Robertson Quay: Things to do including where to eat, drink and shop

Need to get away from bustling city life? The tranquil riverside destination of Robertson Quay is just the place to do it.
Located along the Singapore River, this affluent neighbourhood is vastly different from Clarke Quay, which is situated along the same river. While Clarke Quay is known for its clubbing and partying culture, Robertson Quay is where you go for some chill vibes.
Lest you know it’s a snoozefest, though, rest assured that Robertson Quay has tonnes of food and lifestyle options to enjoy.
It has some historical significance, too: Prior to its development in the 1890s, the area – which got its name from Dr. J. Murray Robertson, a prominent municipal councillor – was a stretch of swampy tidal land. Today, it’s home to pretty promenades and a colourfully iconic bridge.
Here is a tour of the best things to do in Robertson Quay plus plenty of places eat, drink and shop.
Things to do in Robertson Quay
1. Take a stroll down Alkaff Bridge
Spend your time with your significant other or with the kids by soaking in the scenery and picturesque view of the Singapore River on the Alkaff Bridge.
This multi-coloured bridge is named after the Alkaffs, a prominent Arabian family from the early 1900s in Singapore. It resembles a tongkang, a light boat commonly used to transport goods up and down the Singapore River in the past.
The bridge was built in 1997 for a more convenient access between the two river banks. Whether you visit in the day or at night, you will be treated to a spectacular view.
Alkaff Bridge
Address: 1 Havelock Rd., 343866
2. Visit STPI Creative Workshop & Gallery
Bring your kids to get their hands dirty and have some artsy fartsy fun at STPI Creative Workshop & Gallery. The gallery hosts a range of exhibitions, art fairs and workshops every year like origami classes and screen printing classes.
This will keep you engaged, as you pick up a new skill or spend time looking at the different art installations in the exhibitions.
STPI Creative Workshop & Gallery
Address: 41 Robertson Quay, 238236
Tel: 6336 3663
Opening Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Mon. to Fri.); 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Sat.); 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Sun.)
3. Say “ahhh” at Natureland Spa and Therapy
Feeling tired and tense and want to wind down and relax? Nothing beats the feeling of your muscles loosening when you get a good massage. This award-winning massage and spa centre’s warm and cozy ambience should do just the trick.
Treat yourself to a head, shoulder, neck and back massage for $42.80, and be ready to take on the week’s challenges ahead.
Natureland Spa and Therapy
Address: 11 Unity Street, Robertson Walk, #01-08/09, 237995
Tel: 6733 6780
Opening Hours: 9.30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
4. Visit Hong San See Temple
This temple’s name means “Temple on Phoenix Hill” in Chinese, is dedicated to the deity Guang Ze Zun Wang. What to look for when you are there? Definitely the architecture!
The temple, which was gazetted as a national monument in 1978, has granite columns that are exquisitely carved with dragons, peonies, magpies and phoenixes.
Hong San See Temple
Address: 31 Mohamed Sultan Rd., 238975
Opening Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Mon. to Sun.)
5. The Singapore Buddhist Lodge
In Singapore, it’s not uncommon for temples to provide free meals for the less fortunate. Here, vegetarian food is served for all three meals from 7 a.m. in a pay-what-you-can system. Visit them and do what you can to help those who may not be able to afford a meal.
The Singapore Buddhist Lodge
Address: 17 to 19 Kim Yam Rd., 239329
Tel: 6737 2630
Opening Hours: 08:30 a.m. to 06;30 p.m.
6. Go on a stay/day-cation at M Social Singapore
As travelling is something we can only dream about (at least for now), the next best alternative is to have staycations at hotels. M Social Singapore provides a range of staycation packages to choose from.
Prices range from $128. One of the special staycation packages on offer is the Art Jamming staycation package, where you will get to create your own personal aroma. If you are looking for a room to just chill in for a day, M Social also provides daycation packages starting at $100++.
M Social Singapore
Address: 90 Robertson Quay, 238259
Tel: 6206 1888
Opening Hours: Open 24 hours
7. Jump for joy at AMPED Trampoline Park
Kids bouncing off the walls? Need to get out some energy yourself? Your whole family can get in on the action at this trampoline park. (And here’s a fun fact: According to NASA, 10 minutes on a trampoline is equivalent to 30 minutes on a treadmill.) Prices start at just $15 an hour.
AMPED Trampoline Park
Address: 46 Kim Yam Rd., #02-11, 239351
Tel: 8228 5961
Opening Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Mon. to Sun.)
8. KC Arts Centre
Inside this restored warehouse – with its arched openings and French windows still faultlessly preserved – there’s a 380-seat theatre where more than four productions are held each year by the Singapore Repertory Theatre.
Head down with your family to watch some amazing performances (of course, when measures are eased).
KC Arts Centre
Address: 20 Merbau Rd., 239035
Tel: 6348 5555
Opening Hours: Closed now due to heightened restriction, see website for updates
Where to eat and drink in Robertson Quay
1. The Book Cafe
Looking for a cosy spot to catch up on work? We present to you this literary cafe in Robertson Quay, which boasts free wifi, numerous electric sockets and even a photocopier! Or, you can choose to shun technology and browse through the shelves of books and magazines made available to you for some ‘me’ time. They do a mean eggs Bene for $16.95.
The Book Cafe
Address: 20 Martin Rd., Seng Kee Building, #01-02, 239070
Tel: 6887 5430
Opening Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. (Mon. to Sun.)
2. Fine Spirits by La Maison Du Whisky
This is the place to let your tastebuds go on an adventure, as you savour drinks that are out of this world! La Maison Du Whisky brings you a small but carefully curated range of whiskies, from the obscure Great King Street from Scotland to the even more obscure ARTIST range, of which every bottling is limited to one cask. A bottle of Waterford Lakefield costs $160.
Fine Spirits by La Maison Du Whisky
Address: 80 Mohammed Sultan Rd., The Pier, #01-10, 239013
Tel: 8725 8985
Opening Hours: 2 to 10 p.m. (Mon. to Sat.)
3. Chikuwa Tei
If you are a Japanese food lover or you just love chirashi (an assortment of fresh fish with vegetables on a bed of rice), then run don’t walk to Chikuwa Tei. Well known for its salmon sashimi, five slices of this rich and tasty fish will only set you back $15.
Chikuwa Tei
Address: 9 Mohamed Sultan Rd., #01-01, 238959
Tel: 6738 9395
Opening Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; 6 p.m. to 10 p.m, (Mon. to Sun.)
4. Laurent Bernard Chocolatier
Satisfy your sweet tooth by visiting Laurent Bernard Chocolatier. Named and owned by French artisan chocolatier, this cosy cafe is famous for the chocolate soufflé and hot chocolate.
While visiting, don’t forget to get a nine-piece chocolate box worth $45 for your significant other. And try the scrumptious cakes, too!
Laurent Bernard Chocolatier ,
Address: The Pier, 80 Mohammad Sultan Rd., #01-11, 239013
Tel: 6235 9007
Opening Hours: 2 to 11 p.m. (Tue.); 1 to 11 p.m. (Wed., Thu., Sun.); 1 to 11.30 p.m. (Fri. + Sat.)
5. Toby’s Estate
If you’ve visited or lived in Sydney, you might recognise Toby’s Estate. It’s a great place to spend your weekend arvos enjoying aromatic coffee, made by world-ranked baristas. Go here to kickstart your day with a bang.
Toby’s Estate
Address: 8 Rodyk St., #01-03/04, 238216
Tel: 6636 7629
Opening Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Sun. to Thu.); 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Fri. + Sat.)
6. Red House Seafood
Red House Seafood is popular for its crabs, in a variety of cooking styles such as chilli crab, black pepper crab and even salted egg yolk crab. Take your pick! You can also choose the type of crab you want, including Sri Lankan Mud Crab, Scottish Brown Crab and the Alaskan King Crab.
As prices tend to fluctuate daily, do check with the friendly staff about the market price when you order. If you are in the mood for prawns, order a small plate for $28 or a large plate for $56.
Red House Seafood
Address: 392 Havelock Rd, Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel (Level 2), 169663
Tel: 6735 7666
Opening Hours: 12 p.m. to 02:30 p.m., 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. (Mon. to Fri.); 11 a.m, to 3 p.m., 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. (Sat. + Sun.)
7. PS.Cafe
First runner-up for the brunch category in The Finder‘s Best Cafes Awards 2021, PS.Cafe is expert at doing elevated comfort food. Chill and enjoy the cosy ambience at its Robertson Quay outpost, while you dig into the PS.Burger ($32.11) with some truffle shoestring frieds ($17.67).
PS.Cafe
Address: 38 Martin Road, 239072
Tel: 8188 6191
Opening Hours: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Mon. to Sun.)
8. Jypsy
A concept store by PS.Cafe, Jypsy is located right next to PS.Cafe’s Martin Road outlet. Though they’re side by side, they sell vastly different things. Jypsy is known for sushi rolls, which range from $15.53 to $26.23.
Another must-try: Jypsy Salmon Tacos, which are crunchy and flavourful and priced at $16.60! Expect quality customer service, as the staff is friendly and approachable.
Jypsy
Address: 38A Martin Road #01-02, Singapore 239072
Tel: 6708 9288
Opening Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Mon. to Sun.)
9. Boomerang Bistro and Bar
Have just one meal or pint at this popular spot, and you’ll be back again like a boomerang. The bistro serves authentic Australian cuisine with a side of relaxation all day. Seriously, you can head to the bistro as early as 6 a.m. for breakfast!
Go there for lunch or dinner, and opt for the wagyu beef sliders for $27 or $16 hot wings. Rugby fan? Cheer on your favourite teams here.
Boomerang Bistro and Bar
Address: 60 Robertson Quay, The Quayside, #01-15, 238252
Tel: 6738 1077
Opening Hour: 6 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. (Mon. to Sun.)
10. Super Loco
Super Loco serves Mexican cuisine in a fun and festive ambience. Come down for brunch, and you will be treated to a whole range of food on their brunch menu, and there will be something for the kids, too! Tip: If you miss real Baja fish tacos, you can find them here for $11.
Super Loco
Address: 60 Robertson Quay, The Quayside,#01-13, 238252
Tel: 3158 2795
Opening Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Mon. to Fri.); 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Where to shop at Robertson Quay
1. LPB Market
Fancy some cheese and wine for a relaxing evening? Nothing beats the taste of fine wine and good quality cheese after an entire day of activities. LPB Market sells a huge range of cheeses, cold cuts, wines, meat, bread and groceries from European farms and a local source.
Unsure what to buy? You can always approach the staff for some recommendations.
LPB Market
Address: 8 Rodyk St., #01-05/06, 238216
Tel: 6717 1849
Opening Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m (Tue. to Sun.)
2. Ohmm Home & Furnishing
Visit the Ohmm Home & Furnishing showroom if you are on the hunt for stylish outdoor furniture. It has top-quality customer service and timeless yet trendy designs.
Every piece of furniture has to pass through 10 stages of assessment before it is given its own serialised badge. As such, don’t worry about getting faulty pieces of furniture.
Ohmm Home & Furnishing
Address: 30 Merchant Road, Riverside Point, #03-09, 058282
Tel: 6836 2747
Opening Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Mon. to Sun.)
3. Don Don Donki
“Don Don Don Donki… Don Don Donki…” If you love Don Don Donki as much as we do, its famous jingle should be stuck in your head by now. This beloved Japanese supermarket sells a range of Japanese goods from fresh produce to packaged food, cosmetics and more. When you are there, don’t forget to get your hands on their piping hot sweet potato!
Don Don Donki
Address: 6 Eu Tong Sen St., The Central, #B1 11-28/44-51, 059817
Tel: 6226 2311
Opening Hours: 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. (Mon. to Sun.)
3. The Rivergate Grocer
More of a boutique food shop than a mega supermarket, this convenience and grocery store sells most things that you can find in a regular convenience store. If you need to buy something before you head home from a day out at Robertson Quay, The Rivergate Grocer is just a walk away.
The Rivergate Grocer
Address: 95 Robertson Quay, #01-17, 238256
Tel: 6884 5045
Opening Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Mon. to Thur.); 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. (Fri. to Sun.)
