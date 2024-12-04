Shawn Thia and Xenia Tan say 'trolling' guests about their wedding outfits was 'biggest highlight'

Local acting couple Shawn Thia and Xenia Tan's wedding ceremony on Nov 24 was the talk of the town.

But while it was a beautiful one, it appears that the couple's proudest moment at their event was pulling one over on their guests.

By now, many of us would have probably seen images of the newlyweds' Western-style outfit on social media — a light suit for Shawn, 28, and a white one-shouldered gown with nude illusion for Xenia, 30.

But the couple also had a secret look that they surprised their guests with.

In a Reel uploaded to Xenia's Instagram on Dec 3, she shared that the "biggest highlight" of her wedding was "trolling [their] guests" with a video which was played during the event.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DDHLyKBSl8A/[/embed]

In the parody interview, the couple was seen discussing how they want to dress in "simple" outfits for their wedding.

"It's our wedding! Very simple. Don't need to wear until very...[sic]" said Xenia in the short clip.

"Ya la, simple can already la! [sic]," Shawn added, after which the couple turned to the camera simultaneously before Shawn stated: "So we come in now?"

The Instagram video then cut to clips of the couple walking down the aisle in a dramatic Chinese-style gown and suit that were anything but simple.

The stunning red outfits were adorned with gold dragon and phoenix motifs for the groom and bride respectively.

In the post, Xenia shared that the gown and suit had been customised by designers Cinobi and Truly Enamoured.

Truly Enamoured had also designed Xenia's white Western-style gown.

AsiaOne has reached out to the couple for more details.

The celebrity couple reportedly started dating after co-starring in local drama series The Algorithm.

Shawn proposed to Xenia back in 2022 under the guise of shooting a TikTok video.

They had their quirky pre-wedding photoshoot in Vietnam earlier this year, which featured six different looks and two alpacas.

Days before his wedding, Shawn, who is a watch enthusiasts, also "proposed" to his four groomsmen with a selection of Tissot PRX watches.

[[nid:706195]]

melissateo@asiaone.com