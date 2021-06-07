Robertson Quay: Things to do including where to eat, drink and shop

Need to get away from bustling city life? The tranquil riverside destination of Robertson Quay is just the place to do it.

Located along the Singapore River, this affluent neighbourhood is vastly different from Clarke Quay, which is situated along the same river. While Clarke Quay is known for its clubbing and partying culture, Robertson Quay is where you go for some chill vibes.

Lest you know it’s a snoozefest, though, rest assured that Robertson Quay has tonnes of food and lifestyle options to enjoy.

It has some historical significance, too: Prior to its development in the 1890s, the area – which got its name from Dr. J. Murray Robertson, a prominent municipal councillor – was a stretch of swampy tidal land. Today, it’s home to pretty promenades and a colourfully iconic bridge.

Here is a tour of the best things to do in Robertson Quay plus plenty of places eat, drink and shop.

Things to do in Robertson Quay

1. Take a stroll down Alkaff Bridge

Spend your time with your significant other or with the kids by soaking in the scenery and picturesque view of the Singapore River on the Alkaff Bridge.

This multi-coloured bridge is named after the Alkaffs, a prominent Arabian family from the early 1900s in Singapore. It resembles a tongkang, a light boat commonly used to transport goods up and down the Singapore River in the past.

The bridge was built in 1997 for a more convenient access between the two river banks. Whether you visit in the day or at night, you will be treated to a spectacular view.

Alkaff Bridge

Address: 1 Havelock Rd., 343866

2. Visit STPI Creative Workshop & Gallery

Bring your kids to get their hands dirty and have some artsy fartsy fun at STPI Creative Workshop & Gallery. The gallery hosts a range of exhibitions, art fairs and workshops every year like origami classes and screen printing classes.

This will keep you engaged, as you pick up a new skill or spend time looking at the different art installations in the exhibitions.

STPI Creative Workshop & Gallery

Address: 41 Robertson Quay, 238236

Tel: 6336 3663

Opening Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Mon. to Fri.); 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Sat.); 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Sun.)

3. Say “ahhh” at Natureland Spa and Therapy

Feeling tired and tense and want to wind down and relax? Nothing beats the feeling of your muscles loosening when you get a good massage. This award-winning massage and spa centre’s warm and cozy ambience should do just the trick.

Treat yourself to a head, shoulder, neck and back massage for $42.80, and be ready to take on the week’s challenges ahead.

Natureland Spa and Therapy

Address: 11 Unity Street, Robertson Walk, #01-08/09, 237995

Tel: 6733 6780

Opening Hours: 9.30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

4. Visit Hong San See Temple

This temple’s name means “Temple on Phoenix Hill” in Chinese, is dedicated to the deity Guang Ze Zun Wang. What to look for when you are there? Definitely the architecture!

The temple, which was gazetted as a national monument in 1978, has granite columns that are exquisitely carved with dragons, peonies, magpies and phoenixes.

Hong San See Temple

Address: 31 Mohamed Sultan Rd., 238975

Opening Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Mon. to Sun.)

5. The Singapore Buddhist Lodge

In Singapore, it’s not uncommon for temples to provide free meals for the less fortunate. Here, vegetarian food is served for all three meals from 7 a.m. in a pay-what-you-can system. Visit them and do what you can to help those who may not be able to afford a meal.

The Singapore Buddhist Lodge

Address: 17 to 19 Kim Yam Rd., 239329

Tel: 6737 2630

Opening Hours: 08:30 a.m. to 06;30 p.m.

6. Go on a stay/day-cation at M Social Singapore

As travelling is something we can only dream about (at least for now), the next best alternative is to have staycations at hotels. M Social Singapore provides a range of staycation packages to choose from.

Prices range from $128. One of the special staycation packages on offer is the Art Jamming staycation package, where you will get to create your own personal aroma. If you are looking for a room to just chill in for a day, M Social also provides daycation packages starting at $100++.

M Social Singapore

Address: 90 Robertson Quay, 238259

Tel: 6206 1888

Opening Hours: Open 24 hours

7. Jump for joy at AMPED Trampoline Park

Kids bouncing off the walls? Need to get out some energy yourself? Your whole family can get in on the action at this trampoline park. (And here’s a fun fact: According to NASA, 10 minutes on a trampoline is equivalent to 30 minutes on a treadmill.) Prices start at just $15 an hour.



AMPED Trampoline Park

Address: 46 Kim Yam Rd., #02-11, 239351

Tel: 8228 5961

Opening Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Mon. to Sun.)

8. KC Arts Centre

Inside this restored warehouse – with its arched openings and French windows still faultlessly preserved – there’s a 380-seat theatre where more than four productions are held each year by the Singapore Repertory Theatre.

Head down with your family to watch some amazing performances (of course, when measures are eased).

KC Arts Centre

Address: 20 Merbau Rd., 239035

Tel: 6348 5555

Opening Hours: Closed now due to heightened restriction, see website for updates

Where to eat and drink in Robertson Quay

1. The Book Cafe

Looking for a cosy spot to catch up on work? We present to you this literary cafe in Robertson Quay, which boasts free wifi, numerous electric sockets and even a photocopier! Or, you can choose to shun technology and browse through the shelves of books and magazines made available to you for some ‘me’ time. They do a mean eggs Bene for $16.95.

The Book Cafe

Address: 20 Martin Rd., Seng Kee Building, #01-02, 239070

Tel: 6887 5430

Opening Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. (Mon. to Sun.)

2. Fine Spirits by La Maison Du Whisky

This is the place to let your tastebuds go on an adventure, as you savour drinks that are out of this world! La Maison Du Whisky brings you a small but carefully curated range of whiskies, from the obscure Great King Street from Scotland to the even more obscure ARTIST range, of which every bottling is limited to one cask. A bottle of Waterford Lakefield costs $160.

Fine Spirits by La Maison Du Whisky

Address: 80 Mohammed Sultan Rd., The Pier, #01-10, 239013

Tel: 8725 8985

Opening Hours: 2 to 10 p.m. (Mon. to Sat.)

3. Chikuwa Tei

If you are a Japanese food lover or you just love chirashi (an assortment of fresh fish with vegetables on a bed of rice), then run don’t walk to Chikuwa Tei. Well known for its salmon sashimi, five slices of this rich and tasty fish will only set you back $15.

Chikuwa Tei

Address: 9 Mohamed Sultan Rd., #01-01, 238959

Tel: 6738 9395

Opening Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; 6 p.m. to 10 p.m, (Mon. to Sun.)

4. Laurent Bernard Chocolatier

Satisfy your sweet tooth by visiting Laurent Bernard Chocolatier. Named and owned by French artisan chocolatier, this cosy cafe is famous for the chocolate soufflé and hot chocolate.

While visiting, don’t forget to get a nine-piece chocolate box worth $45 for your significant other. And try the scrumptious cakes, too!

Laurent Bernard Chocolatier ,

Address: The Pier, 80 Mohammad Sultan Rd., #01-11, 239013

Tel: 6235 9007

Opening Hours: 2 to 11 p.m. (Tue.); 1 to 11 p.m. (Wed., Thu., Sun.); 1 to 11.30 p.m. (Fri. + Sat.)

5. Toby’s Estate

If you’ve visited or lived in Sydney, you might recognise Toby’s Estate. It’s a great place to spend your weekend arvos enjoying aromatic coffee, made by world-ranked baristas. Go here to kickstart your day with a bang.

Toby’s Estate

Address: 8 Rodyk St., #01-03/04, 238216

Tel: 6636 7629

Opening Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Sun. to Thu.); 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Fri. + Sat.)

6. Red House Seafood

Red House Seafood is popular for its crabs, in a variety of cooking styles such as chilli crab, black pepper crab and even salted egg yolk crab. Take your pick! You can also choose the type of crab you want, including Sri Lankan Mud Crab, Scottish Brown Crab and the Alaskan King Crab.

As prices tend to fluctuate daily, do check with the friendly staff about the market price when you order. If you are in the mood for prawns, order a small plate for $28 or a large plate for $56.

Red House Seafood

Address: 392 Havelock Rd, Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel (Level 2), 169663

Tel: 6735 7666

Opening Hours: 12 p.m. to 02:30 p.m., 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. (Mon. to Fri.); 11 a.m, to 3 p.m., 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. (Sat. + Sun.)

7. PS.Cafe

First runner-up for the brunch category in The Finder‘s Best Cafes Awards 2021, PS.Cafe is expert at doing elevated comfort food. Chill and enjoy the cosy ambience at its Robertson Quay outpost, while you dig into the PS.Burger ($32.11) with some truffle shoestring frieds ($17.67).

PS.Cafe

Address: 38 Martin Road, 239072

Tel: 8188 6191

Opening Hours: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Mon. to Sun.)

8. Jypsy

A concept store by PS.Cafe, Jypsy is located right next to PS.Cafe’s Martin Road outlet. Though they’re side by side, they sell vastly different things. Jypsy is known for sushi rolls, which range from $15.53 to $26.23.

Another must-try: Jypsy Salmon Tacos, which are crunchy and flavourful and priced at $16.60! Expect quality customer service, as the staff is friendly and approachable.

Jypsy

Address: 38A Martin Road #01-02, Singapore 239072

Tel: 6708 9288

Opening Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Mon. to Sun.)

9. Boomerang Bistro and Bar

Have just one meal or pint at this popular spot, and you’ll be back again like a boomerang. The bistro serves authentic Australian cuisine with a side of relaxation all day. Seriously, you can head to the bistro as early as 6 a.m. for breakfast!

Go there for lunch or dinner, and opt for the wagyu beef sliders for $27 or $16 hot wings. Rugby fan? Cheer on your favourite teams here.

Boomerang Bistro and Bar

Address: 60 Robertson Quay, The Quayside, #01-15, 238252

Tel: 6738 1077

Opening Hour: 6 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. (Mon. to Sun.)

10. Super Loco

Super Loco serves Mexican cuisine in a fun and festive ambience. Come down for brunch, and you will be treated to a whole range of food on their brunch menu, and there will be something for the kids, too! Tip: If you miss real Baja fish tacos, you can find them here for $11.

Super Loco

Address: 60 Robertson Quay, The Quayside,#01-13, 238252

Tel: 3158 2795

Opening Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Mon. to Fri.); 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Where to shop at Robertson Quay

1. LPB Market

Fancy some cheese and wine for a relaxing evening? Nothing beats the taste of fine wine and good quality cheese after an entire day of activities. LPB Market sells a huge range of cheeses, cold cuts, wines, meat, bread and groceries from European farms and a local source.

Unsure what to buy? You can always approach the staff for some recommendations.

LPB Market

Address: 8 Rodyk St., #01-05/06, 238216

Tel: 6717 1849

Opening Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m (Tue. to Sun.)

2. Ohmm Home & Furnishing

Visit the Ohmm Home & Furnishing showroom if you are on the hunt for stylish outdoor furniture. It has top-quality customer service and timeless yet trendy designs.

Every piece of furniture has to pass through 10 stages of assessment before it is given its own serialised badge. As such, don’t worry about getting faulty pieces of furniture.

Ohmm Home & Furnishing

Address: 30 Merchant Road, Riverside Point, #03-09, 058282

Tel: 6836 2747

Opening Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Mon. to Sun.)

3. Don Don Donki

“Don Don Don Donki… Don Don Donki…” If you love Don Don Donki as much as we do, its famous jingle should be stuck in your head by now. This beloved Japanese supermarket sells a range of Japanese goods from fresh produce to packaged food, cosmetics and more. When you are there, don’t forget to get your hands on their piping hot sweet potato!

Don Don Donki

Address: 6 Eu Tong Sen St., The Central, #B1 11-28/44-51, 059817

Tel: 6226 2311

Opening Hours: 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. (Mon. to Sun.)

3. The Rivergate Grocer

PHOTO: The Rivergate Grocer

More of a boutique food shop than a mega supermarket, this convenience and grocery store sells most things that you can find in a regular convenience store. If you need to buy something before you head home from a day out at Robertson Quay, The Rivergate Grocer is just a walk away.

The Rivergate Grocer

Address: 95 Robertson Quay, #01-17, 238256

Tel: 6884 5045

Opening Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Mon. to Thur.); 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. (Fri. to Sun.)

