed to engage your muscles, contort your body into slightly awkward positions and hold them for what feels like an eternity.

The calculations below are based on Alex attending yoga classes at the studio twice a week and practicing at home twice a week.

Cost of yoga apparel and equipment

Item Brand Unit price Quantity needed a year Total price Yoga tights Nike $65 2 $130 Yoga mat Xiaomi Yunmai $34.90 1 $34.90 Yoga block OEM $3.50 2 $7

Together with the basic exercise apparel cost ($376), you can expect a standard yogi starter kit to cost $547.90. If you’re wondering why apparel from yoga brands like Lululemon, Alo or Manduka were excluded, it is because we are trying to keep costs at mid-range.

Including items from these brands would significantly inflate the real cost of yoga. Yes, we know that they look really pretty and are Insta-worthy, but there are other (cheaper) options that work just as well. And, with that, namaste.

Cost of yoga classes

On average, a yoga class costs $28.38, and this means $227 a month for 8 yoga classes. Along with the annual spend of $547.90 on apparel, Alex would spend $3,271.90 a year on yoga, and that works out to $272.66 a month.

CrossFit

The latest workout trend to hit Singapore, CrossFit’s concept is similar to HIIT classes except that you get to ‘play’ with more equipment and lift heavier weights.

Exercises change daily and are designed to train your cardiorespiratory fitness, stamina, muscular strength and endurance, flexibility, power, speed, agility, balance, coordination, or accuracy (according to CrossFit).

During the 45-minute or hour-long classes, you can expect to perform varied and challenging functional exercises like squats, pull-ups, running, lunges and box jumps while lifting medicine balls, kettlebells, dumbbells and even the Olympic bar.

The calculations below are based on Alex attending CrossFit classes twice a week at the gym and working out at home twice a week.

Cost of CrossFit apparel and equipment

Item Brand Unit price Quantity needed a year Total price Shoes Reebok $159 1 $159 Chalk Live Pro $9 2 $18 Exercise band (25kg) Decathlon $13 1 $13 Exercise band (45kg) Decathlon $17 1 $17 Kettlebell (16kg) Gymsportz $72 1 $72

Including the cost of basic exercise apparel ($376), a standard CrossFitter’s starter kit will set Alex back by $655. This is slightly more expensive than some on this list because of the equipment needed to work out at home.

Cost of CrossFit classes

CrossFit gym Address Duration per class Price per class Actualize CrossFit 251 Jalan Besar, Singapore 208924 60 minutes $28 ($280 for 10 classes) CrossFit Enduro 602 Serangoon Road, Singapore 218212 60 minutes $37.50 (no class package, $300 monthly) CrossFit Urban Edge 12 Bukit Pasoh Road, Singapore 089826 60 minutes $30 ($300 for 10 classes) Mobilus 20 Upper Circular Road,#B1-10/16, The Riverwalk, Singapore 0584162 locations 45 minutes $36.25 (no class package, $290 monthly)

Based on the prices above, an average CrossFit class costs $32.94, and that adds up to $263.50 for 8 classes a month. Add that to the $655 for the standard CrossFitter’s starter kit, Alex can expect to spend $3,817 a year and that’s $318.08 a month. A hefty sum, indeed.

High intensity interval training (HIIT)

Explosive exercises with weights over a short duration, an even shorter rest time, loud music and a whole lot of jumping around, that’s essentially what HIIT is all about. Each HIIT class is designed to push your body hard enough, so it achieves the afterburn effect by the time class is over.

This afterburn effect gives your metabolism a boost and encourages burning of calories for up to 24 hours after the actual exercise. Not to mention, since most HIIT classes last for 30 to 45 minutes, this is an especially great workout choice for those who are constantly short of time or get bored of exercises quickly.

Calculations below are based on Alex attending HIIT classes at the gym twice a week and working out at home twice a week.

Cost of HIIT apparel and equipment

Item Brand Unit price Quantity needed a year Total price Shoes Under Armour $179 1 $179 Kettlebell (16kg) Gymsportz $72 1 $72

As you can increase the intensity of your workout by performing a different variation (for instance, jump squat instead of the basic squat), you won’t need many additional apparel or equipment with HIIT. Together with basic exercise apparel ($376), a standard HIIT starter kit will cost Alex $627.

Cost of HIIT classes

HIIT gym Address Duration per class Price per class Functional 45 (F45) 22A Lorong Mambong, Singapore 277681Multiple locations islandwide 45 minutes $24 ($240 for 10 classes at their Holland Village outlet, prices differ depending on outlet) Ritual 11 North Canal Road #03-01, Singapore 048824Multiple locations islandwide 30 minutes $30 ($300 for 10 classes, off-peak) Grit Yard 2 College Road, Singapore 169850 45 minutes $25 ($250 for 10 classes) Haus Athletics 6A Shenton Way #02-03, OUE Downtown Gallery Tower 1, Singapore 0688152 locations 45 minutes $32 ($320 for 10 classes)

Based on the 4 gyms above, the average HIIT class costs $27.75 and that works out to $222 a month. Including the $627 for a standard HIIT starter kit, pursuing HIIT as a sport will set Alex back by $3,291 annually and $274.25 a month.

Optional fitness equipments

With all that exercising, you’ll want a smart device that tracks your movement (and looks professional enough to wear when attending big meetings) and some equipment to workout at home with.

As gadgets and equipment needed will differ depending on preference, choice of sport, prior injuries and fitness level, the calculations below will only include the bare basics.

Item Brand Price Smartwatch with fitness tracking function Garmin Venu SQ $299 Foam roller Decathlon $25 Exercise mat Nike $109.90 Dumbbells Gymsportz Fitness $40 for a 6kg pair

Optional fitness equipment will cost $473.90, which is a relatively reasonable amount considering these 4 items will see you through a good couple of years (with the right care, that is).

Conclusion

Sport Price per year Price per month Price per year with the addition of optional fitness equipment Price per month with the addition of optional fitness equipment Running $1,134.37 $94.53 $1,608.27 $134.02 Yoga $3,271.90 $272.66 $3,745.80 $312.15 CrossFit $3,817 $318.08 $4,291 $357.58 HIIT $3,291 $274.25 $3,765 $313.74

Keeping fit and healthy in Singapore, regardless of the sport you love, doesn’t come cheap.

Based on these numbers, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the most affordable sport is running since it doesn’t require one to attend regular gym classes. However, it still requires you to fork out $94.53 to $134.02 a month.

To put things into perspective, that’s about the same cost as a year-long term personal accident insurance plan or a basic Exchange Traded Fund monthly payment.

That said, this article isn’t meant to discourage anyone from pursuing fitness entirely, but to make aware of the amount one can expect to spend on leading an active healthy lifestyle in Singapore. After all, it is only with knowing or projecting your expenses that you can have a better understanding and, therefore, better control of your finances.

Now that you've seen the real cost of fitness, you might want to consider charging your fitness expenses to the right credit card that could earn you cashback of up to 10 per cent.