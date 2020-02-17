Return of McGriddles, free meals for nurses at Pek Kio Market & other deals this week

PHOTO: McDonald's Singapore
Candice Cai
AsiaOne

Not going to lie, we think McGriddles are an acquired taste, but we know the burger with syrupy pancakes for buns has its fans.

After almost a year, the breakfast item has once again returned to our shores from Monday (Feb 17), for a limited time only.

This time, the McGriddles will be available all day, so if you can't get enough of the sweet-salty combination, it's available for not just breakfast but lunch, dinner and even supper. You can even double up on the satisfaction with a McGriddles stack which consists of two chicken sausage patties, along with cheese, a sunny side up egg, and crispy bacon, all for $6.20.

What we're more excited about though, is the return of the much-raved about chocolate pie (not to be confused with last year's chocolate-banana pie). It'll be available at $1.50 after breakfast hours. Let's just hope stocks will last longer than two weeks when it was first introduced locally in 2018.

PHOTO: McDonald's Singapore

And once again, the fast food chain will be launching 28 days of deals on its app, including coffee deals, starting from Feb 20 up till March 18.

PHOTO: McDonald's Singapore

FREE MEALS & PRIORITY QUEUES FOR NURSES AT PEK KIO MARKET

Today is Valentine’s Day and what better way to start this special day by showing our love for our healthcare workers...

Posted by Melvin Yong 杨益财 on Thursday, February 13, 2020

To thank our angels in white during this uncertain time, nurses in uniform will get to enjoy priority queues for food at 33 participating stalls in Pek Kio Market and Food Centre.

Free lunch sets will also be available at the food centre, and healthcare workers can redeem a free loaf of bread each week from two bakeries beside the food centre, announced Moulmein-Cairnhill MP Melvin Yong last Friday (Feb 14).

Two hair salons in Pek Kio Neighbourhood Town are also offering discounted haircuts for nurses at only $9, which would normally cost $14.

Participating merchants and stallholders can be identified with a special decal on their shopfront, which states “MoCa cares for nurses, we support our healthcare workers in the fight against COVID-19”.

1-FOR-1 SHABU SHABU DINNER AT SUKIYA

Singapore's favourite hot pot is back with 1-for-1 shabu-shabu at Suki-Ya Bugis+! Times may be tough, but we will always...

Posted by SUKI-YA on Saturday, February 15, 2020

If you're still in the mood for hotpot, Sukiya at Bugis+ is having a 1-for-1 promotion on its buffet from Feb 17 to 23, 4pm-9.30pm.

Dinner is priced at $24.90 per pair from Monday to Thursday and S$27.90 per pair on Friday to Sunday. Terms and conditions apply.

HAAGEN DAZS 1-FOR-1 PARFAIT

Crunch your way to an extraordinary week ahead with the Häagen-Dazs Parfait promotion, with your choice of flavour:...

Posted by Häagen-Dazs on Wednesday, February 12, 2020

Valentine's Day may be over, but that doesn't mean you can't still give your loved one a sweet treat as a show of appreciation.

Haagen Dazs is having a 1-for-1 parfait promotion for takeaway only, from Feb 17 to 21.

Choose from Fruit & Granola, Caramel & Nuts, and Cookies & Fudge.

This deal is not valid in conjunction with other promotions.

CHARLES & KEITH 50% OFF SALE

You can now get up to 50 per cent off your favourite shoes and bags at selected Charles & Keith stores or online, with an additional 10 per cent off sales items with a minimum purchase of two items. 

The stores are in the following malls: IMM, City Square Mall, Anchorpoint, Citylink Mall, Marina Square, Velocity@Novena, Bedok Mall,￼ Tampines Mall and Waterway Point.

There'll be free standard delivery for purchases of more than $40, and free returns within 30 days for online orders.

candicecai@asiaone.com

