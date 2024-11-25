Mark Lee, Glenn Yong, Annette Lee among celeb guests as Xenia Tan and Shawn Thia wed

The wait is over for fans of Shawn Thia and Xenia Tan — after over two years of being engaged, the couple are finally married.

The wedding ceremony took place yesterday (Nov 24) and attendees have since shared footage of the event on social media, reposted by Shawn and Xenia on their Instagram Stories.

The newlyweds can be seen in western-style outfits — a white one-shouldered gown with nude illusion for Xenia, 30, and a light suit for Shawn, 28 — as well as Chinese-style red outfits with gold dragon and phoenix motifs for the groom and bride respectively.

Local singer-songwriter Annette Lee was in attendance, and took a photo with the couple and fellow celebrities and influencers, including actors Glenn Yong and Aden Tan, model Byul Lee and content creators Simonboy and Tommy Wong.

Glenn, 28, wrote in his Instagram Story over a video of Shawn reading his vows: "Xenia, you've found yourself a man who truly loves you."

He also shared how Shawn would gush about Xenia during their "bro night outs".

While Xenia's real dad walked her down the aisle (to tears from Shawn), her onscreen dad Mark Lee from the movie Wonderland also attended the wedding. He was joined by fellow cast and crew, including actors Peter Yu and Dennis Chew and director Chai Yee Wei.

Artistes Joel Choo, Zhai Siming, Chiou Huey and Noah Yap, as well as singer-songwriters Linying and Ben Hum were also present.

Actor Leon Lee wrote in an emotional Instagram Story: "You have no idea how happy I am for you guys. Four years ago I said that you could, would and eventually will be the most incredible power couple ever [sic].

"And here we are now. Through any and every hardship. Love always wins. True love always wins."

The two actors have been together since starring in the series The Algorithm (2021). Shawn proposed to Xenia back in 2022 under the guise of shooting a TikTok video, and they had their pre-wedding photoshoot in Vietnam earlier this year.

