RWS unveils lifestyle destination Weave, here are some brands and concept stores to expect

Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) is getting a whole lot more exciting.

In the second half of 2025, it will debut Weave, a hub featuring a curated collection of lifestyle and entertainment experiences.

This formerly was known as The Forum and the milestone is part of the resort's transformation strategy.

The 20,000 sqm space — twice the size of The Forum — will have an expansive collection of more than 40 lifestyle and premium brands across three interconnected levels.

"Weave marks a significant milestone in our RWS 2.0 transformation as we redefine premium and lifestyle experiences in one seamless environment," said Tan Hee Teck, chief executive officer of RWS.

"More than a retail space, Weave is a dynamic social hub connecting guests across the resort and attractions to create an immersive journey from day to night."

The development was designed by award-winning architectural firm Benoy, whose portfolio includes Ion Orchard, Terminal 4 Changi Airport, Jewel Changi Airport, and the upcoming RWS waterfront lifestyle development.

Its unique architecture is reminiscent of a weave pattern and pays homage to the island's tropical beauty by integrating biophilic design elements with multi-sensory experiences.

What we can expect

A suite of brands, flagship and concept stores will be calling Weave home, including the Maison Pierre Herme Paris Singapore flagship store by the renowned 'Picasso of Pastry' Pierre Herme.

The two-level boutique will sell both Pierre's signature creations and Singapore-exclusive desserts. There will also be an ice cream bar featuring 15 flavours of ice cream and sorbets.

Guests can pair the sweets with a curated selection of bubble teas and artisanal coffees.

The store also offers a customisation service that allows guests to create their own gourmet assortments. They can even opt for Japanese-style furoshiki packaging.

Another brand opening its flagship store at Weave is WeWa, a Middle Eastern fresh street food concept.

On the menu are pitas, hand-pressed falafels and slow-roasted shawarmas, to name a few. All these are prepared in an open-kitchen.

Michelin-starred chef Paul Pairet will debut two brand-new dining concepts — an ice cream parlour serving soft-serve and sorbets with avant-garde flavour pairings, and a kitchen serving French cuisine with a contemporary twist.

Other brands diners can look forward to at Weave are Michelin-recommended Peking Chamber from mainland China, Standard Bread store from South Korea, and homegrown chicken rice specialist Chatterbox.

RWS' new development

Apart from Weave, RWS is also working on a new waterfront lifestyle development that is slated to open by 2030.

Located near S.E.A. Aquarium and Universal Studios Singapore (USS), it will feature a promenade, two luxury hotels, a "mountain trail", a light sculpture as well as a four-storey retail and dining podium with entertainment offerings.

Other new attractions at RWS include the ongoing multimedia art experience Harry Potter: Visions of Magic, which opened its doors November last year.

The most recent development was Illumination's Minion Land at USS, which opened earlier in February.

[[nid:715243]]

melissateo@asiaone.com