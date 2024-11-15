RWS' upcoming waterfront lifestyle development features 2 luxury hotels, 'mountain trail' and 88m-tall light sculpture

Visitors to Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) can look forward to even more recreational activities with its new waterfront lifestyle development, which broke ground on Friday (Nov 15).

Slated to open by 2030 along the RWS waterfront, the lifestyle hub will feature a promenade, two luxury hotels, a "mountain trail", a light sculpture as well as a four-storey retail and dining podium with entertainment offerings.

The project will be located near S.E.A. Aquarium and Universal Studios Singapore (USS), and will be designed by architectural firm Benoy, whose portfolio includes Ion Orchard, Terminal 4 Changi Airport and Jewel Changi Airport.

The two new hotels, featuring 700 rooms, would mean more accommodation options at the resort.

There are currently five hotels at RWS — Crockfords Tower, Equarius Hotel, Equarius Villas, Hotel Micheal and Hotel Ora — and a new one that's slated to launch next year.

Perhaps one of the most intriguing aspects of the new development is the 88m-high "experiential mountain trail".

At the peak, visitors will enjoy breathtaking views of the Central Business District from the south, as well as the Greater Southern Waterfront and Sentosa.

There will also be a sunset trail that guides visitors back down to the waterfront promenade of the development, which connects to Sentosa Boardwalk. This makes it convenient for visitors to walk to and from Harbourfront MRT and VivoCity.

At the heart of the complex is an 88m-tall sculpture that will dazzle with light shows at night. The structure is designed by Heatherwick Studio, which also worked on The Hive at Nanyang Technological University.

During the groundbreaking ceremony, RWS' chief executive officer Tan Hee Teck said the development underscores the company's commitment to bolstering Singapore's identity as a global lifestyle destination.

Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan, who was the guest-of-honour, noted that the new development is a key feature to RWS' expansion and an "exciting new addition to Singapore's tourism landscape".

Sustainable design principles

The new waterfront development is big on sustainability, with the aim of achieving the Building and Construction Authority's Green Mark Platinum certification.

RWS plans on using low-carbon concrete for its structure, installing solar panels and collecting rainwater for irrigation.

Those who drive Teslas, BYDs and other electric vehicles will be glad to know that there will be fast-charging electric vehicle stations.

All hotel rooms will also be embedded with smart features to maximise energy efficiency.

Other attractions at RWS

While 2030 is still a long way to go, there are some upcoming offerings at RWS to also look forward to.

One would be multimedia art experience Harry Potter: Visions of Magic, which will open its doors on Nov 22.

The 40,000 sq ft venue will have a series of immersive and interactive exhibitions inspired by places in the series' magical community.

Fans of the movie Despicable Me and the Minions will also be excited to know that Illumination's Minion Land at USS will be ready by next year.

The zone, which will be divided up into three areas — Gru’s Neighbourhood, Minion Marketplace and Super Silly Fun Land — will have themed rides and food options.

